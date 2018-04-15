Tornado watch in effect for Sarasota, Manatee

Sarasota and Manatee counties are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m., the National Weather Service announced this afternoon.

The National Weather Service issues tornado watches when tornadoes are possible in or near an area because of the weather conditions. The agency advises those living in the area to review their plans, check their supplies and be prepared to act quickly in the case of a potential emergency.

On Twitter, the Tampa Bay office of the National Weather Service said damaging winds remain a primary threat, but tornados are possible, particularly near the coast.

The tornado watch is one of several announcements the National Weather Service has issued in the area, with severe thunderstorms and wind forecasted throughout the afternoon. There is also a special marine warning in effect through 3 p.m. and a lake wind advisory in place through 8 p.m., both of which warn of hazardous boating conditions.

The weather service also issued a rip current statement, which states there will be a high risk of rip currents at area beaches through Tuesday afternoon.