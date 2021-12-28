Top Longboat-area real estate sales of 2021

Here are the real estate sales that made the headlines in 2021.
John Ringling Estates
David and Nancy Morgan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 139 S. Washington Drive to
Vicki James, trustee, of Auburn, Ind., for $10.6 million. Built in 1936, it has five
bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,817 square feet of living area. It previously
sold for $3 million in 2003.
Longboat Key
Joseph Sena sold her home at 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Amanda Holanda,
of Montgomery, New Jersey, for $10.15 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five-
and-a-half baths, a pool and 10,087 square feet of living area.
Longboat Key
Timothy Mayleben, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 5050 Gulf of Mexico
Drive to Carolyn Feldsine, trustee, for $9.1 million. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms,
five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold
for $7 million in 2018.
Lido
RLN Aspen Holdings LLC sold the home at 1435 Westway Drive to Sean Stumler,
trustee, of Sarasota, for $7.7 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half
baths, a pool and 5,566 square feet of living area.
Country Club Shores
St Resi Sarasota LLC sold the home at 600 Wedge Lane to Diane Dello Russo, of
Longwood, for $7.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a
pool and 4,338 square feet of living area.
Sleepy Lagoon Park
Thomas and Mary Holmes, of N. Chatham, Massachusetts, sold two home sat 612 Juan
Anasco Drive to Wilson AMI LLC for $7.5 million. The first property was built in 1998,
it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 8,080 square feet of living area. The second
property was built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 896 square feet of living
area.
Bonaire at Longboat Key
Marijo Chudik Martin and Anthony Albert Martin, trustees, of Westerville, Ohio, sold the
Unit 1 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Seed for $7.13 million. Built
in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 6,380 square feet of living area.
Emerald Harbor
Mary Beth Beasley, trustee, of Franklin, Tenn., sold the home at 771 Old Compass Road
to Mark Delbert Pyke and Gail Reeder Pyke, of Longboat Key, for $6.85 million. Built in
2012, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,016 square feet of living
area. It previously sold for $4.25 million in 2018.
Longboat Key
Sylvia Cheek, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the property at 5541 Gulf of Mexico Drive to
Winfred Hawkins and Kari Hawkins, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $6.75 million. Built
in 1986, it has 11 bedrooms, 11-and-three-half baths, a pool and 14,005 square feet of
living area. It previously sold for $3.4 million in 2000.
Bird Key
Birdie Partners LLC sold the home at 233 Seagull Lane to Sunshine Dam Partners LLC
for $6.65 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,554 square feet of living area.
