This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 31

THURSDAY

‘The Russian Art Journey’

4 p.m. at AlexArt International Art Gallery, 25 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 465-1249.

Step into the past and learn about what life was like in the former Soviet Republic countries from the czarist era to the fall of the Soviet Union — all through works of art. “The Russian Art Journey,” an exhibition of exclusive contemporary art and memorabilia, tells a story of change that swept this region and changed the course of its history during the early 1990s. Enjoy works by multidisciplinary artists Andrei Sharov, Alexander Tumanov, Dan Markovich and many more. It’s not too late — catch this exhibit on the last day of its run.

Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit Awards Ceremony and Jurors’ Talk

5 p.m. at the Isermann Gallery, New College of Florida, 5315 Bay Shore Road

Free

Call 487-5000.

Take a look at the work of several local budding visual artists at this dynamic student show. The New College Art Department hosts this competitively juried exhibit annually (judged this year by notables such as The Ringling’s Ola Wlusek and Rhiannon Paget) to showcase the most compelling student artwork on campus. Fans of everything from painting and sculpture to printmaking and technology-based art will find something to enjoy in this diverse show. The awards ceremony and jurors’ talk is Jan. 27 and the exhibit runs through March 15 and can be viewed Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.

Badi Assad

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; $25 day of

Call 894-6469.

Badi Assad, a Brazilian singer, songwriter, percussionist and guitarist, is one of the most talented Brazilian artists currently performing. Get a glimpse at what she’s gained from her nearly 20-year career in the jazz and worldbeat genres — a distinctive love for experimentation by mixing South American rhythms with pop and rock.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Dance Makers’

Sarasota Contemporary Dance has a tradition of bringing together many of the contemporary dance world’s most impactful choreographers of the moment for an annual celebration of the dance genre via its Dance Makers show. This year’s performance is as versatile as ever. Enjoy fresh, innovative works by Ana Maria Alvarez, Katiti King, Kira Blazek and Kwesi Johnson, as well as a multimedia solo set on Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott, choreographed by Tennille Lambert.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jane B. Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $10 to $45

Info: Call 260-8485.

‘Round Trip to Paris’

8 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

From $34

Call 953-3434.

Oh la la, we can smell the freshly baked croissants now. Take a vacation across the pond with Sarasota Orchestra’s Masterworks 5 concert, “Round Trip to Paris.” Your ears will transport you to the City of Light with the sounds of Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” Vieuxtemps’ Violin Concerto No. 5, Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Barber’s “Night Flight” and Bernstein’s “On The Waterfront” Symphonic Suite. Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Don't Miss: ‘Coming to Myself’

Experience SaraSolo 2018 all over again right in time for the 2019 festival with an encore performance of this exciting one-woman show, which doubles as a 45-minute journey of self-discovery. Choreographer, writer and dancer Elizabeth Weil Bergmann won the Rasa Award at last year’s festival with this piece, which combines poetry and movement to tell her story of heartaches, triumphs and everything in between.

If You Go

When: 3 p.m. Friday

Where: Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key

Tickets: $25; members $20

Info: Call 383-8811.

Music on Main: The Betty Fox Band

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8110 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Free

Call 907-9243.

Lakewood Main will turn into an outdoor concert venue for this free monthly music series open to the public (and pups). Head to Lakewood Main Street for a block party featuring beer trucks, food vendors, a DJ, rides, kids activities and, of course, live soul and bluegrass music by The Betty Fox Band. This event will benefit Hope Family Services.

Caroline Rhea

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$27

Call 925-3869.

You might have seen her last casting spells on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” but Caroline Rhea has traded in her spellbook for a microphone these days. After appearances on shows such as “2 Broke Girls,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and as the host of “The Biggest Loser,” Rhea now focuses mainly on selling out shows at comedy clubs and festivals around the U.S.

‘Death By Chocolate’

7 p.m. at Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$15; students $5

Call 355-2967.

Booker High School VPA music program is hosting a sweet fundraiser. Enjoy this three-stage, jazz club format music event offering not only live performances of a varied repertoire but a vast selection of sweets and coffee. Chow down and sip to your heart’s content while listening to the smooth sounds of pieces by The King to Gershwin, in genres ranging from rock to Broadway. Runs through Saturday.

