This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 1

THURSDAY, NOV.1

‘The Music Man’ Inside Asolo Rep

10:30 a.m. at Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$5; Free for donors and guild members

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre is peeling back the curtain to give patrons an inside look at what it takes to put on professional musical or play. Catch one of these talks to hear from the directors, designers and other creative minds behind the theater magic, along with the occasional guest expert from the Sarasota area.

Flip Schultz

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

You might know Flip Schultz from his time on Nick at Nite’s “Instant Mom,” in the ABC series “Mistresses” or the horror movie spoof “30 Nights of Paranormal Activity With The Devil Inside The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.” But his standup act brings out a whole other side of the comic. Kick your weekend off with some laughs at this show running through Sunday.

One-Act Play Festival

7:30 p.m. at The Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

$25; $10 for students with ID

Call 779-7224.

Sometimes short and sweet is the way to go. That’s one reason Theatre Odyssey is hosting its inaugural One-Act Play Festival. These four plays were chosen from 100 pieces submitted from more than 80 playwrights in 26 states (and Washington, D.C.). A reading was done in September of the 12 semi-finalist works, which were judged and narrowed to the final four that will be presented as full productions. Runs through Sunday.

Underground Turned Around

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; Free for students with ID

Call 358-3180.

Ringling Underground is getting a totally new vibe for its November edition. Festivities are being moved to the lawn behind the Statue of David, and guests can expect the usual live indie music (this month by Sarasota locals MeteorEYES, Miami’s Jay Thomas and Atlanta’s Charlo Rossi) with added fun including food trucks, messy arts and crafts activities and two audience-driven performances by Moving Ethos dance company.

FRIDAY, NOV. 2

‘The Fence’ Sarasota 2018

8 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Free

Call 377-3279.

Photography is a part of everyone’s lives with cameras built into our phones, but shows like this are keeping it an art form. “The Fence” is a large-scale traveling photography exhibit of works printed on vinyl mesh and installed outdoors in seven cities. Sarasota is one of the newest — and the only city in Florida where it will be installed. Runs through Jan. 31.

Jazz At Two: Marc Mannino

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10; $20 for nonmembers

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota spices up every Friday afternoon with a concert, and this week’s performer is guitarist Marc Mannino and his quintet, which features George Mancini on trombone, John Miller on bass, Bob Lunergan on drums and vocalist Shari Morningstar.

Don’t Miss: ‘Exquisite Color’ Opening reception

Allyn Gallup is particularly vibrant this month for its latest exhibit, “Exquisite Color.” The show features works by Susan Klein, Hugh Davies, Sven Mohr, Daphne Gamble and Syd Solomon. Visitors will experience the premiere of Davies’ two large-scale abstract paintings, three paintings from Klein’s new “Myakka River State Park” series, Mohr paintings in a range of styles and media and four minimalist works in abstract by Gamble. Runs through Dec. 1.

If You Go

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art, 1288 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 366-2454.

First Friday Art Night

6 p.m. throughout downtown Sarasota

Free

Call 260-5896.

The first Friday of every month, art lovers take to the street (Palm Avenue and Main Street, that is) and enjoy gallery openings, dining, live performances and more as members of the Palm Avenue Arts Alliance entertain residents and tourists with original artwork.

Music on Main: Dr. Dave Band

6 p.m. on Lakewood Ranch Main, 8100 Lakewood Main St.

Free

Call 907-9243.

Lakewood Main will turn into an outdoor concert venue for this free monthly music series open to the public (and pups). Head to Lakewood Main Street for a block party featuring beer trucks, food vendors, rides and kids activities and, of course, live rock, country and bluegrass music by Dr. Dave Band. This event will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Masterworks: ‘Legends’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $34

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its 2018-2019 Masterworks series with a program featuring works by music legends from across the world. New Zealand composer Anthony Ritchie‘s “Yet Another Poem of Spring” will start things off, then Russian virtuoso Sergei Dogadin, top prize winner at the 2011 Tchaikovsky competition, will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. The evening ends with Finnish composer Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5, a piece inspired by the flight of swans. Runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

‘The Goldtones’

2 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$27

Call 748-5875.

Feeling nostalgic? Catch this one-night-show by oldies doo-wop group The Goldtones, which will perform all of your favorites from the 1950s and ’60s. These are street corner harmonies, just the way you remember them.

The Greatest Food Truck Rally On Earth: SRQ Style

5 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free admission

Call 371-2939.

Cheers to the weekend with this booze-infused food truck rally. Enjoy live music by Jah Movement, local brews and food by Smokin Momma Lora’s BBQ & More, Wicked Chickens Deviled Eggs, Fillaburger, Funky Fusion, Full Belly, Baltimore Snowball Factory, Sweet Niche, Code 941, Banni Rooster, Riuquezmo and Christines Javita Coffee House. All ages (and dogs) welcome.

Anniversary Celebration

5:30 p.m. at Grace Howl Contemporary Art, 419 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 539-5302.

Celebrate Grace Howl Contemporary Art’s one-year anniversary at this playful evening of creative expression. The event doubles as a opening reception for “Exquisite Corpse Games,” a traveling collaborative project by 66 local and international artists based on the surrealist game of the 1920s in which artists would write sentences or create drawings unaware of what the artist before them had created, resulting in a unique collaborative piece.

‘Armistice: The Journey Home’ with John Brancy and Peter Dugan

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo

Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25 to $45

Call 306-1202.

From powerful catastrophe comes powerful emotions, most notably longing, loss and love, which will all be explored in this concert remembering the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. Join baritone John Brancy and pianist Peter Dugan for an impactful evening of music ranging from Schubert’s “Der Wanderer” to Vaughan Williams’ “Songs to Travel.” Runs through Sunday.

Cece Teneal Aretha Franklin Tribute

7:30 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

From $25

Call 932-6269.

Pay your R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts to the Queen of Soul at this one-night-tribute performance. Renowned vocalist CeCe Teneal, lead singer for B.B. King’s Blues Club in Orlando, will honor the memory of one of the most prolific performers of the 20th century by singing classics such as “Natural Woman,” “Think” and of course “Respect.” This evening of soul music will be hosted by local vocalist Shantel Norman, who will also be the opening act.

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

Poetry LocalMic

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Prepare for some serious snapping, because Bookstore1Sarasota is kicking off a new season of its monthly poetry series spotlighting local talent. Eventgoers will hear pieces by nine-time Pushcart-Prize nominee Karla Linn Merrifield, insurance businessman-turned poet Tony Neubroch and storyteller, poet and “Sonoma” anthology author Lucia Blinn.

‘The Pride of America’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-4123.

Get your patriotic fix at this Suncoast Concert Band performance serving as a prelude to Veterans Day. This local group features retired professional musicians and band directors alongside engineers, teachers and performers from all walks of life united by their love of concert music.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

Orchid Evening 2018

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$50; $45 for members

Call 366-5731.

See “The Orchid Show: Endless Forms” from a new perspective at this intersection of artistic forms. Sarasota Cuban Ballet School will perform for guests at this after-hours reception and lighted tour of the exhibit.

‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $18

Call 366-9000.

A single actor plays eight doomed heirs of a family fortune in this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. The plot surrounds the question of whether Monty Navarro’s selfish pursuit for riches will succeed after it turns murderous. Runs through Dec. 30. Suitable for ages 10-plus.

Nik’s Pick: Capitol Steps

Ponder the meaning of “covfefe” while poking fun at the current political climate in this satirical music show. “Make America Grin Again!” by political comedy group Capitol Steps will parody several real-life scenarios (through song-filled skits) that have made headlines since President Trump took office.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $32

Info: Call 953-3368.