This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, April 4

THURSDAY

‘Clybourne Park’

7:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Theater, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W, Bradenton

From $27

Call 748-5875.

Tensions run high in this spin-off of the play “A Raisin in the Sun.” This story examines the politics of race in two scenes set 50 years apart — one set before Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” and the other set after. Follow a white couple in 1959 as they move to the suburbs and the chain reaction resulting. Runs through April 2.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; members and college students with ID free

Call 358-3180.

It’s that time of the month for The Ringling’s hippest event, which yet again combines various creative mediums for one dynamic artistic experience. Enjoy live music by Gamby, Ari Chi and Tomboi, along with a “Best of Ringling Underground” visual artwork display. This month’s event will also include a cash bar, offer access to select Ringling galleries and a performance by spoken word artist Cedric Hameed with Moving Ethos Dance Company.

FRIDAY

International Sarasota Chalk Festival

8 a.m. at Historic Burns Square, 500-543 S. Pineapple Ave.

$10; students $5

Call 488-8877.

The Sarasota Chalk Festival is back on its home turf. For the first time in six years, more than 50 chalk artists from around the world will descend upon Burns Square again to form a “Museum in Motion” with masterpieces and 3D illusions using only chalk as their medium and the road as their canvas. Come watch the artistic process unfold organically in real time and then return to see the final products. Runs through Sunday.

Nik's Pick: ‘Beau Idéal: A Conception of Perfect Beauty’ Opening Reception

An exhibit centered around feminist commentary speaking out against beauty standards for women? Count me in. Tenee’ Hart has been called a “unconventional” fiber sculpture artist currently teaching at Florida State University, and she hopes her unique work helps viewers recognize “the pain women, willingly, put themselves through for societal acceptance.” M. Chapel Projects gallery has officially rebranded to Sarasota Project Aligning Artists Communities Exhibits Studios, aka SPAACES, and this is the project’s inaugural solo show. Runs through April 26.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: SPAACES, 2087 Princeton St.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 374-3492.

‘Fluid Visions’ Opening Reception

6 p.m. at Art Uptown Gallery, 1367 Main St.

Free admission

Call 955-5409.

It is near impossible to capture the essence of nature, but artists never stop trying. Unlike most who opt for a paintbrush, pencil or other more traditional medium, local abstract artist Dion Kurczek takes his hands out of the equation. Instead, for the work in this Art Uptown Gallery exhibit, Kurczek combined colored inks, oils and other chemicals that he helps guide on a smooth panel surface to produce vibrant compositions of varying colors. Exhibit runs through April 26.

Music on Main: SoulRCoaster

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Free

Call 907-9243.

Lakewood Main will turn into an outdoor concert venue for this free monthly music series. Head to Lakewood Main Street for a block party featuring beer trucks, food vendors, a DJ, rides, kids activities and, of course, live music by classic rockers SoulRCoaster. This event will benefit Beyond the Spectrum.

‘Around The World In 88 Keys’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20; premium $25

Call 365-2494.

The key to this piano music-focused show is to not see it in black and white. Enjoy the dynamic variation of sound this powerful instrument can produce with compelling compositions, stunning vocals and dazzling, energetic dueling piano pieces that show the best of this beloved piano team backed up by bass and drums — all of whom have been touring the Southeast for more than five years.

SATURDAY

4th Annual Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival

Paragon Festivals and the Humane Society of Sarasota County

10 a.m. at Lido Beach, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive

Free

Call 487-8061.

Add some creativity to your weekend by viewing some original artwork. Whether you’re gift shopping or treating yourself, there’s something in every price point at this festival of handmade pieces by painters, sculptors, jewelry designers and more from across Florida and around the nation. Runs through Sunday

Student Poetry Marathon

4 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Middle and high school students will get their voices heard reading their own poetry in this round-robin marathon format event. The evening’s performers will face the judges to compete for several prizes, but the real winners are those who open their hearts through spoken word (cue the snaps).

Henderson-Kolk Classical Guitar Duo

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$35-$39, students $5

Call 260-3306.