‘Rhapsody in Blue’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$25 to $42

Call 218-3779.

The Venice Symphony is getting jazzed up. Enjoy this concert of infectious hits including everything from the “Girl Crazy Overture,” to “An American in Paris,” all transporting audiences back to George Gershwin’s glorious Jazz Age. Artistic Director of Choral Artists of Sarasota and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Joseph Holt will accompany the symphony on piano for Gershwin’s “I’ve Got Rhythm.” Runs through Saturday.

‘Assisted Living the Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Pinkerton Stage, Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$36; college students $17;

children $15

Call 488-1115.

This musical is set in a familiar scene to many Sarasotans. Pelican Roost is a full-service retirement village for those embracing their senior citizen status. Wackiness ensues as residents share their experiences through hilarious songs. Last time this show was produced it sold out before it opened, giving new meaning to “back by popular demand.” Runs through March 10.

SATURDAY

Sarasota Visual Artists Studios Open Studio Series — February

11 a.m. at various SVAS studios

Free

Call 993-9391.

It’s time to get intimate … with local art. Sarasota Visual Artists Studios is a monthly open studio series created by a group of local artists who invite the public to visit their creative spaces. Watch these artists demonstrate their process up close and personal and see where the magic happens.

‘The Crucible’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $30.60

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre takes on this tale of a 17th century Massachusetts village torn apart by fear and sexual repression. When a reverend finds a group of teenage girls in the woods dancing around a fire, it’s not long before the whole town is turned upside down with rumors of witchcraft. Runs through March 10.

SUNDAY

Super bowl Block Party

1 p.m. at Hide A Way Bar, 5771 Beneva Road

Free admission

Call 952-3831.

Party like it’s a big football weekend or something … just kidding we’re well aware of the importance of Super Bowl weekend. Enjoy a dunking booth, 50-50 raffle, cornhole tournament, squares, henna tattoo booth and more at this Brew Life Brewing event. Hungry? Grab a bite to eat from Solid Slab BBQ or a snack at the Italian ice truck.

Poetry LocalMics

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Prepare for some snapping, because this monthly poetry series is spotlighting serious local talent. Eventgoers will hear pieces by writer, historian and musician Lina Belar, English literature professor-turned writer Sharon Whitehill and author and award-winning poet Barbara Schmitz.

TUESDAY

Travis Tritt

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $37

Call 953-3368.

Embrace your country side at this one-night performance. CMA and Grammy award-winning artist Travis Tritt will charm audiences with this intimate solo-acoustic show. Enjoy his striking voice paired with personal anecdotes about his life and musical influences. Tritt will perform several hits including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

'Apples in Winter'

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5 to $31

Call 321-1397.

Miriam makes a mean apple pie. This story is about a special request for her version of America’s classic dessert — a request that requires her to make peace with a heinous act that took place more than two decades ago. This warm, emotional one-woman play will cause audiences to ponder the repercussions of violent crime on the perpetrator’s family. Runs through Feb. 17.

WEDNESDAY

Music Matinee — Michael Baron and Priscilla Navarro

Noon at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 225-6500.

Classical music isn’t often considered accessible, but Sarasota Concert Association is changing that with its Music Matinee concerts. This free concert series includes performances by talented local artists, and this week’s is a “one piano, four hands” concert featuring acclaimed pianists Michael Baron and Priscilla Navarro.

‘Remnants of Memory’ Opening Reception

5 p.m. at Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Suite 300

Free

Call 365-5118.

Celebrate Black History Month with this one-of-a-kind exhibit. Visitors have the chance to meet artist Brenda K Robinson, the creator of the exhibit, view her work and enjoy light bites and drinks in an artistic environment.

The Elixir Wine Tasting

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

$7.50

Call 373-1800.

Wine Wednesday, anyone? If you have something to whine about (or you simply love a good glass of red), get your friends together and prepare to take your tastebuds on a trip during this affordable tasting.