Tortoise Estates home sells for $870,000

A home in Tortoise Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Paul and Sarah Diles sold their home at 1131 Horizon View Drive to Todd Realty LLC for $870,000. Built in 1987, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,989 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 1992.

SARASOTA

Embassy House

Wendell Abraham, of Ocoee, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Eileen and Dennis Moran, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1996.

Gulf Gate Woods

Hugo Guardado Henriquez, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2962 Captiva Drive to James McConnell and Ermelinda Cruz, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,041 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2019.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Harbor House West: Erin Morphy, of Quebec, Canada, sold the Unit 21 condominium at 226 Golden Gate Point to David Janos and Katherine Mann, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2018. PALMER RANCH Sandhill Preserve: Scott and Lee Mathews, of Osprey, sold their home at 11022 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Jerry Strum and Kathleen Strum, trustees, of Naperville, Ill., for $655,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,600 in 2017. OSPREY Sorrento Shores: Richard and Mary Conroy, of Nokomis, sold their home at 459 S. Shore Drive to Marlene and David Taing, of Osprey, for $730,000. Built in 1973, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $26,400 in 1976. NOKOMIS Preserve at Mission Valley: Bruce and Patricia Patmos, trustees, of Dublin, Ohio, sold the home at 774 Vanderbilt Drive to Reed Eldredge and Susan Geipel, of Fallon, Nev., for $787,400. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,981 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in 2016.

Pinehurst Park

James and Kimberly Joslin sold their home at 2211 Pinehurst St. to Cindy and David Meier, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,853 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,500 in 2015.

South Gate

Robert Heffernan and Margaret Heffernan, trustees, of Danbury, Conn., sold the home at 2336 Tangerine Drive to Marianne Clark, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $73,000 in 1997.

Bellevue Terrace

Rauk Mai World LLC sold the home at 3018 Browning St. to Allen and Lena Schlabach, of Shreve, Ohio, for $290,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $88,900 in 1996.

Sarasota Highlands

Kathryn Doebler and Lawrence Yackley, of Galena, Ill., sold their home at 2608 Austin St. to Jose Ricardo Mendez and Rosalina Sanchez Salgado, of Sarasota, for $279,900. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,802 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2014.

Flora-Villa

Ryan and Asia Bebber, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4521 Groveland Ave. to Peter Dach, of Sarasota, for $274,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate Manor

Diane Nicholas, of Indianapolis, sold her home at 2444 Terry Lane to Frank and Debra Rule, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2010.

Ridgewood

Preston and Delphine Howe, of Sanford, N.C., sold their home at 2324 Florinda St. to Mission Property Partners LLC for $250,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,612 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 2003.

SIESTA KEY

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Stephen and Lynne Proctor sold their Unit 1357-B condominium at 1357 Siesta Bayside Drive to Christopher Gaudette, of Windham, N.H., for $715,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2001.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

David Durand, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 507 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Jeffrey and Linda Brend, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $638,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,593 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2004.

The Mangroves

Patrick and Debra Healy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1205 Sea Plume Way to Robert Hazard and Helene Watt, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,704 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2013.

Siesta Towers

Glenn Conrod and Jennifer Stewart, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 2A condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to John and Angela Allen, of Clare, Mich., for $555,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $323,000 in 2013.

Siesta Sands Resort

John and Audrey Fox, of Carver, Minn., sold their Unit 409 condominium at 1001 Point of Rocks Road to 1001 Point of Rocks LLC for $525,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2011.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Gary and Barbara Silver, of Port Orange, sold their Unit 901 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Francis Budryk, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,000 in 1998.

Sandy Cove

Shirley Freeman, Walter Freeman and Brian Freeman, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to Daniel and Victoria Alioto, of Leonardtown, Md., for $390,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $128,000 in 1994.

Mira-Mar

Lori Neitzey, of Port Deposit, Md., sold two properties at 7910 Midnight Pass Road to Lorry Eible, trustee, of Siesta Key, for $385,000. The first was built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,080 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 252 square feet of living area. They sold for $120,000 in 1990.

Crescent Royale

John Wulff, Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 6B condominium at 777 Beach Road to John Wulff and Pamela Wulff, trustees, of Batavia, Ill., for $327,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,174 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Judith and Francis Brown, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4778 Watermark Lane to Robert and Barbara Beck, of Sarasota, for $573,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2009.

Villagewalk

Joanne Curtis, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5526 Carmona Place to Deborah Edelstein, of Sarasota, for $418,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,300 in 2001.

Deer Creek

HPA Borrower 2018-1 LLC sold the home at 8383 Shadow Pine Way to Frank and Jessica Melo, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $438,000 in 2015.

Wellington Chase

Wieslaw Maziarka, of Schaumburg, Ill., sold his home at 6277 Donnington Court to David and Tetyana Hanna, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,977 square feet of living area. It sold for $172,800 in 1999.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Kenneth Devience, trustee, and Linda Devience, of Park Ridge, Ill., sold the home at 120 Tina Island Drive to Garner Investment Holdings LLC for $532,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,000 in 2000.

Bay Oaks Estates

Equity Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 579 Oak Bay Drive to Aaron Tyler, of Osprey, for $457,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,721 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,000 in 2002.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Jack and Linda Webb, of Fayetteville, N.Y., sold their Unit 5303 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to John and Catherine Bell, of Osprey, for $395,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $692,000 in 2005.