Town leaders plan strategic retreat

Town commissioners and staff plan to meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Windward Bay Clubhouse for an off-site strategic planning retreat, which is open to the public.

The purpose of the retreat, at which no official votes or decisions can be made, is to discuss long-range goals as the town approaches budget-planning season. On the agenda for Friday’s retreat are such topics as: mission/vision/goals; the schedule for fiscal year 2020’s budget; town initiatives and commission priorities.

Many of the suggestions made in the town’s Goals and Objectives workshop from earlier this month will find their way into discussions at the retreat.

The retreat is kicked off with an opportunity for the public to address the commission.

Windward Bay is located at 4888 Gulf of Mexico Drive.