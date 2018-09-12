This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 13

THURSDAY

Celebrate Selby! Photographic Exhibition

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with $20 gardens admission

Call 366-5731, Ext. 239.

See Selby from a new perspective — the eyes behind the camera lens. View impressive photographs in the categories of favorite Selby scene, plant life, geometry, birds, bugs and critters and black and white that celebrate the gardens for its 38th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition. Runs through Sept. 30.

Summertime Local Time: Larry Baran

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Larry Baran is a Marine Corps veteran whose interests span from gardening to Irish wolfhounds. Oh, and his mother was the only woman to ever escape Sarasota County Jail. In his latest book, “The Housewife Loved a Bandit,” he tells the story of his scheming mother, who left her husband and six children in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood to go on a coast-to-coast crime spree for seven months in 1953. It’s a tale of love, adventure and betrayal that ends in Miami — but not before a historic stop in the SRQ.

Sarasota Film Screenings: ‘A Plastic Ocean’

Noon at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway

$10

Call 388-4441.

Five Sarasota environmental organizations banded together to screen “A Plastic Ocean,” a documentary investigating the effects of plastics on marine environments (spoiler alert: it’s not a positive effect. The plastics that are broken down and enter the ocean’s food chain attract toxins, which are eventually consumed by humans). The work is part of film series Green Movies That Matter, aiming to kick-start a dialogue about sustainability issues.

2nd Annual Sarasota High School Alumni Art Show Reception

5 p.m. at Sarasota High School, 2155 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Email [email protected].

Admire the work of some of Sarasota’s youngest — and most promising — artists at this alumni show for Sarasota High graduates. The exhibit, which features visual art pieces of several styles, will be open to the public 2:15-3 p.m. Sept. 10-28. The opening reception Sept. 13 will be followed by the homecoming pep rally at 7 p.m. on the football field.

Open Mic Comedy

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free

Call 371-2939.

Think you have what it takes to make a room of brew enthusiasts laugh? More power to you — but at least if you bomb, you’re just a cold beer away from recovery. Whether you’re an aspiring comic or just need a good chuckle, check out this weekly open mic series. Now taking place the second Thursday of every month.

FRIDAY

Friday Fest: Dr. Dave Band

5 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 953-3368.

Get your groove on and head to the Van Wezel’s Bayfront Lawn for the latest installment in the hall’s free summer concert series. Enjoy an evening of Southern rock blended with bluegrass banjo and fiddle. This Bradenton favorite is ready for a high-energy outdoor performance that will show why they’re one of the area’s most popular house bands. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Takes place rain or shine.

Dennis Blair

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Dennis Blair’s bag of tricks is heavier than many of his fellow comics, and his versatility has earned him performance spots on “The Tonight Show,” “The Stephanie Miller Radio Show” and gigs everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center. Join Blair for an evening of music, standup and topical observation that will have you laughing off all of the week’s stresses. Runs through Sept. 16.

SATURDAY

Umbrella House Tour

11 a.m. at Umbrella House, 1300 Westway Drive

$40; $30 for members; $20 for students

Call 364-2199.

Experience this masterpiece of Sarasota School modernism by architect Paul Rudolph in Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s monthly public tour series. Homeowners Bob and Anne Essner want to share the property with Sarasotans, especially now that it was recently nominated for a slot on the National Register of Historic Places.

A Taste of Downtown Food & Wine Festival

1 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$75

Call 328-1300.

Ever wondered what it would be like to stand atop the Sarasota Opera House stage? See the venue from the performers’ point of view while sampling an assortment of cuisine from many of downtown Sarasota’s best restaurants at this Sarasota Youth Opera fundraiser. Bonus: Every dish is paired with a fine wine, beer or specialty cocktail, so you have the right to eat more in the name of alcohol absorption. You know, for health reasons.

‘Tides of Despair’ Opening Night

7 p.m. at Oddity Tattoo Studio and Gallery, 1778 Main St.

Free admission

Call 955-6246.

A recent study by Sarasota County’s tourism office shows 90% of tourism-related businesses have lost customers due to red tide. Visitors and residents have felt the respiratory effects, while dead marine life has been washing ashore. This aquatic-themed art exhibit is hoping to change that with 100% of the proceeds donated to Captains for Clean Water, a nonprofit that advocates for improvements to Florida’s water management system.

Caribbean Evening Under the Stars

7 p.m. at The Westin Sarasota, 100 Marina Plaza

$100 to $150

Call 966-2820.

Puerto Rico is forever changed after Hurricane Maria devastated the island one year ago — but you can help its residents recover. Hosted by the Puerto Rican Chamber of Florida, all of the contributions from this event will benefit Puerto Rico in an attempt to “remember Puerto Rico before and after.” Enjoy an evening of exotic drinks, dancing, door prizes, appetizers and raffles. Cash bar.

SUNDAY

‘This Life: Portraits in Fiber’ Opening Reception

11 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota Lexow Art Gallery, 3975 Fruitville Road

Free admission

Call 371-4974.

There’s more to the visual arts than painting and sculpture. Artist Maggie Dillon is proving that by hosting this solo show of her vintage-inspired textile works, which are made using layers of batik fabric and visible stitching. Her photojournalism-inspired fiber portraits evoke a sense of tranquility that is equally thought-provoking as it is relaxing. Show runs through Nov. 4.

Music of Spain, Italy and American Musical Theater

3 p.m. at Fischer-Weisenborne residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court

$48

Call 306-1202.

Baritone Daniel Noyola won the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota 2017 National Vocal Competition, and now he’s sharing his talent yet again with Artist Series audiences. Join Noyola in an evening of music from Spain, Italy and American musical theater. Second performance takes place 7:30 p.m. Monday.

MONDAY

Karaoke Mondays Service Industry Night

8 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Every Monday night is karaoke night at the iconic local haunt, and with Emcee Dallas behind the mic and The Reverend DJ Lalo offering a plethora of songs to choose from for your most Snapchat-able karaoke performance. There’s plenty of fun to be had, and all singers get a free mixed shot after their first song. Service industry employees also get half off drinks all night.

TUESDAY

Social and Singers

9:45 a.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 488-2420.

Learn more about the Sarasota Opera Guild and hear vocalists from the Youth Opera Singers perform at this morning social. Coffee and pastries will be served, so all the more reason to get out of bed.