This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 4

THURSDAY

Wine Dinner Fundraiser

7 p.m. at Cafe L’Europe, 431 St. Armands Circle

$275

Call 800-706-2740.

Cheers to a great cause, JoshProvides, this week at Cafe L’Europe. Each ticket includes a pre-dinner champagne reception with hors d’oeuvres along with a five-course meal with wine pairings for each dish. Black tie optional. JoshProvides is an epilepsy assistance foundation that raises money for support groups, seizure alert monitors, seizure response dogs and much more.

Janet Williams

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Anyone who self-identifies as “The Tramp” is bound to have something interesting to say. If you’re interested in a night of potty-mouthed Southern sass, Janet Williams is your girl. Head to McCurdy’s for a show filled with unsophisticated humor — especially crude sexual stories — that are straight out of the trailer park. Runs through Oct. 7.

Nik’s Pick: Single-Take Film Festival

It’s lights, camera, action this weekend at this third-annual film festival. The event celebrates the art of the one-shot film, meaning a movie filmed entirely in one continuous take without any cuts or editing. Festivalgoers will watch a series of new films from various genres under eight minutes in length, all of which will be judged on creativity and ability to surprise.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

Tickets: $5

Info: Call 748-5875.

Welcome to Our House: SCF Fall Festival of Music

7:30 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$10; $5 for students

Call 752-5351.

State College of Florida Music Program welcomes music fans back to campus for a new school year of concerts. This kickoff performance will consist of everything from Bernstein’s “Take Care of This House” to a “Morokeni,” a greeting song of the Kwangali and Sotho people of Africa. Works will be played by SCF’s guitar ensemble, concert and chamber choirs, big band, jazz combo and symphonic band.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; Free for students with ID

Call 358-3180.

The Ringling’s hippest event continues this month, combining live music and experiential art. Enjoy performances by Lannds, Glove, and N.I.C.E. Collective, along with visual artwork on display by James Von Hollen and Emmie Wells. This month’s event will also include a cash bar, light bites and a new conversation series, Unplugged, with Cedric Hameed, who will discuss homelessness with a panel, spoken word poetry and community projects.

FRIDAY

‘Season of Color’ Opening Reception

6 p.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 955-1315.

Color evokes emotion in all of us — it’s simply human nature. This new fall exhibit at Dabbert Gallery explores the power of color’s emotional force on viewers of art, and it does so through works by eight gallery artists. From harmonious scenes of nature to rendered faces and figures creating an imagined reality, visitors will experience a wide range of color representations. Exhibit runs through Nov. 30.

Music on Main: The Hydramatic

6 p.m. at 8100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

Free

Call 907-9243.

Lakewood Main will turn into an outdoor concert venue for this free monthly music series open to the public (and pups). Head to Lakewood Main Street for a block party featuring beer trucks, food vendors, rides and kid activities, the latter two presented by Grace Community Church. This event will benefit the Lakewood Ranch Band Boosters Association.

Palm Avenue First Friday Art Walk

6 p.m. at various galleries on Palm Avenue

Free

Call 365-7414.

The first Friday of every month, art lovers take to the street (Palm Avenue, that is) and enjoy gallery openings, dining, live performances (such as Sarasota Opera at 7 p.m. at Galleria Silecchia) and more as members of the Palm Avenue Arts Alliance entertain residents and tourists with original artwork.

SATURDAY

24th Annual Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival

10 a.m. in Five Points Park and Central Avenue, 1 Central Ave.

Free

Call 813-962-0388.

Browse the wide selection of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and more at this annual craft festival, which also boasts a green market for items such as plants, handmade soaps and gourmet spices. Runs through Sunday.

Oktoberfest Celebration

2 p.m. at Mr. Beery’s, 2645 Mall Drive

Free admission

Call 343-2854.

