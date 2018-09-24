Three dead in Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide

Three people are dead, including a 16-year-old Lakewood Ranch High sophomore, in a suspected murder-suicide that took place Sunday night in the Lakewood Ranch neighborhood of Central Park.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call Sunday at 10:06 p.m. at 11606 Griffith Park Terrace and found Silvana Bennett, 35, dead from a gunshot wound and her husband, James Bennett, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Sheriff's Office report did not list an age for James Bennett.

Andrea Barbereno-Rojas

Silvana Bennett's 16-year-old daughter, Andrea Barberena-Rojas, was found badly injured from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene but Barberena-Rojas died at the scene.

According to a Sheriff's Office report, Carla Bennett heard her son, James, arguing with his wife, Silvana. She then heard several gunshots. She entered the room to find James Bennett and Silvana Bennett dead and Barberena-Rojas shot.

Carla Bennett and her 3-year-old granddaughter, Caitlyn Bennett, were on the scene and weren't injured.

Lakewood Ranch High School had a crisis team available at the school on Monday for students in mourning.