Tommy John recalls his MLB pitching career at Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge

When a Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge member asked retired major league pitcher Tommy John about a 1968 fight between him and fellow player Dick McAuliffe, John remembered the fight as if it were yesterday.

John was playing for the Chicago White Sox at the time in a game against the Detroit Tigers.

McAuliffe stepped up to bat. John pitched two strikes with McAuliffe.

On the third pitch, John said McAuliffe tried to run toward the ball, violating the rules. The fourth pitch was a doozy.

Dozens of Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge members listened intently as John continued his story and shared others during the lodge's fundraiser for Southeastern Guide Dogs' Paws for Patriots program April 9.

"Ball four probably wouldn't get that deer in the head," John continued. "That's how high it was. He looked at me, … and my retort was, 'Run up on that one.'"

Tommy John's time in the major leagues Teams 1963-1964: Cleveland Indians

1965-1971: Chicago White Sox

1972-1978: Los Angeles Dodgers

1979-1981: New York Yankees

1982: New York Yankees, California Angels

1983-1984: California Angels

1985: California Angels, Oakland Athletics

1986-1989: New York Yankees MLB career highlights 26 seasons as a pro, 288 wins, and 2,245 strikeouts

Career earned run average of 3.34

Career record of 4-1, with a 2.08 earned run average during seven League Championship Series starts

2-1 record with a 2.67 earned run average during six World Series appearances

All-Star in 1968, 1978, 1979, 1980 Awards 1976: National League Comeback Player of the Year

1976: Hutchinson Award for player who "best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire" of former MLB manager Fred Hutchinson

1977 and 1979: Cy Young Award, second place

1981: Lou Gehrig Memorial Award for the player who “best exhibits the character and integrity of Lou Gehrig, both on the field and off it”

McAuliffe charged the pitcher's mound, John said.

"I go, 'Now what's the easiest way I can get out of this?'" John said. "I thought, 'I’ll do a rolling block into him, take him down on the ground, and then everybody piles on, and it's over.' When I went down like that, he drove his knee into my shoulder and separated my left shoulder. Now I'm on the ground and writhing in pain. That was it, and I was out for the rest of the year."

After the game that night, John was flown to a hospital in Chicago, where he received a phone call.

“Worst tackle ever,” the caller told him.

“Who is this?” asked John.

The caller turned out to be Bill George, a Hall of Fame football player with the Chicago Bears.

John, who is now 78 and lives in Sarasota, shared several stories about his days on the pitcher's mound during his 26 seasons playing for six MLB teams.

The famous pitcher, known for being the first person to undergo a surgery on an ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow in 1974, said the surgery and a balance of perseverance and rest kept him in the game. The surgery was later named the Tommy John Surgery.

"I wanted to pitch," John said. "It was a job. I got paid very well, and I enjoyed it. I loved pitching. My thinking was I'll pitch as long as I can. Whatever I had to do, I would do it. I threw six days a week. I took Sunday off. I figured if God rested on Sunday, so should Tommy John."

Since 1999, 235 Major League Baseball players have undergone the procedure, according to a 2016 study in the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery.

Sarasota's Cheryl Beecher John and her husband, Tommy John, socialize with Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge members.

John said the cast from his surgery has found a home in the Smithsonian after he donated it, which garnered numerous signatures from famous people, to be displayed.

One of the signatures is from Danny Murtaugh, the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers when John was a player for the team in 1974.

John said that after his surgery, he wanted to "sit on the bench and be with the guys" during a game, but he needed Murtaugh's permission.

Murtaugh replied, “I'll let you sit on the bench only one way: You’ve got to let me sign the cast.”

Murtaugh became the first signature on the cast, followed by all of the 1974 Dodgers, manager Tommy Lasorda and sportscaster Vin Scully.

Elks Lodge member William Caprio loved hearing from a baseball player he admired.

"I was very appreciative of him and what he did for the Yankees," Caprio said. “Stand-up guy, very professional, all of what you want in a ballplayer. Very good."

John signed baseballs to be part of a prize raffle with the money raised going to the Southeastern Guide Dogs' Paws for Patriots program, which provides serve animals to veterans in need.

Sean Brown, an associate director of philanthropy for Southeastern Guide Dogs, speaks about how the nonprofit changed his life. Brown received a service dog from the nonprofit in 2018.

"You're raising money for a great, great cause," John said with his dogs,

One of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge's focuses is on helping veterans.

"The Elks have traditionally always helped veterans," said Tara's Frank Iannello, a Loyal Knight at the lodge. "We've seen firsthand how these dogs change the lives of these veterans. They can function in society, and they know they always have a companion that will protect them and support them."

Sean Brown, an associate director of philanthropy for Southeastern Guide Dogs and owner of a service dog, said the money raised at the fundraiser would help the nonprofit provide service dogs to veterans.

Brown, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and Iraq, said he was taking 16 pills per day before he received his service dog, Pella, from the nonprofit in 2018.

"I needed that connection," Brown said about his relationship with Pella. "I had to have an animal from the best. And ladies and gentleman, not just because I'm an employee, Southeastern Guide Dogs is the best."