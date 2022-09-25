Town Commission passes new and reduced building fees

A new schedule for building and permit fees takes effect Oct. 1 for town construction projects.

Commissioners approved the package earlier this month.

The Planning, Zoning and Building Department’s proposal included several fee reductions and the addition of three new fees. According to the department staff’s memorandum to the commission, the department and fire marshal are responsible for overseeing the enforcement of the town’s building codes, which are broken down into categories that include building, housing, plumbing, electrical, mechanical and life/safety codes.

The reductions are intended to address an increase to the building funds reserve due to abnormally large construction projects, such as the The Residences at the St. Regis Resort Longboat Key. The reductions will not only benefit contractors, but the property owners as well.

The use of video inspection will also be utilized more often under the changes. Video inspections are currently allowed for air conditioning systems and water heater installations. The method allows for elimination of scheduling with town staff, who usually would have to figure in time to travel to and from construction sites.

There are 18 proposed changes to fees, which include the following:

A 50 cent fee reduction to the standard building permit application. The new few is $2.50 compared to $3.00

A new, separate and lower cost fee to reflect time associated with review and inspection of pool barrier fences.

Elimination of the threshold of greater than $2,500 where additional fees of $12 per each $1,000 in construction value are currently applied to solar system installations

Elimination of the threshold where additional fees of $12 per each $1,000 in construction are applied to permanent freestanding signs with costs exceeding $2,000

Raising the threshold for additional fees, $12 per each $1,000 in construction, would be applied to concrete repair work from $5,000 to $30,000

Raising the threshold where additional fees of $12 per each $1,000 of construction value would be applied to the category of when five or more windows or doors are proposed from $3,500 to $5,000

Raising the threshold where additional fees of $12 per each $1,000 of construction value would be applied to the permitting of handrails from $3,500 to $5,000

Raising the threshold where additional fees of $12 per each $1,000 of construction value would be applies to the category of building permits that don’t fit into another category, so the permit cannot be evaluated on a square footage basis

Adding a $500 fee for the review of structural assessments of condominiums that are 25 years or older and greater than three stories in height. This is a new requirement that was passed by the Florida Legislature in 2022 to take effect by 2025.

A fee reduction to the heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, ventilation and electrical permitting for new construction. The fee is reduced from 5 centers per square foot to 3 cents per square foot

A new reduced-cost fee for air conditioning change outs that utilize video inspections. The cost for the proposed permit type is $75 compared to $150 for a person that includes in-person inspections.

Creation of a fee that specifically references electric vehicle charging systems. The work was previously done under an electrical permit. The separately named fee is in recognition of the increasing number of these systems that are anticipated. Similarly to other electric permits, the new fee is $150.

A fee reduction to the plumbing permit for new construction. The fee is reduced from 5 cents per square foot to 3 cents per square foot.

A reduced fee for water heaters that utilize video inspections. The cost would be cut in half to $45 versus the $90 fee charged for in-person inspections.

A fee reduction for a backflow preventer permit from $115 to $85

A fee reduction for a new water service permit from $115 to $85

A fee reduction for a sewer service permit from $115 to $85

A new $85 fee for the review of dredging permits was added.

None of the revisions include an increase in fees. If the fee is not new, it was reduced. Town staff has provided the proposed changes list to approximately 1,550 contractors that are registered in the town. Staff reported receiving no negative feedback.

Commissioners discussed the possibility of reducing or waiving the suggested fee for electric vehicle charging systems following a point brought to the table by Vice Mayor Maureen Merrigan that such a change could encourage the presence of additional electric vehicles.

The possibility was pushed off in favor of staff gaining additional information on the number of charging systems being added and how costs of waiving or reducing fees would be offset.

“The reality of it right now is that electric cars are not coming into this market at a very quick rate,” Commissioner BJ Bishop said. “I think hopefully at some point that inventory is going to start developing, but I think we have some time on this before we really have to take a hard look at it.”