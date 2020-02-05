This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 6

THURSDAY

David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$18; members $15

Call 1-800-838-3006 or visit wslr.org

You couldn’t get much more of a blues experience on one stage. Slide guitarist David Jacobs Strain began playing street corners in his native Oregon and worked his way up, performing from here to Australia. Singer Bob Beach, who also plays a mean harmonica and flute, has been around himself — 40 years to be exact — and they both have a variety of sounds in their repertoires.

Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $25

Call 953-3434.

A couple centuries ago, Beethoven’s innovative Symphony No. 3 pushed the boundaries of classical music. Join the Sarasota Orchestra and Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane in this program that details why this is considered one of the most important compositions ever written, then listen to the entire symphony in this celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; college students and members free

Call 358-3180.

It’s that time of the month for The Ringling’s hippest event, which yet again combines various creative mediums for one dynamic artistic experience. Enjoy live music by Palomino Blond, Glaze and the Equines. The event will also include a cash bar and light bites.

FRIDAY

Barbara Krupp: The Language of Color

6 p.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 955-1315 or visit dabbertgallery.com

Always wanted to be multilingual but could never find the time? View Barbara Krupp’s “The Language of Color” exhibit, and see if you can’t instinctively pick up on what the abstract painter is saying, at least in a visceral response to her colorful images. Exhibit runs through Feb. 29. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Music on Main

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street

Free

Call 907-9243.

Can you get too much of a good thing? Not this good thing. The first Friday of every month, Lakewood Ranch throws a block party with food vendors, beer trucks, kids activities and music. This month, it’s swing time with Gloria West & The Gents, whose music is old school jazz with a dash of sultry. Proceeds will benefit Care2Tri, which helps athletes who are differently abled compete.

Jeff Dye

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$24

Call 925-3869.

Dye began as an MTV host before finishing as a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He starred on “Better Late Than Never” and now focuses on spreading love and positivity through his stand-up. Runs through Sunday.

Circus Sarasota 2020

7 p.m. at Ulla Searing Big Top, 140 University Town Center Drive

$15-$55

Call 355-9805 or visit CircusArts.org

The circus is in town and right at home, as Circus Sarasota continues the circus tradition with its winter professional show. An international cast will perform acts requiring absolute precision and almost superhuman athleticism, and a few laughs, all with all the trappings of circus showmanship people have come to expect for generations. Runs through March 1.

Aline Kuppenheim/ Teatro y su Doble: Feos

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$35

Call 358-3180.

The Ringling’s The Art of Performance series presents this Spanish-language (with English subtitles) collaboration between Chilean puppeteer Aline Kuppenheim and playwright Guillermo Calderon in their interpretation of the short story “Noche de los Feos,” or “Night of the Uglies,” an intimate story about loneliness and personal courage as seen through two people with physical deformities as they face their desire for love.

SATURDAY

32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street from Orange Avenue to Links Avenue

Free

Call 746-6615 or visit artfestival.com

Consistently rated one of the nation’s top 100 art shows, this juried outdoor festival will feature 250 artists representing a full spectrum of artistic media selected by an independent panel. Proceeds benefit the Downtown Sarasota Alliance. Runs through Sunday.

Lido Beach Winter Fine Art Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lido Beach, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive

Free

Call 487-8061.

What’s this? Another art festival the same weekend? Why not, they do it in Miami. This time, stroll along one our finest area beaches while gazing at hundreds of works of art. The fourth annual edition of this art festival on the beach, presented by the Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, features artists specializing in just about any media you can imagine. Runs through Sunday.

‘La Bohème’

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets start at $19

Call 328-1300.

It’s a story almost as old as youth itself, a story of starving artist types getting by mostly on dreams, passion and convictions. In a setting like that, romance blooms, burns brightly then succumbs to reality. It’s been a popular story for generations, and with good reason. And Puccini’s operatic telling of that tale is practically required listening. Runs through March 21

Sergio and Odair Assad Guitar Duo

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$45-$49

Call 260-3306.

Guitar Sarasota welcomes these Brazilian brothers who are masters of both Latin and classical guitar. Their album with Yo Yo Ma won a Grammy Award for Best Classical Crossover. For this show, they will perform works by Bach, Rameau, Scarletti, Gershwin, Debussy, Piazzolla and Jobim.

Lewis Black

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$52-$97

Call 953-3368

He rants and raves, he complains and criticizes in an endless torrent of consternation with a world that is driving him crazy. Is it any wonder Lewis Black is so popular with today's audiences? Despite the impression that his head might explode at any moment, his humor makes insightful commentary about things most of us have only sworn uncontrollably about.

SUNDAY

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

11 a.m. at the Grove Ballroom, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch

$48

Call 893-4321.

Get your Sunday fun day started with a bang. When Beneva Fruitville puts together brunch and bingo, it’s quite an eye-opener. The package includes brunch, a cocktail, three games of bingo and more bawdy entertainment than you thought could fit in a Sunday morning.

PoetryMic

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Hear wordsmiths at their most artistic at this monthly event. The lineup includes professor and author Philip Terman, award-winning poet and essayist Linda Albert, high school student Lily Karins, and writer and writing coach Linda Goodman Robiner.

RUNA

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15 members, $20 nonmembers

Call 1-800-838-3006 or visit wslr.org

There’s a lot of common ground between traditional

Scottish and Irish folk music and American jazz and blue-grass. For 10 years, Celtic-American group Runa has combined the sounds of those cultures from both sides ofthe Atlantic until they touch, which creates a sound that’s traditional but all their own.

Sarasota Film Festival Oscar Party

7 p.m. at the SFF Cinematheque, 500 Tallevast Road, #105

$25 members, $35 nonmembers

Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com

It’s such an obvious and terrific concept: Get movie fans together in a movie theater to watch the Academy Awards on the big screen. Make it like a red carpet event, with food and drinks with nominee-themed names, and TV-watching becomes an event. Food from Primo Ristorante is included with the ticket; drinks for purchase.

MONDAY

2020 SaraSolo Winter Fest

7 p.m. at New College Hamilton Center Black Box Theatre, 5845 General Dougher Place

Tickets $10-$20

Call 212-960-3309. Visit sarasolo.org

SaraSolo Productions’ annual festival of small performances is getting bigger — in a way. Instead of one two-week event, it will be presented as three smaller events over the season. This first event, Winter Fest, includes pieces by Bridget Bean, Johnathan Gillard Daly, Theresa Puskar and Ann Morrison, in rotation, two per day through Feb. 15.

TUESDAY

The Blue Heron Sextet

Noon at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 225-6500.

The Sarasota Concert Association’s free matinee concert series featuring artists with distinguished backgrounds continues with The Blue Heron sextet. The group is led by saxophonist Harry Miedema, trombonists David DeWit and Donald Parker, keyboardist Keith Carman, bassist Todd Jefferis and drummer Greg Caputo.

British Night

7:30 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$25, students $15

Call 219-928-8665.

Pip, pip, old bean, look here, I say. The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota and Urbanite Theatre are teaming up for a jolly good evening of Shakespeare-themed entertainment. The program will consist of traditional English music, followed by musical pieces inspired by Shakespeare's plays, interspersed with dramatic monologs from those same plays.

WEDNESDAY

‘Into the Breeches!’

1:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$33 and up

Call 351-8000 or visit asolorep.org

The show must go on, World War II or no World War II. With a sudden lack of available men, it’s up to the women to keep the local theater going, even though the season calls for productions of Shakespeare’s "Henry IV" and "Henry V." With little experience but plenty of “We can do it” spirit, the women take on the men's roles, onstage and off, and learn something about themselves. Runs through March 21