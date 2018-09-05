Three injured in Gulf of Mexico Drive car accident

Three people were injured – one seriously – in a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon Wednesday in the 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key police said.

According to police reports, James Kissick, 64, of Bradenton, was driving a Toyota 4Runner south on the island's main road when he collided with a northbound commercial vehicle driven by Mario Chayote. Chayote, whose age and address were not available, was towing a trailer with landscaping equipment.

Police said Kissick sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Chayote received a bump on the head and passenger Ella Martinez, whose age and address were not available as well, received a leg injury. Chayote and Martinez were taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

Police had to close Gulf of Mexico Drive for 15 minutes in both directions to clear the wreck.

The incident remains under investigation.