Thursday

‘The Wanderers’

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret, 1265 First St.

From $36

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Be transported to the mid-20th century with a musical revue honoring the dynamic groups of the 1950s and ’60s. Featured hits include Danny & the Juniors’ “At the Hop,” Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends.” Runs through Jan. 30, 2022.

OUR PICK

‘At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen’

7:30 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$36

Visit UrbaniteTheatre.com.

The time is probably the early 2010s. The place is a cramped nightclub in a small town in Georgia. It’s a coming-of-age story — more accurately, a not-coming-of-age story. Courtney (Anthony Knighton on his driver’s license) is the play’s eponymous drag queen who has contracted AIDS in a rural backwater where life-saving drug cocktails are hard to come by if you’re poor and uninsured. Courtney’s only 22 years old — and the clock stops at age 23. The down-and-dirty show within a show is a comedy and a party, of course, but a tragedy at heart.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$24-$82

Call 953-3368.

Neil Berg returns to the Van Wezel with a cast of all-stars from Broadway’s best rock musicals to put on a show for the ages — or the past 50 years, at least. Starting with its origins in the 1940s, the show highlights the best of rock ‘n’ roll through its heyday in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and early ’80s. Celebrate this unique musical tradition with the best hits through the years.

Friday

Fall Art Show and Sale

9 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Free

Visit CAALR.com.

Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch’s annual Fall Art Show features work by local artists in a variety of mediums, such as painting, sculpture, ceramics, fiber art, wood turning, acrylics and jewelry.

‘Visions of the Black Experience’

6:30 p.m. at New College’s Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Free

Visit VisionsOfTheBlackExperience.com.

New College hosts the third annual film series “Visions of the Black Experience.” The event studies and celebrates the Black life experience through film, panel discussions and audience talkbacks. Films include “Invisible History” with a talkback at 6:30 p.m. Friday, “Mending Walls” at 4 p.m. Saturday and “Watermelon Man” at 6 p.m. Saturday. All programming is free, and most of the 40-plus films featured throughout the event are available online through Nov. 21.

Anthony Rodia

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$42

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Known as the “king of off-the-boat comedy,” Anthony Rodia has sold out comedy clubs across the country while garnering nearly 37 million views on his YouTube channel. He is known for a variety of skits, storytelling, song parodies and “Road Rage Wednesday.” Runs through Saturday.

DON’T MISS

‘Day & Night’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $35

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet opens its second program of its 2021-22 season with “Day & Night,” a pairing of Sir Peter Wright’s “Summertide” and Twyla Tharp’s “Nine Sinatra Songs.” As the program title foreshadows, “Summertide” presents the celebration of the day in a one-act performance featuring an abstract expression of Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Then “Nine Sinatra Songs” takes the audience into the evening by bringing the legendary singers’ hits to life through dance. Continues Nov. 20 with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Brahms & The Boys

7:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$31-$56

Visit TheVeniceSymphony.org.

The Venice Symphony returns for its 48th season with the lineup from its canceled 47th season, 2020-21. The featured piece is Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor. Thomas Hooten, the principal trumpet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, follows with Joseph Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major. Closing the evening is “God Only Knows” by Brian Wilson and Tony Asher and Bedřich Smetana’s Overture from “The Bartered Bride.” A second performance at 3:30 p.m. Sunday

‘Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre Pinkerton Stage, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$15-$34

Call 488-1115.

At a retirement community, anything can happen — and the Pelican Roost Assisted Living Home is no exception. This vaudeville-esque production is a bit off its rockers, but it will definitely have you laughing. Runs through Dec. 29.

Saturday

Sarasota Fall Fine Art Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive

Free

Call 487-8061.

Master artisans from across Florida and throughout the U.S. will show and sell their works, which range from jewelry to woodworking to mixed media. Visitors can interact with the artists and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces. Event continues Sunday.

Atlantic City Boys

8 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$27-$38

Call 748-5875.

When you can’t go to Broadway, you find a way to bring it to you. Inspired by popular musical “Jersey Boys,” the four lead singers of Atlantic City Boys cover artists from the 1960s hits of The Drifters, The Beach Boys, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Sunday

Jazz on the Water

2 p.m. at LeBarge Tropical Cruise, 2 Marina Plaza

$35; 10% discount for Jazz Club members

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

Instead of a three-hour tour to Gilligan’s Island, enjoy a two-hour cruise aboard LeBarge on Sarasota Bay hosted by the Jazz Club of Sarasota. Live jazz from “Just the Two of Us,” Annie Addington and Jamil Ghattas will be filling the waterways with their toe-tapping sounds. Feel free to bring your own snacks, but drinks will need to be purchased at the bar. Boarding begins at 1:30 p.m., with departure promptly at 2 p.m.

Sarasota Brass Quintet

2:30 p.m. at G.T. Bray Park Amphitheater, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton

Free

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org.

This is the first of eight of the Sarasota Orchestra’s outdoor series, “On the Road with Sarasota Orchestra: Parks and Partners.” The open-air performance will showcase the orchestra’s musicians in the beauty of the area’s natural surroundings. All the performances are free, but registration is required.

‘America’s Music’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Visit SuncoastConcertBand.org.

In need of something relaxing to do on a Sunday afternoon? (No, naps don’t count.) Check out Suncoast Concert Band, a local performance group featuring retired professional musicians and band directors alongside engineers, teachers and performers from various other professions and all walks of life united by their love of concert music.

William Socolof, Bass-Baritone

3 p.m. at Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court

$54

Call 306-1202.

Artist Series Concerts’ “Soiree Series” welcomes William Socolof, a 2020 winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions. Socolof will be accompanied by pianist Gracie Francis. A second performance will be 7 p.m. Monday.

Monday

Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble

7:30 p.m. at FST’s John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St.

$35-$39

Call 260-9951.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota’s Monday Night Jazz Cabaret continues with Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble. Figueroa, one of Latin jazz’s leading percussionists, is known for his versatility of styles and will take listeners on a musical journey. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks.

Tuesday

Holiday Extravaganza

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Free

Visit ArtCenterManatee.org.

ArtCenter Manatee’s Holiday Extravaganza, in its Searle Gallery, has holiday trees decked out with hundreds of ornaments, as well as handmade decor, gifts and more. Also featured are “James Griffin: The Road To Home,” a curated exhibit in the Kellogg Gallery, and “Small But Mighty — Off The Wall,” an open, all media juried exhibit in the Reid Hodges Gallery.The exhibits are featured through Dec. 28. ArtCenter Manatee is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

‘Come From Away’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$112

Call 953-3368.

Broadway hit musical “Come From Away” tells the true story what happened when 38 airplanes had to unexpectedly land in a small town in Newfoundland on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, leaving 7,000 airline passengers stranded. Runs through Nov. 28.