This Week in Sarasota 11.08.18

THURSDAY

Judi Gallagher Book Signing

5 p.m. at BookStore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Judi Gallagher is all over the place. Whether you’ve seen her local food writing, watched her cook on TV or spotted her book on the shelf of a local store, this PR star knows how to get noticed. Hear from the culinary mastermind herself at his book talk and signing for her latest title, “Reflections & Recipes of Chef Judi.” Oh, and wine and cheese are included because this is a foodie event, duh.

Open Mic Comedy

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free admission

Call 371-2939.

Think you have what it takes to make a room of brew enthusiasts laugh? More power to you — but at least if you bomb, you’re just a cold beer away from recovery. Whether you’re an aspiring comic or just need a good chuckle, check out this weekly open mic series. Now taking place the second Thursday of every month.

Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing

7 p.m. at Mr. Beery’s, 2645 Mall Drive

$25

Call 343-2854.

It’s not easy being cheesy — but it can be. Join in the fun at this unique pairing event, led by local craft beer guru Jim Keaveney. Sample four gourmet cheese and four corresponding craft beers, all while learning how the tastes complement one another. Seats are limited.

FRIDAY

Concert at Noon: Apprentice Artists

Noon at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$5

Call 328-1300.

Who needs a formal show when you can just walk into the Sarasota Opera House and hear a pre-professional performance? These hour-long concerts in the Lee & Bob Peterson Great Room feature 60th season Apprentice Artists in songs, arias and ensembles.

Don’t Miss: 5th Annual Veteran & Alumni Show Opening

Step into the creative minds of past Ringling College of Art and Design students at this annual exhibit. Enjoy a wide spectrum including painting, digital design, drawings, prints and mixed-media while learning about the different approaches used by both emerging and established alumni artists. This show will also feature a special salute to veterans just in time for Veterans Day.

If You Go

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: madeby gallery, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 822-0442.

By the Sea: Exhibition Opening Reception

6 p.m. at 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane

Free admission

Call 951-0620.

There are several artists to check out at this seascape-dominated exhibit, but the leading local ladies are Katie Cassidy, Bettina Sego and Linda Richichi. Visitors will see oil paintings by Cassidy, who says she takes inspiration from natural landscapes that she expands and contracts; Sego, a mixed media artist who uses various layers of everything from acrylic paint to gold leaf; and Richichi, a plein air pastel and oil painter best known for her loose brushstrokes and layered textures.

Theatre Re: ‘The Nature of Forgetting’

7:30 p.m. at The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road

From $10

Call 360-7399.

Mime, theater and live music come together in this captivating New Stages contemporary performance. Join London-based international ensemble Theatre Re in its exploration of memory and lack thereof in this blend of performance styles coming together at the intersection of art and science. Runs through Saturday.

‘Dike’ by Hannah Benitez

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$31; $20 for those under 40 and $5 for students with ID

Call 321-1397.

Hannah Benitez’s “Dike” follows the hilariously awkward yet heart-wrenching reunion of two daughters of a conservative Christian family. After two years apart, they’ve got a lot to catch up on, which leads them to question their identity along with their relationships with family members, lovers and God. Runs through Dec. 16.

‘Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part II’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $52

Call 953-3368.

History lessons are significantly more interesting when rock music is involved. Join this cast of rock stars and Broadway stars as composer Neil Berg tells the story of the most important 50 years of (mostly American, with a couple Abbey Road walkers thrown in) music history, from the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in the late 1940s to glory years of the early ’80s. Sing along to top hits from icons such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder and more.

SATURDAY

30th Annual St. Armands Art Festival

St. Armands Circle Association

10 a.m. at St. Armands Circle Park, 411 St. Armands Circle

Free

Call 561-746-6615.

There will be much more to look at than just beautiful clothes and tasty food on St. Armands this weekend. This local art festival hosts 200 artists annually, all of whom come to show and sell work ranging from sculptures to jewelry. Guests get to shop and meet the artists in person to learn what inspired their works. Runs through Sunday.

Calusa’s Mixed Culture Invitational Beer Festival

2 p.m. at Calusa Brewing, 5701 Derek Ave.

$60 general admission

Call 922-8150.

Take a break from being sweet and take a walk on the sour side. This inaugural beer festival will feature more than 35 breweries from around the nation convening at Calusa Brewing for a celebration of all things sour, funky and mix-fermented in the land of brews. Calusa will feature 10 of its own mixed-cultured offerings, so pull up a chair and toast to funky flavors.

