This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Dec. 13

THURSDAY

‘The Fence’ Sarasota

6 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Free

Call 358-7275.

Photography is a part of everyone’s lives with cameras built into our phones, but shows like this are keeping it an art form. “The Fence” is a large-scale traveling photography exhibit of works printed on vinyl mesh and installed outdoors in seven cities. Sarasota is one of the newest — and the only city in Florida where it will be installed. Runs through Jan. 31.

Tony Deyo

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

One fateful appearance on “Conan” in 2013 changed Tony Deyo’s career. Within a year, he had performed standup on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live” and “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.” Now, this symphony-musician-turned-comic is bringing his excellent jokes and comedic timing to Sarasota through Sunday.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’

7 p.m. at Booker High School VPA Theater, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$20; $12 for students

Call 927-9000, Ext. 65211.

Keep the glass slippers at home, ladies, and leave the questionable footwear choices to the actors in this beloved show. Everyone knows the basics, but in case you’ve been living under a fallen pumpkin carriage for the past few decades, the story follows peasant girl and orphan Cinderella on the fateful night she defies her two dreadful stepsisters and an even more terrible stepmother, resulting in — what else? — finding her Prince Charming. Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Opera Talk: ‘The Magic Flute’

10 a.m. at Westminster Towers, 1522 Fourth Ave. W., Bradenton

$5

Call 538-7262.

Want a better understanding of opera? Bradenton Opera Guild hosts a series of “Preludes” to teach patrons about upcoming Sarasota Opera shows, and this one follows the heroic quest of Prince Tamino, who falls in love with the Queen’s daughter, Pamina, immediately upon seeing her portrait. Pamina’s been enslaved by the evil Sarastro, so Tamino sets out to rescue her with the help of a bird catcher and — duh — a magic flute.

Jazz At Two: Sarasota Jazz Project

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10; $20 for nonmembers

Call 366-1552.

End your week on the right note with this classic Jazz Club of Sarasota event. Sarasota Jazz Project is one of the most respected big bands in the greater Tampa Bay area. Under the direction of co-founder George McLain and with the talent of professional musicians with extra impressive resumes, you’re not going to want to miss this.

FRIDAYS @ FIve: Performance art & Poetry

5 p.m. at Hermitage Artist Retreat

6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

Free

Call 475-2098.

It’s time to get lit, everyone. Literary, that is (and just generally artsy). Fridays @ 5 is a series of artist talks and readings, sneak peeks of works-in-progress and live performances of music, theater, poetry and more. This month, multimedia artist Sheena Rose and poet Caryl Pagel will give guests a sample of what they’re working on while resident artists at the Hermitage.

Opening Reception: ‘Art & Jewels’

6 p.m. at 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane

Free admission

Call 951-0620.

We wear technology now, so why not wear art? 530 Burns Gallery is debuting “Art and Jewels,” an exhibit highlighting both wearable art and display art. Get a glimpse at work by local artists as well as those from other corners of the U.S. who are passionate about art and design in various forms.

Nik’s Pick: ‘A Calyp-Soul Christmas’

It’s time to fully lean into holidays in the tropics, folks (I know, fellow ex-snow shovelers, it’s hard — blow-up snowmen weren’t made to sit next to palm trees). This musical adventure through the Caribbean offers a funky alternative to the traditional Christmas concert with local steel drummer John Patti, his band and singer-songwriter Jenn Bostic of Nashville.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $20; $25 premium

Info: Call 365-2494.

An Evening of Operetta

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $10

Call 328-1300.

Need a break from the holiday tunes? “An Evening of Operetta” will light up the Sarasota Opera House with musical treasures that are meant to be enjoyed any time of year. Enjoy a sophisticated evening of beautiful melodies such as “The Merry Widow Waltz,” “Thine Alone,” “Wanting You,” and “A Toast to Champagne.”

Don’t Miss: ‘Holiday Pops’

Guest conductor Steven Jarvi returns to lead this holiday extravaganza with The Venice Symphony. Enjoy a wide array of classics covering various holidays with selections like “Feliz Navidad,” “The Festive Sounds of Hanukkah” and excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” Guest vocalist Johanna Fincher will make your holiday season even brighter, and if you’re not feeling jolly after the traditional sing-along then sorry, you’re just a Grinch.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice

Tickets: $25 to $42

Info: Call 207-8822.

‘A Christmas Carol’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$22; $15 for college students and $12 for children

Call 488-1115.

This Dickens adaptation of one of the most famous Christmas tales of all time is a Venice Theatre tradition now in its 19th year. Take a musical journey with Ebenezer Scrooge as he learns the true meaning of Christmas spirit. Runs through Dec. 20.

SATURDAY

Umbrella House Tour

11 a.m. at the Umbrella House, 1300 Westway Drive

$40; $30 for members; $20 for students

Call 364-2199.

Experience this masterpiece of Sarasota School modernism by architect Paul Rudolph in Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s monthly public tour series. SAF is eager to give residents and tourists alike a look at this example of work from the Sarasota School of Architecture.

‘The Nutcracker’

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $17

Call 328-1300.

Pirouette into everyone’s favorite holiday show with Diane Partington Studio of Classical Ballet. These dance students will take you on a journey into the magical Land of Sweets, where the snowflakes dance, mice can take on soldiers and an enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy calls the shots (#girlpower). Runs through Sunday.

‘Classical Holiday Brass’ with Seraph Brass

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25 to $45

Call 306-1202.

We may not get a “White Christmas” in Florida, but Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is bringing us Vivaldi’s cold-free “Winter” from “The Four Seasons” that can be enjoyed while donning sandals, so what more could you want? Seraph Brass, a group of America’s top female brass artists, will perform several holiday classics such as Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” “Bells of Christmas Suite,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and more. Runs through Sunday.

MONDAY

Ringling by the Bay

6 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; $5 for members

Call 358-3180.

This popular bimonthly event on the Bolger Campiello offers one of the best views of any dance party in town. Enjoy live music by Big Night Out while watching the sunset over Sarasota Bay. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on the bayfront.

Poetry Night

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

Free admission

Call 373-1800.

You can enjoy your tea with a sprinkle of spoken word every Monday night. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or you just want to sit back, sip and listen, everyone is welcome.

TUESDAY

‘Unchained Melodies’

6 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $34

Call 366-9000.

Doo-wop is a 1950s musical genre that was born in the streets of cities across the East Coast. Today, it lives on through productions such as this original show by Rebecca and Richard Hopkins. Bop along to favorites such as “Blue Moon,” “16 Candles” and “Save The Last Dance” opening FST’s 2018-19 cabaret season. Recently extended through March 17.

Celtic Thunder X

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $37

Call 953-3368.

All holly jolly-ed out? There’s another live music show in town this week, and we promise any possible green backdrops or costumes aren’t an attempt to sneak in a holiday element. A full symphony orchestra will accompany this Irish singing group, which will lift audiences to new heights with songs from its new 10th anniversary album “Celtic Thunder X.”

WEDNESDAY

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $57

Call 953-3368.

There are no hills in sight around here, but if there were, they’d come alive the moment this touring show hits the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall stage. Enjoy all your favorite hits from this Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score, which comes together perfectly through a narrative that will grab you by the heartstrings. Runs through Thursday.