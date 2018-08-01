This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 2

THURSDAY, AUG. 9

Summer Time Local Time: Steven Derfier

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

The worlds of archeology and mystery collide in the books of Steven Derflier, who has been studying ancient civilizations for more than 45 years. The archaeologist puts a creative twist on the lessons he’s learned in academia in his latest fiction work, “Palmyra.” This book explores religious intolerance in the Middle East and how archeologists are uncovering bits and pieces of spiritual heritages that could bring these worshippers together.

Brew Ha Ha

2 p.m. at Cock and Bull, 975 Cattlemen Road

Free admission

Call 363-1262.

What’s better than pizza, craft beer and a good laugh? The Cock and Bull team is about to host its 100th comedy open mic show, and it wants you to come raise a glass in celebration. This weekly event gives everyone a chance in the comedic spotlight — or at least those who dare. Prepare for a night of hysterical and, at times, lewd humor. No one admitted under the age of 18.

Al Ernst

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Not only was this comic named Carnival Cruise Lines Entertainer of the Year, he’s a regular on the Blue Collar Network on Sirius/XM radio. Now, he’s coming back to the comedy club he credits with giving him his big break to share stories with the power to make you keel over in laughter. Runs through Aug. 5.

Classic Movies at the Opera House presents ‘North by Northwest’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave

$10

Call 328-1300.

Think “Mad Men” if it were actually filmed in the decade it’s set. What do you get? In this 1959 Alfred Hitchcock classic, Jon Hamm is swapped out for Gary Grant, who plays a New York City-based advertising executive mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies willing to cross the country to find him.

FRIDAY, AUG. 10

First Friday Special Art Exhibit

6 p.m. at Art Inside, 32 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 487-8001.

Let your creative juices flow this First Friday. This month, Art Inside is showcasing the work of spotlight artist Dirce Kennedy, the portrait painter who draws her inspiration from the likes of Renoir, Warhol and Alex Katz. She’ll also showcase the next phase of her latest work, which is a portrait of Express Pak owner Jerry King.

Music on Main: Wild Root Band

6 p.m. on Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch

Free

Call 907-9243.

Want to start the weekend on the right note? Head to Lakewood Ranch to support Kiwanis at this monthly block party. Enjoy local food vendors, beer trucks and rides for the little ones, all while listening to live music by Wild Root Band, who is ready to roll with a night of rock and R&B.

‘James & the Giant Peach Jr.’

7 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

Step into the imaginative world of author Roald Dahl with this witty tale about courage and self-discovery. When James is told to chop down his family’s fruit tree, he uncovers a magic potion that grows an enormous peach that rolls into the ocean — and in the process, kick-starts a journey involving singing bugs, sharks and plenty of other surprises.

Don't Miss: Brothers in Song and Poetry by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Not all brothers are by blood. Musicians/composers Ralph Farris (strings, voice, percussion) and Robert Mirabal (Native American flutes, voice, percussion) are longtime collaborators who, along with sharing tales of their time working together, will perform a Native American-themed theatrical piece at Hermitage Artist Retreat. The evening will start with a collaboration of fellow Hermitage artist, poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil, and will end with a sunset meditation.

If You Go

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 475-2098 and RSVP to [email protected]

Nik’s Pick: ‘Into The Woods’

All your favorite storybook characters are joining forces for this SummerStock student production. In this timeless story of a couple cursed by a once-beautiful witch, the pair ventures into the forest to find the necessary ingredients to reverse the spell that left them childless … ingredients that Cinderella, Little Red Riding and a few other fairytale stars can help them find. Runs through Aug. 12.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

Tickets: $25; $15 college students; $12 youth

Info: Call 488-1115.

‘Wakey, Wakey’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5 to $29

Call 321-1397.

Most critics have a hard time summing up playwright Will Eno’s “Wakey, Wakey.” The Brooklyn-based writer made his New York debut with the Off-Broadway production of “Thom Pain,” and now he’s making strides with a regional premiere of a piece that celebrates life’s gifts in an uplifting and impactful portrait of humanity. Runs through Sept. 2.

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

Valerie LeBlanc and Daniel H. Dugas

1 p.m. at Bay Preserve at Osprey, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey

Free

Call 918-2100 to reserve seats.

Two is better than one at Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Collaborative creatives Valerie LeBlanc and Daniel H. Dugas, current foundation artists-in-residence, are inviting fellow art-lovers to join them in a discussion regarding their process. The duo will speak about their focus, media arts and writing often based on ecology, and the difference between their individual and collaborative methods. The artists will also offer an exclusive three-hour workshop, Moving in the Landscape: Visible/Invisible, on Aug. 11.

Open House Wine Tasting

2 p.m. at Michael’s Wine Cellar, 1283 S. Tamiami Trail

$10

Call 955-2675.

Take your taste buds on a trip at this wine tasting. Sip dozens of international wines at this monthly open house. These casual, walk-about tasting events are great for date night, girl’s night out (or guy’s — wine doesn’t discriminate) or special occasions.

SUNDAY, AUG. 12

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Roméo et Juliette’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Charles Gounod’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy hasn’t been performed at the Gran Teatre del Liceu for more than 30 years. Now, the world’s most famous star-crossed lovers are back on the stage of the opera house on Barcelona’s La Rambla, and Sarasotans can watch from the comfort of their local opera house. This version of the play takes place during the American Civil War (1861-1865), a decision made to create clear context for the insuperable divisions between the Capulets and the Montagues.

Beer Olympics

3 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key

Free to play

Call 349-6311.

Get transported back to the glory days of college with the first installment of The Beach Club’s new monthly Beer Olympics competition. Booze-loving teams will compete in beer pong, cornhole and flip cup, with $25, $50 and $100 cash prizes up for grabs. Signups will begin at 3 p.m. and games will start at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15

‘Music of the Night’

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $35

Call 366-9000.

Swing-era territory band The Swingaroos are back at Florida Studio Theatre. Jitterbug, Lindy hop and swing back into the glory days of the 1930s and ’40s with everyone’s favorite hits by the Gershwins, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and many more. This cabaret show combining the worlds of theater and jazz runs through Aug. 19.

‘On Golden Pond’

7:30 p.m. The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

Ethel and Norman Thayer are an aging couple that spends every summer on Golden Pond, and there’s much more to the pair than meets the eye. This award-winning drama covers everything from long-term relationship problems to the effects of a shaky father-daughter relationship. Runs through Aug. 19.

Humpday Bingo Night & BBQ

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free to play with a beer purchase

Call 371-2939.

Do you have what it takes to be a bingo champion? Even after tossing back a couple local brews? Gift Cards, Big Top Brewing Co. swag and free beer are on the line, so if you’re up for the challenge, head to the brewery every Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. It’s free to play with a beer purchase, and every player gets one card per round (an extra card may be purchased for $1, but the limit is two cards total per round). Hungry? Smokin Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile will also make an appearance.