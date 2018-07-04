This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, July 5

THURSDAY

Steve Miller

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Steve Miller’s hysterical storytelling approach to standup covers a broad spectrum of topics, including everything from his health to the political climate — two things that aren’t going so great, but are made better when handled lightheartedly. Tampa’s Creative Loafing named Miller “Best Young Comic.” Runs through July 8.

Classic Movies at the Opera House presents ‘Gone with the Wind’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

This iconic film set during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods follows the steamy romance between a devious young woman and the man she’s obsessed with — and who happens to be in love with someone else.

FRIDAY

First Friday Special Art Exhibit

5 p.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art Gallery, 1545 Main St.

Free

Call 487-8001.

Let your creative juices flow and imagination run wild this First Friday and stop by Stakenborg - Greenberg Fine Art Gallery. This month, the gallery is showcasing “Les Maitres de l’Affiche,” aka Masters of the Poster, and owner Cary Greenberg and Gallery Director Chris Stakenborg will be on hand to share their knowledge about this dynamic collection of art.

‘Summer Showcase’ Reception

6 p.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

Head to Dabbert Gallery this First Friday and enjoy a special reception for its latest exhibit, “Summer Showcase.” Check out the work of 16 painters, six sculptors, one printmaker, one pastel artist and one photographer — all award-winning artists from around the country (including nine from Sarasota). Exhibit runs through Sept. 29.

Music on Main: Lauren Mitchell Band

6 p.m. at Lakewood Main Street

Free

Call 907-9243.

Lakewood Ranch will turn into an outdoor concert venue for this free monthly music series open to the public (and pups). Head to Lakewood Main Street for a block party featuring beer trucks, food vendors, rides and kid activities, the latter presented by Grace Community Church. This event will benefit the Rotary Club of Sarasota Southside.

SATURDAY

SJC Jeep Poker Run

Noon at various locations

Free

Call 349-0158.

The Sarasota Jeep Club (yes, there’s a club for that) presents its first SRQ Jeep Poker Run, which will start at Old Salty Dog on Siesta Key and cruise over to three more spots before ending at Naughty Monk Brewery. Pick up a card at each location, and the Jeep fan with the best hand at the end of the run wins a special surprise yet to be announced. Live music by Brett Walker at Naughty Monk will end the night (band starts at 7 p.m.).

Open House Wine Tasting

2 p.m. at Michael’s Wine Cellar, 1283 S. Tamiami Trail

$10

Call 955-2675.

Take your taste buds on a trip at this wine tasting. Taste dozens of international wines at this monthly open-house event. These casual, walk-about tasting events are great for date night, girl’s night out (or guy’s — wine doesn’t discriminate) or special occasion.

Christmas in July

2 p.m. at Hurricane Mike’s Saloon, 2639 Mall Drive

Free

Call 923-9827.

Don’t be a Grinch, you know it sounds fun. Brush up on your Christmas songs (we recommend warming up the vocal cords with some hot chocolate from the comfort of an air-conditioned home) and prance over to Hurricane Mike’s to get in the holly jolly spirit. Meet new friends at the bar’s full Christmas dinner, and bring a fun present worth $20 or less for the gift exchange if you’re in the giving spirit. Oh, and there’s a twist: The dress code is all-American attire.

Designated Drawing

6 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free admission

Call 954-8688.

Grab a sketchbook, canvas or whatever tools you need to create and sit down at Mandeville with a craft brew in the other hand. This event is designed to bring local artists together to make art alongside other imaginative Sarasotans. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in this public event put on by S/ART/Q, an artist collective founded in early 2008 by local artists Tim Jaeger and Joseph Arnegger.

FST Improv: ‘When X Meets Y: American Revolution’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$15

Call 366-9000.

All it takes for the cast of FST Improv’s “When X Meets Y” is one location and three notes on a keyboard to create a wacky, imaginative story of love. Love in the age of the American Revolution, that is. Cast members take on the character of colonists, “Hamilton”-style, trying to fight the British while falling in love at the same time.

Nik’s Pick: Phoebe Hunt

As one of Rolling Stone Country’s “Top 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” Americana instrumentalist Phoebe Hunt uses her strong foundation in jazz and swing music to take audiences on a meaningful musical journey. Hunt is known for her stirring, wistful voice, which helps round out her lucid sound and rhythm patterns. Concertgoers are sure to be moved by Hunt’s solo return to Sarasota, when she’ll share music with a strong message. High-energy local Americana band The Trailside Phantoms will open the show.

IF YOU GO

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

Tickets: $12 in advance and $15 at the door

Info: Call 894-6469.

SUNDAY

Don't Miss: HD at the Opera House presents ‘Tosca’

Take a virtual trip to the Royal Opera House in London through the film “Tosca,” the story of painter Mario Cavaradossi after he’s held captive and sentenced to death by sadistic Chief of Police Scarpia. The real conflict, however comes in his only way out: If his lover, Tosca, will give herself to Scarpia. This melodramma by Giacomo Puccini is told in three acts.

IF YOU GO

When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 328-1300.

MONDAY

Growler’s Karaoke

9 p.m. at Growler’s Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Growler’s Pub may be under new management, but its event calendar hasn’t skipped a beat. Every Monday night is karaoke night at the iconic local haunt, and with Rhiannon and Victoria behind the bar and DJ WHAT?! offering a plethora of songs to choose from for your most Snapchat-able karaoke performance, there’s plenty of fun to be had. Hosted by Sing SRQ.

WEDNESDAY

‘Tops From Flops’

2 and 7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

Beautiful disasters often bring us some of the best artistic material out there. This musical takes the concept of one person’s trash, another’s treasure to a new level by celebrating the music of some of Broadway’s biggest fiascoes. This musical revue honors America’s most treasured musical theater songs that came from flops, yet have maintained popularity. Enjoy tunes from composers such as George M. Cohan, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and more. Runs through July 22.

July 2018 Short Film Screening from the New Florida Cinema

7 p.m. at Parkway 8 Cinemas, 6300 N. Lockwood Ridge Road

Free

Call 351-5667.

This night of film hosted by The New Florida Cinema, a group of primarily Floridian independent filmmakers who screen indie films, is a gathering for anyone interested in Florida-made short films. Enjoy several indie flicks along with teasers and trailers for locally made films and series, then stick around after for brief Q&As with the filmmakers. This event includes the world premieres of Thomas Frick’s “Cold Dawn” and Jason DelSignore’s “Silent Treatment.”

The World Series of Comedy

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Professional comics from across the United States and Canada will descend upon McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, the host venue, for this national event. Come watch hysterical comedians compete for a trip to Las Vegas in September for The Main Event. This touring show goes all around North America in search of America’s next best comic — and audience get to vote and help the judges pick the winners.