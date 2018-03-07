This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, March 8

Thursday, March 8

Happy Hour Kayak Tours

4 p.m. at I Kayak Sarasota, 190 Taft Drive

$40

Call 302-2677.

Kayak around Sarasota’s waterways this spring break while you sip some complimentary brews from Big Top Brewing Co. Back by popular demand, this relaxing tour will take you around the natural estuary out to a sandbar in the middle of Sarasota Bay or through some mangrove tunnels. Come back just in time to watch the sun set over downtown Sarasota.

‘The Curious Savage’

The Island Players

8 p.m. at Island Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$20

Call 778-5755.

Ethel P. Savage’s husband recently died, which made her into a millionaire. When her stepchildren aren’t granted any of it, they bring the elderly woman to a sanatorium in hopes of changing her mind. Greed and dishonesty clash with kindness and affection in this comedic tale. Runs through March 25.

Daughtry

8 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $56

Call 953-3368.

Chris Daughtry captured the hearts of “American Idol” fans during the show’s fifth season, and even though he landed in fourth place, his band has successfully released four studio albums, achieved four No. 1 hits and nabbed four Grammy Award nominations. Enjoy Daughtry’s Sarasota debut, which will feature special guest Sinclair.

Friday, March 9

Chasen Galleries Jane Seymour Art Show

6 p.m. at Chasen Galleries, 1830 S. Osprey Ave., Suite 102

Free but RSVP required

Call 260-5787.

Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jane Seymour is well-versed in both acting and another art form. View an extensive collection of her original artwork and get the chance to meet the star during this first of two receptions celebrating her exhibit at Chasen Galleries. Fine art photography by Sean M. Flynn will also be on exhibit and available for acquisition in the “Mother & Son” dual exhibition.

Toni Dove: Spectropia

7:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$30; Student with ID $10

Call 360-7399.

Sci-fi fans rejoice, because a unique performance art piece that’s right up your alley is coming to The Ringling. This blend of sci-fi and film noir by artist Toni Dove utilizes performance, film and motion-sensing technologies to tell a story of a debt-based culture through the metaphor of supernatural possession.

Pops 2: Best of Broadway

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 953-3434.

No chandeliers were harmed in the making of this Sarasota Orchestra concert featuring Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis, known for acting in productions such as “Phantom of the Opera” and “Showboat.” This trip down the Great White Way will also feature Laura Osnes, whose extensive credits include “Bandstand,” Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and Bonnie in “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Saturday, March 10

Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival

Paragon Festivals

10 a.m. on Gulfstream Avenue and Main Street near JD Hamel Park

Free

Call 487-8061.

Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association hosts this creative smorgasbord featuring the work of 130 artisans from around Florida and more than 22 other states. From wearable art to woodworking, there’s something for everyone at this feast for the eyes.

French Impressions

4 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$25

Call 921-4845.

Ooh la la, what kind of creatively themed concert will Key Chorale perform next? “French Impressions” will honor the 100th anniversary of the death of Claude Debussy with a whole show dedicated to French impressionist composers Debussy, Ravel, Fauré and Duruflé. The core choral ensemble and professional harpist Guiseppina Ciarla will present works such as Debussy’s “Trois Chansons” and Fauré’s heavenly “Cantique de Jean Racine.”

Celtic Brass

The First Brass of Sarasota

4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

$15; groups of six or more $10; students free

Call 928-0296.

Grab some green garb and head to St. Paul’s for this festive collaboration between The First Brass of Sarasota, The Jacobites and the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota. Watch mesmerizing traditional dances set to brass and bagpipes and chow down on cabaret-style finger food, desserts and drinks — there’s no better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early.

Nik's Pick: The Black Party

Dust off that Little Black Dress that’s been sitting patiently in your closet and give it the night out it deserves. This chic soiree benefits Urbanite Theatre — in fact, it helps cover roughly 14% of the theater’s budget. So if you like the sound of valet parking, multiple bars, and gourmet bites from Modern Events, check it out.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Where: Aloft Hotel, 1401 Ringling Blvd.

Ticket: $150

Info: Call 321-1397.

‘Tiefland’

Sarasota Opera

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $139

Call 328-1300.

Marta never intended to be the mistress of wealthy landowner Sebastiano. Matters get worse when Sebastiano ties the knot with a wealthy heiress and marries his mistress off to Pedro the shepherd to keep her close. Poor, ignorant Pedro falls in love with Marta, and even when the truth of the deal comes out, he remains committed and plans to free her from her warden.

Pay What You Can Night for ‘Native Gardens’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

Price varies

Call 366-9000.

For one night only, FST patrons can save some cash for a post-production libation and pay whatever they choose for their tickets to “Native Gardens.” This play centers on Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his pregnant wife. They think they’re living the American dream, but an argument with their picture-perfect neighbors soon turns into a comedic battle. Runs through March 25.

Sunday, March 11

18th Annual ‘Art In The Park’

10 a.m. at University Park Country Club, 7671 The Park Blvd.

Free

Call 518-424-7360.

More than 30 award-winning local artists will convene in University Park to show their best original work to a juried panel of art professionals and compete for cash awards. If you’re not the next Picasso, have no fear, because art-lovers can participate by voting for the People’s Choice Award winner or purchasing oil paintings, photographs and more. Takes place Saturday and Sunday.

Don't Miss: WBTT Leon S. Pitts II: ‘Show Man of Heart & Soul’

We heard it through the grapevine that Sarasota has some soul fans. Founding member of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Leon S. Pitts II will get his soul on during these one-man performances of classics hits from renowned artists such as Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Al Green and Luther Vandross. These shows continue the fifth year of the company’s annual Young Artist Program, through which WBTT members showcase their talents with one-night, one-person shows.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Where: Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way

Tickets: $25; VIP $100

Info: Call 366-1505.

Tuesday, March 13

‘A Land Twice Promised’

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$12 in advance; $15 at the door

Call 545-5635.

This one-woman play follows the memories of Israeli storyteller Noa Baum’s heartfelt dialogue with a Palestinian woman while living in the U.S. The story of the unlikely pair weaves in and out of tales of their mothers to create an impactful show depicting the complex history and emotions Israelis and Palestinians share regarding Jerusalem.

Wednesday, March 14

Warhol Nights — Perlman Music Program/Suncoast

6 p.m. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$75; Members $60

Call 366-5731.

Experience Selby’s Andy Warhol floral playground by moonlight at this unique concert. Guests will enjoy the sounds of Perlman Music Program graduates Amelia Dietrich and Hannah Tarley, violins; Bethany Hargreaves, viola; and Denise Ro, cello, playing an eclectic selection of string quartet repertoire, including Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Haydn.