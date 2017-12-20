Toll Brothers to build in Lakewood Ranch

Pennsylvania-based luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers today announced plans for a new community in Lakewood Ranch.

The project, located near the eastern end of University Parkway on the north side of the road, will be called The Isles at Lakewood Ranch. When completed, it will have 450 homes.

Kevin Brown, senior vice president of Toll Brothers Florida West Division, said site preparations will begin the first week of January with construction of model homes likely starting in March.

“We anticipate to have our models complete and ready for sale around August, September,” he said.