This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 30

THURSDAY

"Joyful Art from the Heart"

10 a.m. at Lexow Wing Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Churchof Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

Free

Call 371-4974

After many successful years in musical theater, Sally Myers took up painting as an Act II career. This exhibition highlights Myers' love of nature and of her use of color as an expression of joy. The exhibit is open 10- a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays. Runs through Feb. 13.

FrEnemies of Contemporary Performance: Dance

6 p.m. at Perrette Studio, The Ringling, Perrett Studio, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free; reservations required

Call 360-7399

Do you like fresh, innovative approaches to the arts? Or do you dislike all that modern junk? The Ringling has resurrected a program that goes back to its beginnings, a series of roundtable discussions between those who favor pushing the envelope and those who are old school all the way. Each scheduled discussion covers a different discipline.This time the topic is contemporary dance, with moderator Leah Verier-Dunn, the co-founder and artistic director of Moving Ethos Dance.

John Dicrosta

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18-$21

Call 925-3869.

John Dicrosta likes to say he has “multiple character disorder,” which can cause him to break out in any number of different voices or even, during extreme bouts, ventriloquism. Luckily, he learned long ago how to harness those traits to his benefit — and yours if you come see his comedy show. Runs through Saturday.

Oak Street Stage Sanctuary Series: Hector Olivera

7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St.

Free; donations appreciated

Call 955-8119.

Expect heavenly sounds to emanate from First Presbyterian Church, which recently got a brand new pipe organ and has invited one of the best organists in the world to take it for a spin. Hector Olivera is one of them. Olivera was a child prodigy in Argentina, who, at the age of 5, he played a concert before Eva Perón. He went on to play Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Notre Dame Cathedral and at the Olympic opening ceremonies.

Dance Makers 2020

Photo: Sorcha Augustine

7:30 p.m. at Jane B. Cooke Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15-$50

Call 350-0099.

You can always expect something new at every Sarasota Contemporary Dance program, but once every year they present four somethings new with this showcase for nationally acclaimed choreographers. This year’s guest choreographers include Terrence Henderson, Bliss Kohlmyer, Maria Bauman-Morales and Adele Myers. Runs through Sunday.

‘Sender’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St.

$32

Call 321-1397

Everybody has to grow up sometime, but it usually isn’t as complicated as it in this dark comedy. It starts with a Chicago man returning to his former apartment a year after his staged death to fix his relationships with the people mourning him.The show addresses challenges faced by millennials, especially delayed adulthood. In case you've delayed seeing this show, the run has been extended to Feb. 23.

FRIDAY

Jazz at Two: Danny Sinoff Trio

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

Tickets $10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota presents Danny Sinoff for the next installment of its weekly afternoon concert series. He isn’t yet 40, but Sinoff is considered one of this area’s go-to guys for old-school jazz piano. Joining him onstage will be drummer Patricia Dean, who will share on the vocals, while bassist Scott Smith rounds out the trio.

Color Us 40 Party

5 p.m. at Art Uptown Gallery, 1367 Main St.

Free

Call 955-5409.

The longest-running fine art gallery in downtown Sarasota celebrates its 40th year with monthly presentations and demonstrations. But this night is the official birthday party. Come see why the gallery is still going strong while you peruse works by more than two dozen local artists.

Chang Plays Dvorák

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$35-$98

Call 953-3434.

Arts organizations always talk up their guest artists in advance, but the word on celebrated violinist Sarah Chang is that she leaves audiences and even fellow musicians awestruck. Let's hope the Sarasota Orchestra and guest conductor Ludovic Morlot can stay composed as Chang joins them in in this Masterworks series concert. The program will include Janáček’s “The Cunning Little Vixen Suite,” DeBussy’s “Ibéria” and Dvorák’s “Legends,” capping off with Chang playing Dvorák’s Violin Concerto. Runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY

Sarasota Visual Artists Studios Open Studio Series

10 a.m. at various SVAS studios

Free

Call 993-9391.

Nine artists bring a neighborly vibe to the local art community by inviting the public to visit their eight studios on the first Saturday of the month through March. Meet the artists, see what they’re working on, and learn about the artistic process. Visit SarasotaVisualArtistsStudios.com for the list of artists and locations.

Sarasota Ballet: Redefined Movement

2 and 7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $35-$115

Call 359-0099.

If ballet dancers need to limber up, maybe ballet viewers do too. The Sarasota Ballet opens the new year with an eclectic program that will get those spectating skills into midseason form. It includes three ballets from three different eras, representing three different styles. The program starts with Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Les Rendezvous” and Paul Taylor’s “Brandenburgs” then concludes with Dominic Walsh’s “I Napoletani.” Runs through Monday.

Rebekah Pulley and Beth McKee

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$12 members, $15 general public

Call 1-800-838-3006 or visit wslr.org

Beth McKee moved all around the Deep South as a kid, picking up on various musical styles while learning several instruments. Rebekah Pulley grew up in rural Alaska, where she developed a sultry singing style that is said can "break your heart and shake your soul." See?That just sounds good.

SUNDAY

'Sister Act'

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$14-$34

Call 365-2494.

If you've been procrastinating, this is the last chance to mend your ways,. Catch the closing night for this divine musical comedy based on the hit movie about a woman hiding in a convent disguised as a nun who helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own.

MONDAY

Amy Burton and John Musto

10:30 a.m. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road

$10

Call 365-6404.

Talk about a harmonious relationship. Renowned soprano Amy Burton and her husband, Pulitzer Prize winning composer and pianist John Musto make beautiful music together, and they’ll sit down and talk about it during this installment of SILL’s Music Monday series.

Steve Solomon’s ‘My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$17-$52

Call 953-3368.

You can move across country, ansd you can “forget” to let them know you’ve changed your phone number, and your email, and all your social media accounts. But you never really can get away from your family. Steve Solomon can’t complain, or maybe it’s better he does — it’s given him one of the longest-running one-person shows in Broadway history.

TUESDAY

African Diaspora Film Festival

6:30 p.m. at New College of Florida, Gender and Diversity Center, 5800 Bay Shore Road

Free, RVSP requested

visit novoconnect.ncf.edu/event

Does being black and urban mean what it used to? The multiple award-winning film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," is about the effects of gentrification and how it tells people they don't belong in the place they thought of as home. This is the first in a series of three films being presented in February by New College of Florida as part of its recognition of Black History Month. Other films in the festival will include "Black Klansman," Feb.11; and "Bravado Magenta," Feb. 18.

‘Bandstand’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$97

Call 953-3368.

Well, whaddaya know? America had talent back in granddad’s day, too. At least they did according to this Tony Award-winning musical about a bunch of GI buddies who come home after World War II to find the country they fought for is changing all around them. They decide why fight it, and form a singing group order to win a talent contest.

WEDNESDAY

‘Veterans of Color’ film screening

6 p.m. at USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Visit EventBrite.com.

USF Sarasota-Manatee’s Office of Diversity screens the 2012 documentary “Veterans of Color,” in which black veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam share their experiences of military racism and how it continued after returning home from war. A talkback with film producer Bernard Watson and local veterans featured in the film will follow.

‘Light My Fire’

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret

Tickets from $36

Call 366-9000.

Even if you’re too young to remember the 1960s, we all know the music of that decade like it was yesterday. It was a decade of massive cultural changes. You can hear the transitioning musical imprint left behind by those turbulent times in this revue that goes from the upbeat exuberance of the early Beatles to the gut-wrenching yearning of Janice Joplin, with a lot of ground in between. Runs through June 14.