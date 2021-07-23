Thomas (Tom) H. W. Jones, Jr.

October 9th, 1943 to July 9th 2021

Tom was born in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Thomas and Louise Jones, and raised in Norristown, PA. He attended the Haverford School, and received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He earned an MA from Claremont College and his Doctorate from Teachers College, Columbia, NY. He married the love of his life, Alison, on June 20th, 1992. He was a professor of Educational Leadership (Emeritus) at the University of Connecticut. He authored several books and articles on school finance.

Since retirement, he served as President of the Sarasota County Historical Commission, Chair of the Longboat Key Police Pension Board, member of the Longboat Key Code Enforcement Board and the Sarasota County Schools Planning Commission. He also worked as a mentor with UNIDOSNOW. He established the Lawrence A. Cremin History of Education Scholarship at Teachers College, Columbia. He was a member of the Longboat Key Historical Society, the Ivy League Club and the Economics Club. He was also a member of All Angels by the Sea, Episcopal Church, Longboat Key where he served on the Vestry, also as an usher, reader, greeter and chalice bearer.

He loved opera, country music, philately, dog shows and watching baseball and tennis. He and his wife enjoyed many wonderful journeys around the world.

Tom is survived by his wife, Alison, of Longboat Key, his mother-in-law, Sheila Cruickshank, of Jersey, British Isles, a cousin, Peggy (Elliott) Riviere of Scottsdale, AZ, and an extended family of cousins.

He was generous and kind to his friends and family and so very brave.

A memorial service will be held at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, FL 34228 on Saturday, July 31st at 11 am with a reception to follow in the parish hall.

The service will be available to view on the church’s website at www.AllAngelsLBK.org.

Funeral Directors: Toale Brothers, Tel: 955-4171



SERVICE:

Saturday, July 31, 11AM

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church

563 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, FL 34228

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Angels Church at the above address or to The Friends of the History Center, FOSCHC, PO Box 91, Venice FL 34284.