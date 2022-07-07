Top mid-year real estate sales in Sarasota, Siesta Key

Sarasota

1. Block 6

Pamela and Lee Kennedy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH-1903 condominium at 401 Quay Commons to Michael Marberry, trustee, of Sarasota, for $10,575,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,893 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $8,928,000 in 2021.

2. Block 6

Mark and Robyn Jones, of Westlake, Texas, sold their Unit PH-1901 condominium at 401 Quay Commons to Paul Verrochi and Joseph D’Arrigo, trustees, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, for $9.75 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $7,845,700 in 2021.

3. Harbor Acres

Merle and Patricia Butler sold their home at 1486 Hillview Drive to Benjamin Max Curren and Genia Ryan Curren, trustees, of Sarasota, for $9,342,200. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 8,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $7.5 million in 2012.

4. Harbor Acres

Michael Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts sold their home at 1364 Harbor Drive to Mitchell and Dawn Epstein, of Sarasota, for $8,768,700. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $6.1 million in 2020.

5. Indian Beach

Charles and Nancy Parrish, trustees, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 3139 Bay Shore Road to John and Kathleen Szabo, of Sarasota, for $7.48 million. The first property was built in 1912, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,140 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1912, it has one bath and 825 square feet of living area. They sold for $2.5 million in 2012.

6. San Remo Estates

Christopher Quinn and Reyna Rosanna Quinn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3631 San Remo Terrace to Donald Patterson, of Sarasota, for $7 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,705 square feet of living area.

7. San Remo Estates

Jeffrey and Gaye Clark, of Tampa, sold their home at 3657 San Remo Terrace to Benjamin Herman, of Sarasota, for $6.6 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,668,000 in 2016.

8. The Landings

John and Catherine Cranor sold two properties at 1400 Peregrine Point Drive to Mark and Katie Padgett, of Sarasota, for $5.55 million. The first property was built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,272 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2000, it has one bath and 306 square feet of living area. They sold for $2,925,000 in 2003.

9. The Tower Residences

Bernard and Maureen Walsh, of Longwood, sold their Unit 1701 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Anthony Franke and Barbara Franke, trustees, of Sarasota, for $5.5 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.75 million in 2006.

10. The Residences

Michael Mikula, trustee, and Denise Mikula, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1701 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Charles and Nancy Parrish, of Sarasota, for $5.4 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,951 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.25 million in 2018.

Siesta Key

1. Roberts Point Road

3936 Roberts Point Road sold for $6,333,400.

Samuel Logan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3936 Roberts Point Road to Joel Morganroth, trustee, of Siesta Key, for $6,333,400. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,114 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4,175,000 in 2020.

2. Siesta Key

BL Lane LLC sold the home at 3536 Bayou Louise Lane to Brian and Rebecca Wood, of Sarasota, for $6.3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.35 million in 2006.

3. Bay Island Shores

Dilip Mathew and Cynthia Adams sold their home at 852 Freeling Drive to Patrick and Jennifer Burnam, of Columbia, Missouri, for $6.25 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.65 million in 2018.

4. Bay Island

Rebecca and Gordon Nidiffer sold two properties at 3821 Flamingo Ave. to John Melk and Karen Palmer Melk, of Naples, for $6.2 million. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,806 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 504 square feet of living area.

5. Mira Mar

Scott and Linda Schaeffer, of Osprey, sold their home at 7967 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Amie Redman, of Zionsville, Indiana, for $5.99 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.5 million in 2021.

6. Siesta Key

Joel Morganroth, trustee, and Gail Morganroth, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3251 Higel Ave. to David Vincent Lopez and Shana Marie Lopez, of Argyle, Texas, for $5,775,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.5 million in 2012.

7. Siesta Key

Thomas Hynds Jr. and Agnieszka Izdebska, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3954 Roberts Point Road to David Molnar and Lisa Molnar, trustees, of Sarasota, for $5.4 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,214 square feet of living area.

