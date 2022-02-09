Three killed in Sunday crash in Sarasota

Three people were killed early Sunday in a traffic crash in the 1200 block of Myrtle Road near Old Bradenton Road, police said.

Investigating officers of the Sarasota Police said they believe speed was likely a factor, a release from the department said.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. While the incident is still under investigation, police said the vehicle was westbound on Myrtle Street when the driver lost control, drove over a traffic circle, through a fence and hit a tree.

While not identifying the two women and one man killed in the crash, police said the women were from Venice and Brevard County, on Florida’s east coast. The man was also from Brevard.

They were likely friends who were visiting the area, police said.

Toxicology reports from the victims could take weeks to return to investigators, police said. The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.