Two is usually better than one, and that’s how it goes for this duo. Drew Henderson and Michael Kolk take the spotlight in this GuitarSarasota concert, offering an impressive sound that has been appreciated by audiences as far away as the Mediterranean Guitar Festival in Cervo, Italy. Fun fact: The duo is planning its next album, which will feature music of Mozart never before heard on guitar.

‘Classical Trios’ with The Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$45

Call 306-1202.

Every musician treasures his or her instrument, but Amit Peled’s cello is extra special. The musician, part of the Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio headlining the next Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota concert, plays a 1733 Goffriller cello that was previously owned by the legendary cellist Pablo Casals. The instrument is on loan to Peled by Casals’ widow, Marta, and can be heard in this dynamic program celebrating the originality of the group’s members. Runs through Sunday.

SUNDAY

Wine on the Water

1 p.m. at Bayfront Patio, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$25 per person for 6 tastes of wine

Call 952-1109.

Everyday is Winesday at Florida Winefest & Auction. Festivities close with this relaxing afternoon of alfresco wine tasting along Sarasota Bay, also featuring Dib’s Food Truck and Mouthole BBQ grub for purchase.

‘Cinderella’

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $15

Call 328-1300.

Keep the glass slippers at home, ladies, because this group is trading them in for ballet slippers. Everyone knows the basics, but in case you’ve been living under a fallen pumpkin carriage for the past few decades, the School of Russian Ballet will tell the story of a peasant girl and orphan Cinderella on the fateful night she defies her two dreadful stepsisters and an even more terrible stepmother, resulting in — what else? — finding her Prince Charming.

Young Artist Program: Brian L. Boyd in ‘A Rhapsody Revelation’

7:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$25

Call 366-1505.

Brian Boyd is flying solo for the third and final Young Artist Program showcase of the season. Boyd, a Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe artist, created and produced (and will now perform) this one-man show with his personal narrative woven in between a variety of Broadway classics to Motown music.

MONDAY

La Musica Concert I

8 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$45

Call 366-8450, Ext. 7.

Get your chamber music on with this performance kicking off the 2019 La Musica International Chamber Music Festival. Enjoy the sounds of Bohuslav Martinů’s Serenade No. 2 for Two Violins and Viola, H.216, Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op. 70 No. 2 and Dvořák’s String Sextet, Op. 48 played by eight musicians.

TUESDAY

Hermitage Artist Retreat Presents: Author Michael Mewshaw

4 p.m. at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

Free

Call 475-2098.

Shortly before his 49th birthday, author Pat Conroy called friend and fellow writer Michael Mewshaw to ask for a horrible favor. Mewshaw reluctantly did as he was asked, but afterwards he never saw Conroy again and their friendship was ruined. Get the story behind the story with this intimate book talk about Mewshaw’s “The Lost Prince: A Search for Pat Conroy,” which details everything that went down between the pair.

‘Rent’ 20th Anniversary Tour

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $72

Call 953-3368.

How do you measure a year? The answer to this seemingly simple (yet actually quite challenging) questions will be pondered, along with many of life’s other biggest mysteries in this beloved Broadway hit musical following a group of friends in New York City in the 1990s struggling with career, love and the effects of the AIDS epidemic. Runs through Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

A Conversation with Clyde Butcher

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$55; $45 for members of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast

Call 328-1300.

Photographer Clyde Butcher has dedicated his whole life to showcasing the beauty of the natural world — and his 900-square-foot Venice home is completely run by solar power, causing Florida Power and Light to pay him rather than the other way around, so you’re in good hands for this nature talk.

Don't Miss: Inside The Studio: ‘Giselle’

Ever wonder what it takes to put on a full-length ballet? The Sarasota Ballet is giving interested dance fans an inside look at how its upcoming production of the romantic classic “Giselle” comes together by letting them watch Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri as she coaches her dancers in the ballet that helped give her a name in the dance world.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $35

Info: Call 359-0099.

Whiskey Obsession Festival Kickoff Dinner

6:30 p.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club,

$125

Call 400-9889.

Get ready for a boozy four days. The Whiskey Obsession Festival is April10-13 and includes 11 events, but this is the one that starts it all off. This elegant dinner is hosted by Winston Edwards, ambassador for Balcones National Distillery, and will feature a four-course menu from executive chef Anthony Puccio. Guests will also sip the Texas Single Malt from Balcones.