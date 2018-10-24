This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 25

Thursday, Oct. 25

‘Three’s a Charm’

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$36

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra offers this concert of trios centered around the theme of personal resilience. Enjoy Schulhoff’s Concerto (written 15 years before his death in a concentration camp), Kevin Puts’ “And Legions Will Rise” (a piece he once said was about the power of people to move on after tragedy) and Beethoven’s Archduke Trio (the composer’s last piece he played publicly before going entirely deaf). Concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby prior to concert.

Carmen Ciricillo

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Nobody knows how to laugh at themselves better than a parent. Carmen Ciricillo’s 25 years of marriage and raising a family gave him material most men wouldn’t dare joke about in public — yet this comic has made a whole career out of it. Get your weekend started and laugh off all your domestic issues at this hysterical show. Runs through Oct. 28.

Origami Air Monthly Poetry/Storytelling Slam

7:30 p.m. at Origami Air, 1063 Patterson Drive

$5; $3 if you’re reading

Call 468-4049.

Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or just a fan of the spoken or written word, check out these monthly themed evenings of poetry. The October theme is “fallen angels,” but unrelated poems will also be accepted. Halloween costumes are also highly encouraged to get in the spooky spirit.

‘Cabaret’

7:30 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

From $30

Call 748-5875.

Life is about to change for cabaret singer Sally Bowles. But she’s completely unaware — all that matters to her is having a good time. When the performer moves in with a young American novelist who slowly becomes more than a friend, the Nazis make moves, too. Will she change her selfish ways when Hitler’s Germany changes her life forever? Rated R for adult content. Runs through Nov. 11.

Friday, Oct. 26

Jazz At Two: Eddie Tobin

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universal Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10; $20 for nonmembers

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota presents local favorite Eddie Tobin for the next installment of its weekly afternoon concert series. Tobin was pianist, music director and conductor for English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck for eight years, and now he performs regularly at several local restaurants.

‘Oklahoma’

7:30 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$12; $6 for students

Call 752-5252.

Yeeow-yip-i-o-ee ay! The Music Theatre Ensemble at State College of Florida is bringing the music of the plains to the tropics to celebrate the 75th anniversary of “Oklahoma.” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic follows the love story of Curly the cowboy and Laurey the farm girl in the newest state in the union. This Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is presented through a special arrangement with R & H Theatricals. Runs through Sunday.

‘The Barber of Seville’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $19

Call 328-1300.

This beloved Gioachino Rossini opera follows Dr. Bartolo, who plans to marry his ward, Rosina. She has other plans. Figaro the barber (and the namesake of perhaps the most famous opera lyric of all time) saves the day and helps Rosina marry her beloved Lindoro — secretly the rich Count Almaviva. Runs through Nov. 11.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Iconographic’

Get a taste for the deep-seeded values of The Sarasota Ballet in this triple bill kicking off the 2018-2019 season. Enjoy the company premiere of Martha Graham’s “Appalachian Spring” along with revivals of Ricardo Graziano’s “Symphony of Sorrows” and Galina Samsova’s “Paquita” — the ideal mix of modern and classic choreographers for an evening showcasing the range of styles within the ballet genre.

If You Go

When: Oct. 26-28

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $30 to $115

Info: Call 359-0099.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Sarasota Oktoberfest

10 a.m. in downtown Sarasota on Gulfstream Avenue

Free

Call 487-8061.

Grab a big pint of beer and “prost” to Paragon Festivals’ inaugural Sarasota Oktoberfest celebration. Chow down on smoked sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and several other Deutschland delicacies. Not into German food? Give German music and dance a try by enjoying one of several performances by Schuhplattler Gruppe Alpenrose, along with OktoberFest Band on Saturday and Alpine Doc & Fraeulein Gretel on Sunday. Runs through Sunday.

Artist’s Studios Opening

11 a.m. at Art Central, 1330-1340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call (917) 675-9640.

