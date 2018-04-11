This Week: Thursday, April 12

Thursday, April 12

Norm Stulz

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Norm Stulz leaves everything he has on the stage — even hilarious, intimate details about his everyday life. Get to know him outside of his appearances on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and comedy specials on NBC and ABC. Runs through April 15.

JDub’s Movie Night: ‘Happy Gilmore’

7 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cuddle up with a cold brew for a night of laughs in the beer garden. This hilarious Adam Sandler classic about a hockey player taking on golf to help save his grandmother’s home is the perfect way to blow off some steam after a long week.

Great Escapes 6: Mavericks of Rhythm

Sarasota Orchestra

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $39

Call 953-3434.

Enjoy an evening with the sounds of American music’s most rebellious composers, including Bernstein, Copland, Mancini and Ellington. These mavericks are joined by a few lesser known, but no less intriguing and accessible, composers who helped pioneer the distinctive rhythms of American music.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Jersey Boys’

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons take center stage in this Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical. Tap your toes as you enjoy the inventive and original music of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi while learning the true story of how these blue-collar kids became one of the most successful bands in the history of pop music.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $66

Info: Call 953-3368.

Friday, April 13

Toni Dove: Lucid Possession

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$30; students with ID free

Call 360-7399.

Artist Toni Dove uses cutting-edge motion-sensing technology to conduct live cinematic performances in which she animates the movements of her characters in real time. Robots, lights, video and other layers of media combine to tell a contemporary ghost story about noise management, self-perception and fame across virtual and real social spaces. Runs again 7:30 p.m. April 14.

‘Taking Flight’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$25 to $42

Call 207-8822.

Enjoy a bird’s eye view with conductor Silas N. Huff and guest soloist, pianist Orion Weiss, as they join The Venice Symphony in performing Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in B Flat Major and Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1. The program also includes Stravinsky and Korngold. Runs again at 3:30 p.m. April 14.

Saturday, April 14

‘The Boy Who Liked Pulling Hair! & Other Winning Plays’

11 a.m. at Keating Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1247 First St.

From $10

Call 366-9000.

This anthology of award-winning short plays is hilarious, heartwarming and all written by elementary school students. Professional actors bring these imaginative stories to life for audiences of all ages on Saturdays through May 5.

Don’t Miss: Student Poetry Marathon

Middle and high school students will get their voices heard by reading their own poetry in a round-robin marathon format. The event will feature judges, prizes — even a parade between the Arts Ovation Hotel and Bookstore1Sarasota.

If You Go

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Tickets: Free, but must register

Info: Call 365-7900.

Whiskey Rocks

Street Party

6:30 p.m. at intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street

Free

Call 400-9889.

Whiskey Obsession Festival 2018 comes to a close this weekend — but it’s going out with a bang. Hear both local (i.e. Physical Plant and All Rise Revival), and other Floridian (i.e. Alex Di Leo and Thomas Wynn and The Believers) musical acts at this energetic block party, which will also feature craft beer, food and of course, whiskey.

The Landscape of Guitar

8 p.m. at Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

$20

Call 552-5325.

Music brings art to life in this unique concert experience. Animated paintings show guitar-shaped birds flying across a vivid guitar-themed world on an HD screen while guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli perform everything from Spanish guitar pieces like “Malaguena” to the vocal harmonies of “Sounds of Silence.”

Sunday, April 15

Tax-Free Music

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-4123.

Conductor and Band Director Robert Stroll chose a tax-free music theme for Suncoast Concert Band’s tax day concert, and he admits that it’s a bit of a gimmick, but it allows for a wide variety of selections. This concert will include songs by Leonard Bernstein, selections from “A Chorus Line,” some of the Beach Boys’ greatest hits, and more.

National Tartan Day

4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

$15; Groups of six or more $10; students free

Call 928-0296.

Celebrate Sarasota’s Scottish founders with The First Brass of Sarasota on National Tartan Day, a day proclaimed by Congress for recognizing America’s Scottish influences. The Jacobites and the Riverview High School Kiltie Highland Dancers will also perform.

Monday, April 16

BREEZE Sustainable Nature Solutions V

9 a.m. at Burrows-Matson House at Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey

Free

Call 918-2100.

Suzanne C. Nagy is an acclaimed environmental artist whose work is on display until May 25 at Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Her current installation focuses on the unique potential of land conser-vation, clean water and the purity of the protected Gulf Coast versus the surrounding environment.

Tuesday, April 17

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

FSU Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training

8 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$3 minimum

Call 351-8000.

Shakespeare’s wild comedy that touches on the issues of honor, shame and politics features all the second-year graduate actors. The story follows Benedick and Beatrice, sworn enemies until the impending marriage of Beatrice’s cousin Hero. Hatred quickly turns into strong passion. This is a special pay-what-you-can preview. Runs through May 6.

Wednesday, April 18

Pianist Tom Purviance

Noon at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 225-6500.

Sarasota Concert Association will conclude its music matinees series for the season with a man who’s been called a “keyboard tour de force.” The free concert series is a long-running community outreach program featuring accomplished regional musicians performing a diverse array of musical styles.

Sarasota Visual Artists Studios Group Opening Reception

5 p.m. at Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Suite 300

Free

Call 365-5118.

Sarasota Visual Artists Studios is a monthly open studio series created by a collaboration of local visual artists of various styles. Open houses are over for the season, but the eight members now have a dynamic group exhibit open to the public.