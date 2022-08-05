Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident.

Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received serious injuries, as did a 36-year-old woman from Wisconsin. A 21-year-old woman from Brazil received critical injuries, the FHP said, adding all three were occupants of the sedan.

The driver of the truck, a 50-year-old man from Wesley Chapel, was not injured.

The FHP said the truck struck the slower-traveling sedan from behind in the middle southbound lane near Exit 207, which is Bee Ridge Road, propelling the car off the road, spinning and coming to rest on the west-side shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation.