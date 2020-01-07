This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 16

THURSDAY

‘Sister Act’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$14-$34

Call 365-2494.

First it was a movie, then a sequel, then it was adapted for the stage. You could say it was habit-forming — but we’d advise against it. But it is a divine musical comedy about a woman hiding in a convent who helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Runs through Feb. 2.

The Naked Magicians

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$22-$82

Call 953-3368.

Nothing up their sleeves, or anywhere else we can tell, as two saucy Aussie magicians perform inexplicable acts of prestidigitation that will amaze and amuse. Now you see it, now you see it some more. Suffice it to say, this show is for ages 18 and older.

FRIDAY

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival

4-10 p.m., J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive

Free

http://www.seafoodfestivals.com

Indulge in indulgences — eat, drink, shop, and listen to live music at the fifth annual installment of this three-day event build around a diverse menu of frutti di mare cooked fresh on site. The Humane Society will have their "Big Mac" mobile adoption center there, too. Runs through Sunday.

Living Between Worlds: Finding Resilience in Changing Times

7 p.m., The Carlisle Inn, 3727 Bahia Vista St.

$25 members, $35 nonmembers

cgjungsarasota.org/events

Ever wish the world would just slow down? Sure, we all do. The C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota welcomes Dr. James Hollis, who will speak about how individuals and cultures manage "in-between times" such as major life transitions or periods of crisis, loss, upheaval and anxiety. A coffee-and-dessert welcome period begins at 6:30 p.m. and a question-and-answer period will follow the lecture.

Yin Mei, ‘Peony Dreams: On the Other Side of Sleep’

7:30 p.m. at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$35

Call 358-3180.

The Ringling Museum of Art’s “The Art of Performance” series continues with this ethereal production created and choreographed by Yin Mei. In it, she has taken the Chinese literary work “The Peony Pavilion” and combined it with her own experiences during the Chinese Revolution.

SATURDAY

Embracing Our Differences

Bayfront Park, 5 Bayfront Dr.

Free

Call 404-5710.

Once a year, Embracing Our Differences puts its mission of bringing people together through art and education on display with this annual outdoor juried exhibit. Fifty billboard-size works of art will be erected, each accompanied by an inspirational quote, all of which touching on the broad subject of diversity. Runs through April 5.

Celebrating Sondheim

4 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$28-$45

Call 387-4900.

Legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim turns 90 later this year, and Choral Artists of Sarasota are sending out early birthday wishes with this show that includes tunes from “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and more.

Jen Shyu: Nine Doors

8 p.m. atHarry Sudakoff Conference Center, 5845 General Dougher Place

$15

Call 487-4888.

Composer, singer, musician and dancer Jen Shyu sings in eight languages and plays the Taiwanese moon lute, Korean gayageum, piano, Japanese biwa, and Korean soribuk drum in this ritualistic solo performance. "Nine Doors" is about a young woman’s journey through time and space as she finds guidance, strength, and solace in the face of trauma.

Victor Wainright and the Train

Photo by Maciej Kanik

8 p.m., The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

$20 in advance, $25 at the door

Call 388-7539 or visit https://blueroostersrq.com

Nothing like a case of the blues to liven up the weekend, so hop on board with Victor Wainright and the Train as their Frosty Funk Tour blows through town. Wainright, a Blues Music Awards nominee this year and a Grammy nominee last year, has been traveling and playing the blues for years, and he has the rangy repertoire to prove it.

SUNDAY

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute

3 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road

Free, donations accepted

Temple Emanu-El and the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee will co-sponsor a musical and spoken word tribute to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in an interfaith gathering in conjunction with events sponsored by the Newtown Tribute Committee. A cake and coffee social will follow the program, which is free and open to the community.

Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

7:30 p.m. at Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$15-$35 adults, $5 students

Call 366-1505.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents a musical and spoken tribute to the civil rights leader. The program will include reenactments of some of King's speeches by the Rev. Charles McKenzie, and musical numbers performed by WBTT artists and students from Booker High School's VPA program. Runs through Monday.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Beneva Fruitville’s got your number in this one-of-a-kind evening featuring big, bold, bawdy performances. And fear not if you came more for the bingo — games are called throughout the night, with prizes provided by Kinky Kitty.

MONDAY

SILL’s Music Mondays: Charlie Albright

10:30 a.m. Church of the Palms and 3 p.m. Venice Presbyterian Church

Tickets $10

Call 365-6404.

Pianist and composer Charlie Albright makes his third appearance to the popular interview series. Always a crowd-pleaser, Albright can compose a song in the spot or break loose with — who knows? Last time it was Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire.”

Fire and Light

8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$20

ensrq.org

Composer and violinist Jessica Meyer will generate some heat when she joins ensemblenewSRQ in Fire and Light. Meyer will play three of her works: “Delta Sunrise,” “Tapped into the Same Vein” and “Sagrada Familia.” Conor Hanick and Samantha Bennett will perform Eric Wubbels’ "children of fire come looking for fire.”

TUESDAY

‘Lil & Louis’

7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St.

$38

Visit: LILandLOUIS.com

We all know the unmistakable sound of his horn and that gravelly voice, but how many of us know about the woman who took young Louis Armstrong in hand and set him on the path to become a legend? This original play with music by Jo Morello explores the little-known relationship of “the First Couple of Jazz,” Louis Armstrong and his beloved wife, Lil. The play asks, “If Louis didn’t have his Lil, would the world have had its Louis?” Runs through Jan. 25.

The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$27-$72

Call 953-3368.

Critics have hailed the production values of this show as being a dazzling tribute to the late singer. Vocalist Belinda David, in particular, has been praised for having the vocal to do justice to Whiney Houston's musical memory.

WEDNESDAY

‘The Lifespan of a Fact’

1:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$26-$72

Call 351-8000.

Should the news report “just the facts,” or is there room from dramatic license, and who gets to draw the line? Based on actual events, this story pits a star journalist against a meticulous fact-checker, with their editor acting as referee as they wrestle with this question while facing a deadline.

Sarasota Opera Open House

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 328-1300 or visit SarasotaOpera.org

The Sarasota Opera's season is titled "Love is in the Air," Come feel the love at this open house event that will include singing throughout the opera house, raffles, backstage tours, wig and makeup demonstrations, a display from the recent acquisition of approximately 30,000 historic opera costumes, special ticket offers and complementary refreshments. The event will conclude with a special performance on stage.

‘Space and Beyond’

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $42

Call 953-3434.

Swing among the stars as Sarasota Orchestra presents this installment of its Great Escapes series. The program includes popular tunes like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “When You Wish Upon a Star,” along with works featured in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” and excerpts from Mozart's “Jupiter Symphony.”

‘American Son’

8 p.m. at FST’s Gompertz Theatre, 1241 Palm Ave.

Runs through March 22

From $29

Call 366-9000.

Florida Studio Theatre presents a drama that tackles two themes, delving into the the complexities of family relationships as an estranged couple seek answers about their missing son. At the same time, it raises questions about the the degree to which race skews police procedure.