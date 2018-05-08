Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Tony Register

Tony Register is a junior defensive lineman at Booker High. He received a scholarship offer from Marshall University on May 8.

When did you start playing football?

I have played all my life, really. I have always had size (Register is 6-foot-4), so my mom (Betty Register) thought it was the best sport for me.

What is the appeal to you?

I don't know, I just love it. I have four younger brothers at Booker Middle, and they look up to me. I play for them.

What is your best skill?

I hustle. If a QB completes a pass, I'm going to get down the field to make the tackle.

What is your favorite memory?

When I was playing for the Sarasota Seminoles in 2015, I caught an interception as a defensive end and scored. That was my first pick-six.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

My freshman year, I had to fight for my spot in the lineup against all the seniors and veteran kids. I ended up starting every game.

What is your favorite food?

Steak (cooked medium-well) and potatoes.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don't really watch TV. I have too much other stuff going on.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to take my mom to Hollywood or some place like that. She's never really been outside of Florida. We'd have a blast.

What is your biggest fear?

Getting hurt. I want to stay as healthy as possible.

What is the best advice you have received?

School. It's all about school. Education is life. You have to put it before everything.

Finish this sentence: "Tony Register is ... "

... A student athlete at Booker High. I'll keep it simple (laughs).