Get an insider look at the studios of artists Kathy Wright, Wayne Eastep and Lucy Barber with this behind-the-scenes tour. Each artist’s working studio in the Central-Cocoanut Historic District will be open for guests to browse available works, meet the artists and exchange ideas.

The Allison Event ’18

Noon at Calusa Brewing Co., 5701 Derek Ave.

Free admission

Call 922-8150.

Calusa Brewing Co. teams up with Aloe Organics to honor the late Allison Francis Hall Nelson. Sales of this custom beer — a strawberry lactose Berliner weisse — named after Hall Nelson raises money to fight cancer and spread awareness. Proceeds from the beer sales will directly benefit Young Survival Coalition.

Don’t Miss: ‘Burlesque Bizarre’

Black Diamond Burlesque will enchant audiences with its annual Halloween show — a night that’s as sultry as it is spooky. The Diamonds will perform alongside fearless fire-wielding guests Catalyst Fire Circus. 18+.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. doors open, showtime 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cock & Bull Farmhouse, 975 Cattlemen Road

Tickets: $20; $25 night of

Info: Call 228-5107.

‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $37

Call 953-3368.

Come celebrate arguably the world’s most successful musical duo at this narrative show. Follow the story of singer-songwriter Paul Simon and singer Art Garfunkel’s iconic folk music partnership from inception, to their dramatic split and then to their legendary 1981 Central Park reunion concert. The tribute show features projected photographs and original film footage of the duo accompanied by a full band performing hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” ”Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Sound Of Silence” and many more.

Sunday, Oct. 28

‘Confronting Gun Violence in America’ Book Chat

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

This book talk couldn’t be more timely. Thomas Gabor, a Florida author and international consultant, will speak about his latest book on the link between gun ownership and suicide, homicide and unintentional death. He’ll share his findings, which are based on research and original analyses, and sign copies of his book.

Music Fine Arts Series: Spooktacular Pipes on Pineapple

4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 955-0935.

Ever wanted to learn the history of our scariest holiday? Grab your Halloween costume and head to First United Methodist Church for an evening of holiday history and music, the latter led by the virtuosic voice of baritone Daniel Hoffman and organist Michael Stuart. Get your spook on with creepy classics such as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata in D Minor.”

Daymark in Concert

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15; $20 at the door

Call (800) 838-3006.

This international trio blends traditional Irish music with a modern energy and swagger. Wind and string instruments meet in a powerful harmony with Will Woodson on flute and uilleann pipes; Dan Foster on fiddle and Eric McDonald on guitar and vocals.

The Alter Eagles

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$32

Call 488-1115.

Successful tribute bands know how to embody the sound of an original group without getting overly caught up in appearance (though these guys have what they call a Glenn Frey clone and a Don Henley look-alike), and this Eagles tribute band does just that. Enjoy all of the rock band’s greatest songs, from classics such as “Take It Easy” to radio hits such as “Hotel California.”

Monday, Oct. 29

ensemblenewSRQ + Hub New Music Collaboration

8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$20

Enjoy a collaborative performance like none you’ve seen before as ensemblenewSRQ joins forces with Boston-based contemporary ensemble Hub New Music. Enjoy minimalist pieces such as Michael Gordon’s “ac/dc” and Steve Reich’s Double Sextet as well as explorations in texture such as Anna Clyne’s “1987” and Nina C. Young’s “Rising Tide.” Email [email protected].

Tuesday, Oct. 30

‘Arcadia’

7:30 p.m. at Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$30

Call 351-8000.

This FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training production is all about juxtaposition. Feeling versus fact, poetry versus science — with a dash of love and mystery. Follow this cross-century game of lost-and-found between a young genius and her private tutor through Nov. 18.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Haunted Halloween Tour

11 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$10 in advance,$15 at door

Call 365-2494.

Ever wonder what haunts an old theater once the bows are over and the stage lights are flicked off? This is your chance. Learn ghost hunter techniques and gadgetry from the Paranormal Society of Bradenton and participate in a live psychic reading with Spirit University. This spooky behind-the-scenes look at the Players Centre for Performing Arts is sure to leave an impression on even the darkest and most twisted of souls.