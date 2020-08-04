Thomas Allan Dearden

1956-2020

Thomas Allan Dearden (Tad) 63 died at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln Massachusetts on Wednesday July 22, 2020 after a long illness. Tad was born in Detroit Michigan in 1956, the son of John and Helen Marie (Borden) Dearden and grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts. Tad was a snowbird who spent each winter in Siesta Key, Florida.

In 1975, Tad began working at Harvard Business School (HBS) where he stayed until his retirement in 2011. He was a hard worker from the start, working his way from the mailroom to Permissions Specialist at the Publishing Department. If asked about his title, he’d tell you he was the GOA (general office annoyance), his most dedicated position being to keep his coworkers constantly entertained. His early retirement allowed him to spend time perfecting the art of enjoying life with his wife, his music, and his mother who appreciated having Tad and his famous mojitos often by her side. After he retired, he was able to spend the winter months with his mother on Siesta Key.

At HBS Tad met his wife Veronica, aka Ronnie, “Wifey,” “Bitsy.” They were married in Woodstock CT in 2002. He dearly loved his stepchildren, Daniel and Elisha, and one of his proudest days was the day in 2014 he walked Elisha down the aisle to give her away in marriage.

Tad would immerse himself in learning about whatever fascinated him. As a kid, he developed an almost encyclopedic knowledge of etymology. He was an avid birder, impressing Ronnie (and surprising himself) on one of their first dates by making a birdcall that actually attracted the bird to them. In his later years, he became an outstanding gardener and those that knew him know of the gardens he so lovingly tended. No matter the subject, Tad would tell you he was always right.

To know Tad was to know a talented and self-taught musician. He especially enjoyed playing the blues and was never happier than when playing for an audience. His Cellar Dwellers Blues Band would play in the basement of Summit Road, at the North Pond House, at the Bus Stop Pub, or Ma Newmans. Later in life, he continued to draw appreciative crowds as a solo pianist in retirement communities near his home in Waltham and at the Clubhouse of Beachhaven in Siesta Key, Florida. He would often play guitar well into the night by the fire in Connecticut or on the beaches of Siesta Key for his mom, Ronnie, and any visitors.

Tad felt fortunate to have many close friends, some he had known since childhood. His nieces and nephews will always remember him fondly as “King Kid,” always the oldest kid in the group. He will also be remembered by some as the founder and leader of the Baby Bee Rescue Squad. Many bees gratefully owe him their lives. He will be sorely missed by many.

Tad is survived by his wife Veronica, his stepdaughter Elisha and her husband Patrick Orciani, his mother Helen Marie, brother John, sister Rachel and her husband David Rothstein and their children Sarah, Ruth and Sam, his sister Ruth and her husband Ed Rieker and their child A. He was predeceased by his father John, brother Robert and stepson Daniel DeLuca.

SERVICE:

Tad’s family hopes to hold a celebration of his life when it is safe to do so, a party as Tad would surely want.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his life may donate directly in his name to the Massachusetts Audubon Society (massaudubon.org).