8. Bay Island Shores

Benjamin Herman, of Scottsdale, Arizona, sold his home at 891 Freeling Drive to Richland Terrace Holding Group LLC for $5 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.65 million in 2021.

9. Bay Island Shores

Diane Kadue, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 3535 Flamingo Ave. to Shawn Kelley and Kerry Kelley, trustees, of Washington, New Hampshire, for $4.9 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,775,000 in 2019.

10. Sarasota Beach

Beachwood Capital LLC sold the home at 657 Beach Road to Nina’s Dream Realty LLC for $4.9 million. Built in 2020, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths and 4,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,185,000 in 2020

Palmer Ranch

1. Prestancia

Thomas and Mary Jo Runfola, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3944 Losillias Drive to Tom and Patricia Lietha, of Sarasota, for $2,595,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,779 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.26 million in 2014.

2. Prestancia

Melvin and Meryl Cohen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4198 Boca Pointe Drive to Teresa Parsons and Jorge Fernandez, of Sarasota, for $2.25 million. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 8,025 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.8 million in 2002.

3. Wildwood Acres

Michael Cole, of Venice, sold two properties at 6677 Mandarin Road to Steve and Faith Zenker, of Sarasota, for $1,685,000. The first property was built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,163 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1994, it has one bedroom, one bath and 528 square feet of living area.

4. Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Michael Shawn Stuart and Jennifer Stuart, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5835 Palmer Ranch Parkway to Marc and Angela Schemel, of Valparaiso, Indiana, for $1,425,000. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $551,900 in 2014.

5. Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Melissa Dobbs, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5731 Hydrangea Circle to Timothy David Reibling and Monika Reibling, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $838,000 in 2020.

Osprey

1. Casey Key

Michael Lombardo and Carla Morris-Lombardo, of Englewood, sold their home at 144 N. Casey Key Road to Scott and Linda Schaeffer, of Osprey, for $6.3 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 5,397 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.2 million in 2004.

2. Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Christopher and Michele Brown sold their home at 297 Lookout Point Drive to Ray and Anne Schrock, of Rye, New York, for $3.9 million. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 4,159 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.8 million in 2021.

3. Oaks II

Bernice Singleton and George Singleton, trustees, of Alton, New Hampshire, sold the home at 905 Mac Ewen Drive to Brian Degustino, trustee, of Osprey, for $3.5 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 7,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2013.

4. Oaks II

Todd and Kristie Parker, of Decatur, Illinois, sold their home at 562 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Gail Eldridge, John Eugene Eldridge and Nancy Coade Eldridge, trustees, of Newport Beach, California, for $3.35 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,505,000 in 2020.

5. Oaks I

Neil Andrew Ginger and Tatiana Ginger sold their home at 322 Banana Patch Court to Duncan and Pamela Goldie-Morrison, of Darien, Connecticut, for $3.1 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,981 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2013.

Nokomis

1. Seagrape

1144 and 1148 Sea Grape Point Road sold for $10.5 million.

J&M Eldred Realty LLC sold two properties at 1144 and 1148 Sea Grape Point Road to Michael Kimball, of Nokomis, for $10.5 million. The property at 1144 was built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,749 square feet of living area. The property at 1148 was built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,864 square feet of living area.

2. Casey Key

David and Susan Macrae, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 503 Casey Key Road to Richard and Delores Harris, of Powder Springs, Georgia, for $5.7 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,590,500 in 2010.

3. Lychee Lane

Steven and Lynn Mershon sold their home at 2115 Lychee Lane to Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Nokomis, for $4.55 million. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.15 million in 2021.

4. Cardinal Shores

513 Casey Key Road LLC sold the home at 513 Casey Key Road to Jeremy Ruccio, of Nokomis, for $4.2 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,516 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2020.

5. Casey Key

1300 Casey Key LLC sold the home at 1300 Casey Key Road to Jillayne Pinchuk and Brad Ryan Pinchuk, trustees, of Dubuque, Iowa, for $4 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.3 million in January.