Prost! It’s time for a Mr. Beery’s Oktoberfest celebration — but there’s more to this party than brews. Enjoy Deutsche music by Petra and Teresa and authentic German bites from The Schnitzel Trailer including large bretzeln, white radish, haxn and much more. Picky eater? See if you’re a lightweight in the Beer Stein Hoisting Competition or test your sense of fashion in the Oktoberfest Costume Contest.

‘Piano Grand III’

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20 to $55

Call 306-1200.

This beloved Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota event is back with a bang for its third edition. Rather than five pianists, 10 will perform classics such as Bernstein’s overture to “Candide,” “Blue Danube Waltz” and “1812 Overture,” all made possible by five Steinway grand pianos brought in from New York City.

Feeding The Oceans Art Exhibit Opening and Educational Presentation

6 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

Free

Call 545-5635.

The economy of Florida’s Gulf Coast has taken a direct hit since red tide came near our shores, and local artists are responding with this environment-focused exhibit. View the works, enjoy some food and speak to local environmental groups at this opening reception. At 7 p.m. there will be a presentation by former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton about his opinion on the appropriate way to respond to red tide and other water-quality issues in the state.

Don't Miss: Sō Percussion

Expect the unexpected at this New Music New College performance. Sō Percussion consists of four master percussionists looking to push the boundaries of their instruments and their talent. Just take what they’re playing for example: Bryce Dessner’s “Music for Wood and Strings” and Julia Wolfe’s String Quartet No. 5 — all on percussion instruments rather than wind.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Club Sudakoff, New College of Florida, 5845 General Dougher Place

Tickets: $15; $60 for subscription to the five-concert series

Info: Call 487-4888.

SUNDAY

The 2018 Sarasota OUT Awards Ceremony

6 p.m. at Purple Rhino Lounge, 2920 Beneva Road

Free

Call 735-6553.

Why fit in when you can stand out? This second annual awards ceremony hosted by SarasotaOUT.com is celebrating the key players in, and biggest supporters of, Sarasota’s LGBTQ community. This fun evening of fabulous entertainment is co-hosted by 2017 Favorite Drag Personality Brianna Summers and writer, activist and podcaster Zara Barrie. The evening will begin with a Drag Queen Bingo pre-show followed by the award ceremony.

Oktoberfest Concert

7 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$15 concert only; $25 post-concert food only; $35 for both

Call 955-4263.

Celebrate fall in one of the most authentically German ways possible outside of Deutschland itself. Church of the Redeemer’s Great Music Series presents this evening of music by Frankfurt-based brass ensemble Pousanenchor, which will be followed by a meal catered by Geier’s German Sausage Kitchen. With a slogan like “Bier, brats and brass,” you know it’s bound to be a good time.

TUESDAY

‘Raisin the Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$45; $20 for students with valid ID and active military

Call 366-1505.

This tale of hope, pride, feminism and racism is the musical version of “A Raisin in the Sun,” one of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s most-requested dramas. The setting is 1950s Southside Chicago, and the subject is a working-class black family attempting to better their life after the death of their father. The production was one of the first African-American shows to appear on Broadway and was nominated for nine Tony Awards. Runs through Nov. 11.

WEDNESDAY

‘Unchained Melodies’

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $34

Call 366-9000.

Doo-wop is a ’50s musical genre that was born in the streets of cities across the East Coast. Today, it lives on through productions such as this original show by Rebecca and Richard Hopkins. Bop along to favorites such as “Blue Moon,” “16 Candles” and “Save The Last Dance” opening FST’s 2018-19 cabaret season. Runs through Feb. 3.

Great Escapes 1: ‘Musical America’

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$40

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra’s Great Escapes series kicks off with an evening of distinctly American music conducted by Alexandra Arrieche. Her Sarasota Orchestra debut will feature music by jazz legends such as Cole Porter, folk-inspired themes by Aaron Copland and classical icon Antonín Dvořák, whose music was heavily influenced by the time he spent in the U.S. Runs through Oct. 13.