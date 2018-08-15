This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 16

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

Summertime Local Time: Jory Berkwits

11 a.m. at Bookstore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Retired Wall Street veteran-turned author Jory Berkwits is sharing his extensive financial knowledge in his latest piece, “Death of the Dinosaur: How Wall Street Has Changed and Where it is Headed.” Readers of this book will get a crash course in Wall Street’s past, present and future through a combination of anecdotes, facts and opinions, and they’ll also learn how the industry could potentially rebuild its damaged reputation.

Tossing Totems

5 p.m. at The Reserve, 1322 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 702-5859.

Lend a helping paw and head to The Reserve for a benefit concert from 5-9 p.m. Guests can expect live music from Tossing Totems and an open mic portion of the evening including spoken word, music and comedy. There will also be a 50-50 raffle and silent art auction from which all the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Darryl Lenox

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

There’s nothing better than that feeling of laughing so hard, your eyes are watering. Darryl Lenox has had his fair share of opportunities to make audiences cry from laughter on shows such as Conan O’Brien, Comedy Central’s “Jamie Foxx’s Laffa Polooza” and “Live at Gotham,” and BET’s “Comic View.” He was also the first standup comic to get an hour-long special on Starz Network, and now he’s bringing his talents to Sarasota through Aug. 19.

Nik's Pick: Taylor Gordon plays ‘Volumes’

It all started when musician Taylor Gordon started playing drums at age 2. Five years later she joined her New Orleans church band, and later became a member of her high school drumline. Since then, the Berklee College of Music graduate has performed with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Musiq Soulchild and Beyoncé (at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, nonetheless). Now Gordon’s bringing her talent to The Ringling’s latest exhibit, “Volumes,” which uses live sound from a drum set to turn on lights in a site-specific three-dimensional grid.

If You Go

When: 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $5-$15

Info: Call 360-7399.

Classic Movies at the Opera House presents ‘Rio Bravo’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

The scene opens on 1860s Texas, where a small-town sheriff and his three deputies — a trio of misfits — try to keep a violent criminal jailed long enough for the U.S. marshal to arrive. Starring John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Angie Dickinson and Walter Brennan, this classic won a Golden Globe in 1960 for Most Promising Newcomer — Female: Angie Dickinson.

FRIDAY, AUG. 17

Don't Miss: Friday Fest: Rebel Heart

Get your groove on and head to the Van Wezel’s Bayfront Lawn for the latest installment in the hall’s free summer concert series. Enjoy an evening of both country radio hits and popular rock, pop dance and blues tunes. This five-piece band is ready for high-energy melodic country rock act. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

If You Go

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Bayfront, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 953-3368.

DK Dance Social

9 p.m. at DK Dance Creations, 535 S. Washington Blvd.

$5 cover

Call 962-7538.

Turn up the heat once the sun sets (on what was hopefully an AC-filled day) and shimmy over to DK Dance Creations to pick up some moves from the dance club’s students. Latin dance newbies are welcome for a one-hour free class starting at 9 p.m., but the real fun starts at 10 p.m. for the open dance social. BYOB. Call ahead to reserve a table.

Summer Survivors Road To Reggae Rise Up Kickoff

9 p.m. at Old School Bar & Grill, 1991 Main St.

Free admission

Call 363-7744.

Come support local reggae rock band Summer Survivors at this sendoff performance. The group will be hitting the road and heading to Reggae Rise Up Festival in Utah, but they aren’t going out without a bang. Join them in this celebration and benefit concert in which they’ll be accepting tips for gas money and snacks — canned ravioli donations are also appreciated. Special guest Guerrilla Panic from St. Petersburg will also take the stage.

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

Umbrella House Tour

11 a.m. at Umbrella House, 1300 Westway Drive

$40; $30 for members; $20 for students

Call 364-2199.

Experience this masterpiece of Sarasota School modernism by architect Paul Rudolph in Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s monthly public tour series. Homeowners Bob and Anne Essner want to share the property with Sarasotans, especially now that it was recently nominated for a slot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Sarasota’s Monthly Food Truck Rally

5 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Join the food truck craze and head to this monthly event for grub from several local mobile vendors and live music.

Ricky Nelson Remembered

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $25

Call 328-1300.

This performance is the ultimate tribute to the ultimate performer — and father. Ricky Nelson’s twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar, are on the road this summer to perform their dad’s classics, including “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man” and “Garden Party.” They’ve also infused their performance with never-before-seen home videos and interviews with celebrities influenced by Ricky Nelson. Check out the brother’s one-night stop in Sarasota to relive the glory of America’s original teen idol.

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Sarasota Opera House presents ‘Rigoletto’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Sarasota Opera is the only opera company in the world to have performed every work of Giuseppe Verdi, so it’s only appropriate that it broadcasts one of the composer’s most famous operas as part of its summer film series. “Rigoletto” is a story of a protective father, a lustful duke and a faithful and tenderhearted young woman head over heels in love. Hear rising star tenor Michael Fabiano sing “La donna è mobile” and more operatic classics in this timeless tale.

‘Wakey, Wakey’

2 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5 to $29

Call 321-1397.

Most critics have a hard time summing up playwright Will Eno’s “Wakey, Wakey.” The Brooklyn-based writer made his New York debut with the off-Broadway production of “Thom Pain,” and now he’s making strides with a regional premiere of a piece that celebrates life’s gifts in an uplifting and impactful portrait of humanity. Runs through Sept. 2.

‘Turn of the Screw’

2 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $30

Call 351-8000.

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s Dog Days Theatre is taking on this iconic thriller as the closer for its 2018 season. Set in 1840, one of the most chilling ghost stories of all time follows a young governess in the English county of Essex caring for two suddenly orphaned children. She soon begins witnessing several inexplicable supernatural events and is forced to explore if what she’s seeing is real or figments of her own wild imagination. Runs through Aug. 26

TUESDAY, AUG. 21

‘Gilbert & Sullivan Unplugged’

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $18

Call 366-9000.

Dramatist W. S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan are renowned in theater history, but what few people realize is they were essentially the original pop songwriters. Co-creator Erik Schroeder says the concept behind this cabaret show is as if “Gilbert and Sullivan were writing music for Mumford and Sons.” The concert will feature modern renditions and excerpts from classics including “H.M.S Pinafore,” “The Mikado” and “The Pirates of Penzance.” Runs through Sept. 23.