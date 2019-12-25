This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Dec. 26

FRIDAY

‘That’s Amore!’

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre's Court Cabaret, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

From $36

Call 366-9000.

Everybody loves somebody sometime, and back in late ‘50s and early ’60s everybody loved Dean Martin. He was the smooth member of The Rat Pack, and he was the singer that Elvis credited as his role model.This music revue celebrates the Dean Martin songbook. Runs though Feb. 2.

Jazz at Two: Jazz Club Scholarship Winners

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

When someone says they’re going to help pay for your education, that’ll get you in the mood to jam. Several Jazz Club of Sarasota scholarship winners for 2019 will perform with local area musicians in a jazz jam format.

DON'T MISS

'The 12 Days After Christmas'

Those daring young performers from Sailor Circus Academy fly through winter break with the greatest of ease in this all-new show featuring more than a dozen circus acts.

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista

Tickets: $15-$30

Info: Call 355-9805

SATURDAY

'The Sound of Music'

2 and 8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$34.50-$120

Call 351-8000.

You'd have to be one lonely goatherd not to know this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic that tells the (sort of) real-life story of the Trapp Family Singers and their escape from Nazi-occupied Austria. Asolo Repertory Theatre adds a note of real danger hovering over the singing and romance.

Super Strings and PMP Orchestra rehearsal

7 p.m. at USF Sarasota-Manatee Performance Tent

$10

Call 955-4942.

There will more young musicians than you can shake a stick at, but that's what conductors are for, and Itzhak Perlman will be at the baton as students of The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast's Super Strings program join PMP musicians for a session playing Felix Mendelssohn's String Sinfonia No. 2 in D major, 1st movement.

'Veil’

10 a.m., after services Sundays, Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota Lexow Wing Gallery, 3973 Fruitville Road

Free

Call 371-4974

This collection of pieces by Jana Millstone is a thoughtful and moving exhibition of works about women’s rights that uses the veil as a metaphor for alternative vantage points. It focuses on women living under fundamentalist regimes, but the intent is to explore issues of enlightenment, tolerance and free will for all people.The exhibit will also include handmade jewelry by Gail Coppock incorporating fused glass, alligator vertebrae, fossils, and more.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

3 and 7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performance Art Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$38-$195

Call 953-3368

Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, over 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, don’t miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza.

SUNDAY

The Capitol Steps

8 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W, Venice

$60

Call 488-1115.

If there's one bipartisan issue that's guaranteed to get support from both sides of the aisle, it's that government is ridiculous. The Capitol Steps began as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them. Polls show fans love them.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1924 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

In case you're worried this is a misleading title, yes, they do play bingo during this show, with prizes and everything, as well as a few surprises by the cast as they perform everyone's favorite naughty show.

TUESDAY

Starlight & Fire

7 p.m. at Historic Spanish Point

$7-$15

Call 966-5214

So you don't party like it's 1999 anymore. There's a reason for that — that was 20 years ago and you've grown up. Pack the kids into the SUV and come out for a New Year's Eve party with s’mores, music, games, crafts and more. Enjoy lite bites and a cash bar.

WEDNESDAY

'Bright Star'

3 and 8 p.m. at FST’s Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

From $29

Call 366-9000.

Edie Brickell and Steve Martin's bluegrass musical is like a fairy tale where not every wish comes true, set in North Carolina, that touches on love, redemption and reconnection. Runs through Jan. 11

OUR PICK

‘Outlaws and Angels’

When 7:30 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: $34-$39

Info: Call 366-9000.

Country might not be everyone’s favorite music, and even within the genre, there’s outlaws. FST honors the outlaws of country — such as Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash — and all the angels who loved them, including Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. This revue features favorite hits “I Walk the Line, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Desperado” and more. Runs through March 29.

‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$32

Call 351-8000.

Doug and Kayleen have the definition of a painful relationship. They meet at the age of 8 in the school nurse’s office, then over the course of 30 years build a complex connection over a lifetime of injuries, both physical and emotional. Runs through Jan. 19

‘Handle with Care'

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre main stage, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29

Call 366-9000

Ayelet, a young Israeli woman, finds herself stranded in a Virginia motel room on Christmas Eve with Terrence, a bumbling but well-intentioned delivery man who doesn’t know any Hebrew at all. Terrance calls on his friend Josh, who remembers a few Hebrew phrases from his bar mitzvah 20 years ago, to serve as interpreter.