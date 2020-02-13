Riverview football hires ex-NFL coach Todd Haley as offensive coordinator

The Riverview Rams had their offensive coordinator hired away on Feb. 5 when Jared Clark became the Cardinal Mooney head coach.

On Thursday, the Rams hired Clark's replacement — and it's a name familiar to football fans across the country.

Veteran NFL coach Todd Haley will be taking control of the Rams offense, Riverview coach Josh Smithers confirmed. Haley was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011 and led the team to an AFC West title in 2010. He has also served as the offensive coordinator of three teams, most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose offense he ran from 2012-2017.

The 52-year-old Haley, who was born in Upper St. Clair, Penn., graduated from the University of North Florida in 1991.