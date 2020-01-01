This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 2

THURSDAY

Basile

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets $18-$21

Call 925-3869.

Yeah, Basile has one of those faces that seems so familiar. Or maybe that’s because he’s done over 100 TV appearances. He’s got one of those voices, too, several actually, from Bullwinkle to Jimmy the Greek. Come see and hear him again while he’s being himself on stage.

DON'T MISS

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert

Celebrate the new year with a trip back in time, waltzing into 2020 with the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, which evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment and romance. It's a relaxing, graceful show, the perfect close to the holidays.

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiani Trail

When: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $44.45-$86.18

Info: Call 953-3368.

Celebrate the new year with a trip back in time, waltzing into 2020 with the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, which evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment and romance.

"Handle with Care"

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre main stage, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29

Call 366-9000

Ayelet, a young Israeli woman, finds herself stranded in a Virginia motel room on Christmas Eve with Terrence, a bumbling but well-intentioned delivery man who doesn’t know any Hebrew at all. Terrance calls on his friend Josh, who remembers a few Hebrew phrases from his bar mitzvah 20 years ago, to serve as interpreter.

FRIDAY

"Gruesome Playground Injuries"

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$32

Call 351-8000.

Doug and Kayleen have the definition of a painful relationship. They meet at the age of 8 in the school nurse’s office, then over the course of 30 years build a complex connection over a lifetime of injuries, both physical and emotional. Runs through Jan. 19

Jazz at Two: Rodney Rojas Jazz

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

Tickets $10-$20

Call 366-1552.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota presents Rodney Rojas and his 10-piece jazz ensemble, the New Profiles in Jazz. The group plays jazz standards, blues, bossa nova and music from the American Songbook.

OUR PICK

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II

It won't “be vewwy, vewwy quiet,” this wabbit season as the Sarasota Orchestra welcomes Bugs Bunny — on screen— along with Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, The Road Runner and many other characters from those classic Warner Bros. cartoons. The orchestra will provide the soundtrack to such classics such as "Rabbit of Sevelle," "Whats Opera, Doc?" and three-song set of love songs by Pepe LePew.

If You Go

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 Tamiami Trail

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: From $37

Info: Call 953-3434.

SATURDAY

"Outlaws and Angels"

When 6 and 9 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: $34-$39

Info: Call 366-9000.

Country might not be everyone’s favorite music, and even within the genre, there’s outlaws. FST honors the outlaws of country — such as Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash — and all the angels who loved them, including Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. This revue features favorite hits “I Walk the Line, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Desperado” and more. Runs through March 29.

Sarasota Visual Artists Studios Open Studio Series

10 a.m. at various SVAS studios

Free

Call 993-9391.

Don’t be shy, come on in. The Sarasota Visual Artists Studios group is a collaborative of established and prolific artists each dedicated to an individual and distinctive vision. They open their studios to the public on the first Saturday of the month, December through March. Visitors are invited to visit the studios, meet the artists, see their newest work and learn about their work processes in their environments.

"Bright Star"

3 and 8 p.m. at FST’s Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

From $29

Call 366-9000.

Edie Brickell and Steve Martin's bluegrass musical is like a fairy tale where not every wish comes true, set in North Carolina, that touches on love, redemption and reconnection. Runs through Jan. 11

Celebration Concert

5 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets $40-$80

Call 955-4942.

Itzhak Perlman sets down his violin and picks up the baton to lead students of the Perlman Music Program in the traditional performance that marks the end of their annual winter residency in Sarasota.

SUNDAY

Musica Viva Children’s Concert: ‘Peter and The Wolf’

6 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road

Free

It's pretty intense in some places, but we survived Sergei Prokofiev's tale when we were kids, and it's how many of us learned about classical instruments through this symphonic fairytale.

Call 349-5616.

Il Divo

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $63.18-$159.48

Call 953-3368.

Making their Sarasota debut, Il Divo takes the Van Wezel stage for the 50th anniversary celebration of the hall. The group transcends categorization, uniting the classical and the popular in multiple languages and infusing the passion of opera into their performances.

Payadora Tango Ensemble

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

Tickets $20; members $18

Call 800-838-3006.

Payadora is a contemporary chamber music ensemble that performs Argentinian/Uruguayan tango and folk music and original compositions inspired by that tradition. Oh, and they’re from Toronto.

MONDAY

Music Mondays: Anthony Dean Griffey

10:30 a.m. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road

Tickets $10

Call 365-6404.

SILL’s popular Music Mondays series “Musical Conversations with Great Performers” opens its 2020 season with tenor Anthony Dean Griffey, who has captured critical acclaim on opera, concert and recital stages around the world. A winner of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions and former member of the Lindemann Young Artist Program, Griffey has appeared at the MET in roles as divergent as Britten’s Peter Grimes and Lenny in Floyd’s "Of Mice and Men." He is also a professor of voice at the Eastman School of Music.

Opera Prologue: ‘La Bohème’

7:15 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

Tickets $20

Call 966-6351.

Sarasota Opera Guild presents Puccini's romantic portrayal of bohemian life. Almost two centuries ago in Paris' Latin Quarter, a love affair flourishes, withers and dies. It's more fun when it's being sung.

Jazz at the Cabaret: Whitney James & LaLucha

7:30 p.m. at FST’s Court Cabaret

Tickets $35-$39

Call 366-1552.

Whitney James will kick off the new Monday Night Jazz Series for the Sarasota Jazz Club, joined by La Lucha, featuring Alejandro Arenas on bass, John O’Leary on piano and Mark Feinman on drums.

TUESDAY

‘The Book of Mormon’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $89-$142

Call 953-3368.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Runs through Jan. 12

WEDNESDAY

The Orfeo Trio

10:30 a.m. at Selby Library, Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1168.

The Orfeo Trio, presented by the Sarasota Music Archive, was formed in 2012 in Wichita, Kan., where they began their career as the official Piano Trio of the Wichita State University College of Fine Arts, School of Music. The three members of the Orfeo Trio (pianist Julie Bees, cellist Leonid Shukaev and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov) are active performers with considerable chamber music experience.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

1:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$33-$104

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Rep proudly kicks off its winter repertory season with Agatha Christie's classic edge-of-your-seat murder mystery.As the infamous train hurtles from Istanbul to Paris, all is status quo until an American tycoon is found dead. Everyone on board is a suspect, and the dapper detective Hercule Poirot must solve the case. Runs through March 8

European Grooves

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $42

Call 953-3434.

Take a seat and keep the beat with Sarasota Orchestra as they play great music from across the pond. On the classical side, enjoy rhapsodies and dances by Dvořák, Brahms and Liszt, as well as an excerpt from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and a waltz by Strauss. Popular standards include music by the Beatles, James Bond through the years, "Chariots of Fire" and "William Tell Overture."

‘Caroline, or Change’

7:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$45 adults; $20 students/active military

Call 366-1505.

WBTT presents this Broadway musical that tells the compelling story of Caroline, an African-American maid, and her employers, the Gellman family. The score weaves blues, gospel and traditional Jewish klezmer music with lyrics by the playwright to tell the story of a changing America in a turbulent time. Runs through Feb. 16