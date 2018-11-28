This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 29

THURSDAY

Deck the Halls at Ca’ d’Zan

5 p.m. at Ca’d’Zan, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15 (included in Art After 5 admission)

Call 358-3180.

The Ca’ d’Zan has enough going for it when it’s not the holidays, so can you imagine what it looks like all dolled up for fa la la festivities? As a special addition to The Ringling’s weekly Art After 5 event, John and Mable Ringling’s breathtaking winter residence will offer extended hours for a unique self-guided tour of the first floor.

CYCLE 2 Opening Reception

5 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-2032.

Art Center Sarasota’s season continues with four diverse exhibits. Experience work in 17 mediums by 35 center instructors in Gallery One’s “Art Center Instructors Group Show,” see Stephen McMennamy’s surreal photo collages in Gallery Two’s “#ComboPhotos,” view assemblage paintings and works on paper by Peter Gatzambide in Gallery Three’s “Fragments, Grids, And Other Phenomena” and explore an all-media, all-subject show in Gallery Four’s “Intermix.”

Chris Cope

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

From $18

Call 925-3869.

This Florida native made it big when he moved to Los Angeles, appearing on “Tosh.0,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Laughs” on Fox within his first four years living in the city. Whether you’ve seen him on TV or his web series, “IMpaired,” on All Things Comedy network, this comic’s sure to kick your weekend off with a laugh.

‘Elf The Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$27

Call 748-5875.

Don’t be a cottonheaded ninny muggins. You know you want to watch Buddy the Elf travel through the seven levels of the candy cane forest … and end up in the Lincoln Tunnel. Santa Claus narrates this beloved Christmas tale that became famous in 2003 as a Will Ferrell movie. Runs through Dec. 16.

Raphael Xavier: ‘Point of Interest’

7:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

From $20

Call 360-7399.

Now that the Ringling International Arts Festival is no more, the museum is trying a new approach of integrating performing art into its offerings year-round. The result is the New Stages Contemporary Performance Series, which will include this mixture of hip-hop dance, rhythms and spoken word poetry. Creator Raphael Xavier will take to the stage with a multigenerational cast to break barriers and redefine the art of movement that’s typically associated with youth culture. Runs through Dec. 1.

FRIDAY

Sarasota Art & Handmade Home Show

10 a.m. at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

$12; $11 for seniors, $6 for students, $13 for a weekend pass and free for children under 10

Call 845-355-2400.

Formerly the Sarasota Craft Show, this three-day festival offers guests the chance to experience art by 125 of the best artists from both Florida and elsewhere in the U.S. Browse the wide selection of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and more at this dynamic event. Runs through Sunday.

Don't Miss: ‘Perfect Pairs’

Music Director Anu Tali’s last season with Sarasota Orchestra will bring many exciting musical artists and guest conductors, but Masterworks 2 is offering double the fun. Guest Conductor Ward Stare will lead “Perfect Pairs,” a program pairing the best in French classical music with German orchestral favorites. Twin sisters and pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton will perform Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos, and audiences will also be treated to Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales,” Mozart’s music from “Thamos, King of Egypt” and Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier Suite.”

If You Go

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $34

Info: Call 953-3434.

Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival

Paragon Festivals

4 p.m. at Siesta Beach Pavilion, 948 Beach Road

$5; $130 for VIP

Call 487-8061.

Enjoy local seafood prepared fresh on-site using local and sustainable resources from gulf coastal waters by local restaurants and other establishments. This year’s performers include Mike Tozier, Triggerfish and the Billy Rice Band on Friday; Sarasota Steel Pan Band, Reverend Barry & The Funk, the Bob Marley Tribute Band featuring Yvad and The Shindigs on Saturday; and Big Night Out, Kettle of Fish, the Caribbean Chillers and the US Stones on Sunday.

‘Lip-Schtick’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20

Call 365-2494.

The spelling of this music-infused theater adventure is only half the fun. “Lip-Schtick” combines lip-syncing with live vocals to create a gray area between the two serving as reality for Scarbie, who continually changes character. Enjoy this one-man tour-de-force through Dec. 1.