On Stage with Dick Hyman

6 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$45

Call 358-5660.

Dick Hyman knows how to put on a good show. As someone who has been making music since the 1950s, this performer has worn several hats: pianist, organist, arranger, music director and composer. Audience members get the unique opportunity to sit onstage while Hyman plays the piano for this night of music hosted by the Bradenton Opera Guild. Proceeds benefit Sarasota Opera.

Nik’s Pick: New Music New College: ‘Inter/Action’

Mark Dancigers is New College of Florida’s first professor of digital media and music. He’s also a composer and electric guitarist leading New Music New College’s second performance of the season, which will explore sound, music, movement and images. In ‘Inter/Action,’ Dancigers will lead students in a work using the sound of rain data as inspiration for improvisation and dance. Later, he’s joined by the other half of duo Grand Electric, renowned pianist Aaron Wunsch, for an electric-acoustic music fusion. Get there early for the pre-concert talk at 7:30 p.m.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mildred Sainer Pavilion, New College of Florida, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $15; $60 for subscription to the five-concert series

Info: Call 487-4888.

SUNDAY

Waves of Hope Music Festival Fundraiser

11 a.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free admission

Call 954-8688.

Join beloved event host Beneva Fruitville for this evening of live music by eight local artists: Ari & the Alibis, Nexx Level, Dovydas Band, Zen Seraphine, Kara Nally Band, Reverend RC, DJ Rus Deep and DJ Shambala. The evening also features a photo booth, vendors, raffle, auction, 50-50 drawing, live art and more. Proceeds benefit Waves of Hope, a healing retreat for grieving parents.

‘John Denver Coming Home’ Veterans Day Show

3 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

From $20; $15 for veterans

Call 926-7677.

The 2018-2019 Pops Orchestra season kicks off with another salute to veterans featuring tribute artist Tom Becker. Come hear all your favorite John Denver songs — from “Leaving on a Jet Plane” to “Rocky Mountain High” — and get patriotic with “God Bless The USA,” “Salute to the Armed Forces” and many more. General reserved discounted tickets are available to veterans and their families. Proceeds benefit the Military Officers Association Scholarship fund. Runs through Monday.

PMP Alumni: Around Town

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast

5 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway

$15

Call 955-4942.

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast welcomes program alumni who are now professional musicians to perform at community events throughout season to give affordable, easy access to world-class performances. Hand-picked by Toby and Itzhak Perlman, this performance features a string quartet made up of violinists Doori Na and Jeremiah Blacklow, viola player Chloe Thominet and cellist Bryan Park.

MONDAY

Sarasota Classical Guitar Duo

7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Call 260-3306.

GuitarSarasota presents this evening of music by award-winning guitarist/composer Joseph Shields and young classical guitarist Zachary Johnson. Their combined list of accolades is extensive, so we’ll stick with some highlights: Johnson received full scholarships to Yale University, Stetson University and Florida State University, and Shields was awarded the Eliot Fisk Prize “to an outstanding guitarist” by Yale University. A short reception to meet the artists will be held following the concert.

TUESDAY

‘Unchained Melodies’

6 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $34

Call 366-9000.

Doo-wop is a 1950s musical genre that was born in the streets of cities across the East Coast. Today, it lives on through productions such as this original show by Rebecca and Richard Hopkins. Bop along to favorites such as “Blue Moon,” “16 Candles” and “Save The Last Dance” opening FST’s 2018-19 cabaret season. Runs through Feb. 3.

‘The Music Man’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $29.70

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2018-2019 season starts with the six-time Tony Award-winning musical that Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards calls a story about a community invigorated by love and music. The story follows salesman Harold Hill who goes to River City, Iowa, to con the residents into buying instruments for a band that doesn’t exist – and his plan might have worked if it weren’t for his feelings for the town librarian. Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun (“Newsies”) returns to Asolo Rep to direct this tap-infused production. Runs through Dec. 29.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz Trolley Pub Crawl

6 p.m. at various downtown locations

$20

Call 366-1552.

More than 40 local jazz musicians including Al Hixon, Eddie Tobin, Linda Baker and many more will be performing at various venues in downtown Sarasota on a mobile musical adventure. Hop on the trolley and hop off at each stop to listen to a different live act. Wristbands required for trolley to nine venues.