This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 23

THURSDAY

Changing Climate: Changing….Well….Everything

10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.; and 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch

$10

Call 365-6404

Everybody talks about the weather … but Dr. Terry Root really knows something about it, and the relationship between weather and climate. In the next installment of the Sarasota Institute for Lifelong Learning, or SILL, 2020 Global Issues series, she’ll discuss the science behind climate change and the effects on plants and animals, and us. Root will speak again Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch, Friday at the Venice Community Center in Venice and Jan. 30 at Temple Beth Israel in Longboat Key.

“Style Wars”

1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15, members $13.50, students $10

Call 360-7399 or visit https://www.ringling.org/events/style-wars

This 1983 documentary film chronicles the cultural battle that was waged in the subways of New York in the early 1980s. The city was at its shabbiest at the time, but there was an uproar among members of the establishment as graffiti artists were emerging as the visual component of the then-nascent hip-hop culture and using the subway walls as their platform. What some saw as art, others saw as rampant vandalism.

"New Theatres for Old"

5:30 p.m. at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave.

Members $20, nonmembers $25, young moderns $10

Call 350-5430

Join U.K. architect Tim Foster, who has 40 years’ experience working with theater buildings, as he discusses six projects involving historic buildings, either as inspirations, renovations or repurposed spaces.

Cirque Ma’Ceo

7 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium complex, 2700 12th St.

$50 ringside, $35 adult general admission, $20 children’s general admission, under 2 free

visit: https://cirquemaceotickets.com/

Family-owned Cavallo Equestrian Arts brings nine generations of precision and acrobatic riding experience to their European-style bigtop cirque experience. The show features nine breeds of horses, including the rare Boulonnais draft horse, which nearly went extinct less than a century ago. Runs through Feb. 2.

‘Menopause the Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre Main Stage, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice

$15-$38

Call 488-1115.

Hormonal imbalance was never so entertaining, at least not until this 2001 musical came along about four women at a lingerie sale singing about hot flashes, night sweats, memory loss and more. What makes it even more fun that the tunes are parodies of hits from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. Runs through Feb. 2

FRIDAY

Jazz at Two: Mary Rademacher with Eddie Tobin

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Mary Rademacher was the Michigan Jazz Society 2006 Musician of the Year, and she performs all over the country. But this songbird is also a snowbird, and Jazz Club of Sarasota couldn’t be happier that this is her perch this time of year. She’ll be joined onstage by the Eddie Tobin Trio.

Sarasota Native American Film Festival

6:30 p.m. at New College of Florida, Mildred Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Free, reservations recommended

Visit sarasotanativeff.com

The Sarasota Film Festival and the Boxser Diversity Initiative will present four films over two days: “Buffalo Hunt,” “Moses on the Mesa,” “Music on the Road” and “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.” The festival will also include Native American food and dance. Runs through Saturday.

Jimmy Mazz: "Songs Across America"

7:30 p.m. The Players Centre For Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20-$25

Call 365-2494 or visit the players.org

Johnny Cash sang “I’ve Been Everywhere” — Jimmy Mazz has lived it, and he’s back in town with his musical travelogue, “Songs Across America.” His musical style is as all over the map as the places he sings about, as he does tunes from Broadway, Motown, movies, show tunes, jazz and more.

SATURDAY

17th Annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 411 St. Armands Circle

Free

Info: visit artfestival.com

Once a year, the Boulevard of the Presidents and St. Armands Circle become a two-day, first-class bazaar with more than 200 artists from 30 states, selected by a panel of judges. The original, handmade work includes a wide variety of arts and crafts, including jewelry purses, painting, sculpture, glass and more. Runs through Sunday.

Tomás and the Library Lady

11 a.m. at Florida Studio Theatre’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1265 First St.

$10

366-9000

It’s so easy for an adult to have a positive impact on a child’s life, and that’s at the heart of this piece of children’s theater, adapted for stage by José Cruz González. This play is about a boy, Tomás, the son of migrant workers, whose life is transformed when he meets a kind librarian. Performed in Spanish and English, it runs through Feb. 22 on Saturdays and select Sundays.

SUNDAY

12th Annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Temple Sinai of Sarasota, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road

Free

Call 924-1802.

Even if you’re usually not the brunch type, you should consider making an exception. The Carnegie Deli corned beef and pastrami alone should be enough to get to come to this indoor festival, but don’t pile it too high because there will also be other traditional Jewish delicacies including kugel, blintzes, stuffed cabbage and more, not to mention homemade desserts. There will also be jewelry and craft vendors, and an art & treasures sale.

Jason Farnham : America’s Funniest Piano Player

2 p.m. at Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

$20, GPAC members $15

Call 552-5325 or visit gpactix.com

Jason Farnham has been described as having the onstage fire of Jerry Lee Lewis and the humor of Victor Borge. He’s also known as “the guy who plays the piano upside down” — him, not the piano.

The Brass Roots Trio

5 p.m. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6135 Beechwood Ave.

Free; canned soup donations requested

Call 922-1597, ext. 104.

This trio takes chamber music into new realms, including Oxford University and The White House. Travis Heath, Rosetta Senkus Bacon and Douglas Lundeen create a unique sound that they apply to an eclectic mix of styles.

MONDAY

Music Mondays: Brad Williams

10:30 a.m. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road

Tickets $10

Call 365-6404.

Brad Williams is a Sarasota Orchestra mainstay as principal trombone since 2009. But he and his horn have been around. He’s played with Yo-Yo Ma, Renee Fleming and Charles Dutoit.Williams will talk about his career at this weekly musical chat presented by SILL.

Opera Prologue: ‘La Wally’

7:15 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

Tickets $20

Call 966-6351.

Sarasota Opera Guild presents these Opera Prologues to provide some insights about upcoming Sarasota Opera performances. This one would definitely be worth the time. Although parts of it are extremely well known, you can count on one hand the number of times “La Wally” has been staged in its entirety in the United States, but this will be the second time the Sarasota Opera has taken it on.

Renana Gutman: Chasing Chopin

7:30 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

Tickets $35

Call 800-838-3006.

World-renowned pianist Renana Gutman has played on four continents and left a trail of awards and accolades. She’s in demand as a solo and collaborative performer. In this concert, in connection with The Chopin Project, she will perform pieces by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, Faure and Scriabin

TUESDAY

Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trai;

$27-$67

Call 953-3368.

Like you need an introduction? They’ve both been comedy headliners for more than 30 years. Anderson’s won three Emmys. Rudner holds the record for the longest-running solo comedy act in the history of Las Vegas. It should be an enjoyable evening.

WEDNESDAY

“Einstein’s Circle”

3 p.m. at the Sarasota Art Museum campus, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

$15, OLLI Gold Members $12

Call 309-5111 or visit olliatringlingcollege.org

Operating on the premise that thinking can be fun, The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College, or OLLI, presents “Einstein’s Circle,” a six-session series moderated by experts on a variety of timely topics. This year’s series opens with Gerald Zaltman and Robert Gary, who will discuss “The Trapped Mind in Today’s Society and What it Takes to Change Your Mind.”

The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$30-$90

Call 225-6500.

This is the start of what folks around here call the “season,” and that’s the theme of this concert as the Sarasota Concert Association welcomes the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra from New York. The program will open with the world premiere of an arrangement by Jessie Montgomery and Jannina Norpoth of Tchaikovsky’s “The Seasons,” Op. 37a, followed by Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” performed by violinist Vadim Gluzman.