‘The Santaland Diaries’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$30; $17 for college students and $15 for children

Call 488-1115.

This one-man comedy is not your average holiday show. In fact, it’s so snarky and mature that it’s not recommended for children, but adults are sure to get plenty of laughs from humorist David Sedaris’ play about an unemployed writer who applies to be a Macy’s elf during the busy holiday season. Runs through Dec. 23.

SATURDAY

SVAS Studio Tour

11 a.m. at various Sarasota Visual Artists Studios

Free admission

Call 993-9391.

It’s time to get intimate … with local art. Sarasota Visual Artists Studios is a monthly open studio series created by a group of local artists who invite the public to visit their creative spaces. Watch these artists demonstrate their process up close and personal.

Paper Jam!

Noon at Ringling College of Art and Design, 2700 Old Bradenton Road

Free admission

Email [email protected].

Message to all millennials and Generation Zers: books are still cool. So put down your tablet and head over to this alternative book fair to see for yourself. Paper Jam offers an assortment of printed materials that were rarely in your classrooms growing up: comics, zines, graphic novels, artists’ books, photobooks, creative writing, illustrated books, and experimental printed works.

‘Holiday Magic’

Magic of Manatee Sweet Adelines

2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 26th St. W., Bradenton

$10

Call 685-8231.

Feeling a little Scrooge-like? Let the 2018 Coastal Harmony Region 9 Open Division Bravo Award winners get you in the Christmas spirit. This talented all-female chorus is sure to delight with its heartwarming harmonies and fun, festive program.

‘The Nutcracker’

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $35

Call 328-1300.

Parents, prepare for a pair of ballet shoes to be added to your kids’ Christmas list after this performance. Ariel Serrano, Delia Ballart Arcia, Tania Vergara and Wilmian Hernandez of The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School conceived and choreographed this version of ballet’s beloved holiday classic. Bring the whole family and enjoy the story of a young girl’s dream brought to life through music and dance.

SUNDAY

‘Fiddler and Hanukkah’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-4123.

Not every holiday concert in Sarasota is focused on Christmas. Suncoast Concert Band is honoring the Jewish traditions of Hanukkah with this dynamic holiday show.

‘Soundtrack: The Music of Our Lives’ with Will and Anthony Nunziata

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20 to $55

Call 306-1202.

There’s another set of talented twins making music in Sarasota this week (see our Don’t Miss box if we’ve totally confused you with that opener). Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is hosting internationally acclaimed vocalists Will and Anthony Nunziata for an evening of new takes on classic soundtracks that have captured the hearts of several generations of music-lovers. Listen as these brothers display their vocal virtuosity and versatility through songs by music icons such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole and many more.

Black Diamond Burlesque’s ‘Holiday Extravaganza’

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35

Call 925-3869.

“Tease the season” with this burlesque performance in vaudeville fashion. Come for the Diamonds and stay for the special guests at this cabaret-style show featuring music, daring feats and more sparkle than freshly fallen snow. Ages 18 and up.

MONDAY

enSRQ — Metal, Wind and Wood

8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$20

Don’t be fooled by this battle of the elements — unlike an Earth, Wind and Fire performance, you won’t find any funky disco-pop jams at this ensemblenewSRQ concert. However, if you’re into funky orchestral music, this is the show for you. Enjoy works by contemporary composers Luciano Berio, Franco Donatoni, Kevin Puts and Melinda Wagner. For more information, Email [email protected].

Nik’s Pick: Rodgers & Hamm-erstein’s ‘The King and I’

Hear Rodgers and Hammerstein at their best in this musical following a roller coaster of a relationship between the King of Siam and a British school teacher. Set in 1860s Bangkok, this beloved story is best known for its musical hits, including “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” and many more. Runs through Wednesday.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $62

Info: Call 953-3368.

WEDNESDAY

Inside The Studio — ‘Diamonds’

6 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$35

Call 359-0099.

See The Sarasota Ballet in its most raw form at this behind-the-scenes event. Get a new perspective of choreographer George Balanchine’s “Diamonds,” which will be performed by the company Dec. 14 and 15 as part of the program for “Victorian Winters.”