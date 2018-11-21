This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 22

THURSDAY

‘The Fence’ Sarasota 2018

6 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Free

Call 358-7275.

Photography is a part of everyone’s lives with cameras built into our phones, but shows like this are keeping it an art form. “The Fence” is a large-scale traveling photography exhibit of works printed on vinyl mesh and installed outdoors in seven cities. Sarasota is one of the newest — and the only city in Florida where it’ll be installed. Runs through Jan. 31.

FRIDAY

Jazz At Two: Billy Marcus

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10; $20 for nonmembers

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota spices up every Friday afternoon with a concert, and this week’s performer is pianist Billy Marcus. Guests will be treated to jazz standards, music from the movies and favorites from the American Songbook. Marcus will be accompanied by Don Mopsick on bass and Stephen Bucholtz on drums.

Steve Arik

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Steve Arik knows his way around a comedy club. This award-winning veteran of more than 25 years has the stage presence of a rock star and the reputation of someone who will make you laugh no matter how many rude emails you got that week. Get ready for an evening spanning several topics led by an endearing musician look-alike. Runs through Sunday.

Dave Koz Christmas Tour 2018

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $57

Call 953-3368.

If he’s got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, you know the show’s going to be good. Saxophonist Dave Koz’s been at it for more than 30 years, and nine Grammy nominations later, he’s headlining his 21st annual Christmas Tour. Koz will be joined by saxophonist-singer Mindi Abair, South African guitarist-singer Jonathan Butler, Japanese keyboardist Keiko Matsui and singer-songwriter Sheléa.

The Official Black Party

10 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

$25 in advance; $40 at the door

Call 351-7947.

After 10 years of presenting The Black Party, this is the last one. DQ Events wants you to help the party go out with a bang, so text your friends, grab your favorite little black dress (or snag one on sale while Black Friday shopping) and make it a night you’ll never forget. Enjoy live soul and rhythm and blues jams followed by dance hits spun by DJ Dirty Red.

SATURDAY

‘Deck The Halls: Home for the Holidays’

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$10; group rates are $8 a ticket

Call 366-9000.

The holidays are different in Florida. We trade boots for bare feet, snow for sand and we aren’t afraid to light up a palm tree until it looks like it belongs in Vegas. This new rendition of FST’s classic holiday improv show celebrates everything that makes the winter holiday season special in Sarasota. Fresh songs and sketches are sure to give any crowd the fa la la feels at this interactive family-friendly show. Runs through Dec. 29.

Lakewood Ranch Seafood & Music Festival

10 a.m. at 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch

Free; $75 for VIP

Call 487-8061.

Lakewood Ranch might not be a beachside community, but Paragon Festivals is bringing the best of the sea inland for this inaugural two-day event. Seafood lovers’ mouths will water at this variety of fresh catches prepared on-site by local restaurants using local (and sustainable) ocean resources. Meat and vegetarian options are available for the fish-opposed, and everyone can enjoy an arts and crafts market along with an array of live R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean music. Runs through Sunday.

Artist’s Studios Opening

11 a.m. at Art Central, 1330-1340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call (917) 675-0640.

Get an insider look at the studios of artists Kathy Wright, Wayne Eastep and Lucy Barber with this behind-the-scenes tour. This month, Eastep is showing a collection of majestic underwater images reflecting what a healthy marine environment looks like — all of which were commissioned for the official book “The Living Seas” at the Epcot aquarium of the same name.

SUNDAY

‘Misatango’

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple

$20 to $55

Call 921-4845.

Key Chorale and The Sarasota Ballet have strong reputations on their own, but what if they joined forces? Audiences will find out at this collaborative performance, which will feature dancers from The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company onstage with the choral ensemble. Enjoy an evening of guitar, bandonéon and string-infused tango music and dance that will transport audiences to Buenos Aires.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

End your holiday weekend with a night full of naughty entertainment. Join local drag queen Beneva Fruitville for an evening of bingo, live performances and lots of prizes provided by Kinky Kitty. Show is for those aged 18 and up only.

MONDAY

Principal Film Series — ‘Sir Frederick Ashton’

6 p.m. at Studio One, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet’s 2018 - 2019 Principal Film Series is starting on the right foot with “Sir Frederick Ashton, Knight of British Ballet.” This touching look at the life of one of the most iconic choreographers in ballet history — and one that is near and dear to the local company — honors the 30th anniversary of his death.

Poetry Night

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

Free admission

Call 373-1800.

You can enjoy your tea with a sprinkle of spoken word every Monday night at The Elixir Tea House. From 7-10 p.m., writers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate at this snap-filled event. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or you just want to sit back, sip and listen, everyone is welcome.

TUESDAY

‘South Pacific’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$15-$34

Call 488-1115.

Even amongst a world of violence and chaos, paradise can be found. This winner of 10 Tony Awards and one Pulitzer Prize for Drama is set in a beautiful, tranquil island during World War II. The tropical setting plays host to two parallel love stories jeopardized by prejudice and war. This Rodgers and Hammerstein favorite features classics such as “Bali Ha’i,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “Some Enchanted Evening.” Runs through Dec. 2.

Don’t Miss: Black Violin — Classical Boom Tour

Sorry to admit it, but classical music isn’t exactly “hip.” Not until these guys play it, anyway. Florida natives Wil Baptiste, viola, and Kev Marcus, violin, are returning to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall as part of their Classical Boom Tour. The Miami Herald calls this dynamic duo’s act an “unexpected blend of classically trained musicianship, hip-hop beats and inventiveness.”

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $32

Info: Call 953-3368.

‘Dike’ by Hannah Benitez

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$31; $20 for those under 40 and $5 for students with ID

Call 321-1397.

Hannah Benitez’s “Dike” follows the hilariously awkward yet heart-wrenching reunion of two daughters of a conservative Christian family. After two years apart, they’ve got a lot to catch up on, which leads them to question their identity along with their relationships with family members, lovers and God. Runs through Dec. 16

WEDNESDAY

Dinner Series 1, Masterworks 2

6 p.m. at Holly Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$175

Call 487-2740.

Sarasota Orchestra is kicking off its annual dinner series with twice the usual fun. Guests will enjoy a vibrant four-hand piano performance by renowned musicians (and twin sisters) Christina and Michelle Naughton, the soloists who will headline the Masterworks 2 concert Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Eventgoers can also meet special guest Ward Stare, Masterworks 2 guest conductor.

‘The Music Man’

1:30 and 7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $32.40

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2018-2019 season starts with the six-time Tony Award-winning musical that Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards calls a story about a community invigorated by love and music. The story follows salesman Harold Hill, who goes to River City, Iowa, to con the residents into buying instruments for a band that doesn’t exist – and his plan might have worked if it weren’t for his feelings for the town librarian. Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun (“Newsies”) returns to Asolo Rep to direct this tap-infused production. Runs through Dec. 29.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul’

I heard it through the grapevine that Sarasota is filled with Marvin Gaye fans — filled with such sweet love and devotion that these tickets are only available on standby now. There ain’t nothing like the real thing, but beloved Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe member Sheldon Rhoden is pretty close. Enjoy this reprise — back by popular demand — of the show that follows the windy path of Gaye’s Motown music career until his untimely death in the 1984. Runs through Jan. 13.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Westcoast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

Tickets: $45; $20 for students 21 and under and active military

Info: Call 366-1505.