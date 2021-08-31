Town of Longboat Key celebrates National Dog Day

Within the dog days of summer there is a bright spot — the Dog Day of summer. National Dog Day was Aug. 26, and the town of Longboat Key took the opportunity to show off a few of their employees' furry friends.

It doesn't take much prodding for a proud pet parent to parade their pooch's pictures, so the town's Twitter had plenty to show off. Among them were town projects manager Charlie Mopps' Stella and Gatsby, accountant Eileen Panza's Ollie and deputy fire chief Sandi Drake's Hunter, who has also served the town as a therapy dog.