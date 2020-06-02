Town mascot returns

The Town of Longboat Key's favorite furry friend returned to Town Hall for a safe, socially distant visit last week.

Hunter, the licensed therapy dog of deputy fire chief Sandi Drake, donned his mask and visited the town's employees, who embrace the pup as the town's unofficial mascot. The photos aren't as clear as they could be, as Hunter was more interested in treats than keeping his mask on, Drake said.

"He was a trooper and everyone loved seeing him and he loved seeing all of them," Drake wrote in an email.