Thursday

Peter Asher: A Musical Memoir

7:30 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$35 members, $40 non-members

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

It's Peter without Gordon. Asher, a former recording star and a two-time Grammy Award-winner as a producer, will dish about his time in the sun and his close encounters with legends like Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and more.

Friday

Eddie Tobin Music

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$15 members, $20 non-members

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

David Pruyn was originally scheduled for this Jazz @ 2 performance, and he'll be replaced by pinch-hit pianist Eddie Tobin. Tobin, who served as a member of Engelbert Humperdinck's band for several years, will play jazz standards and classics.

The 28th Annual Silver Foxes, Broadway: ‘For the Chillz of It!’

2 p.m. at Jervey Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$25

Visit VeniceTheatre.org.

Come join the Silver Foxes for this light-hearted look at Broadway's seamier side. There will be songs and comedy sketches and a parody of one of the longest running shows on Broadway. Runs through March 28.

Jeff Dye

6:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$26

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

He may not have been The Last Comic Standing, but he's the next comic coming to Sarasota. Dye, a finalist in the sixth season of Last Comic Standing, will play five shows at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, including two each Friday and Saturday.

Ricardo Graziano (suited) and Arcadian Broad (seated) star in Sarasota Ballet's adaptation of "A Comedy of Errors." (Courtesy Photo)

DON'T MISS

‘A Comedy of Errors’

What would happen if you took Shakespeare and removed the dialogue? Come see "A Comedy of Errors" and find out.

David Bintley's adaptation of the Shakespeare classic is making its world premiere right here in Sarasota, and the cast has been gearing up for the challenge of telling a timeless story through dance.

Ricardo Graziano stars as Tony, and Danielle Brown will be playing his wife Adriana. Arcadian Broad plays Del, and Bintley is looking forward to seeing whether crowds will laugh along with him.

When: 7:30 p.m., March 25; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., March 26

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $35-$115

Info: Visit SarasotaBallet.org

Resonant Rogues

8 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$20

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

Have guitar, will travel. Resonant Rogues have taken their rootsy stylings around the country and even across the Atlantic Ocean. They're based in North Carolina, but the sentiment behind their songs is universal, timeless and placeless.

Saturday

Enchanted Garden

10 a.m. to 5p.m. at Selby Gardens Historic Spanish Point Campus, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

$15; members free

Visit Selby.org.

The lovely Spanish Point campus will play host to live music, storytellers and more for a family friendly outing on Saturday.

‘The Grandma That Eats Everything’ & Other Winning Plays

11 a.m. at FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$10

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Are you going to have that pickle? You'd better eat it before Grandma does. Sit down and laugh with Florida Studio Theatre's presentation of "The Grandma That Eats Everything," an anthology of award-winning short plays.

This production has been showing at FST annually for decades, and it will run on Saturday and Sunday all the way through May 8.

Postmodern Juke Joint

2 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton

$15

Visit SCFMusic.Info/Events.

Hear some familiar classics channelled through the lens of antique styles from days gone by. SCF's performers will play modern pop hits by artists as varied as Sting and U2, and they'll play them as if they were hits from the 1920s.

Sunday

ABBA The Concert

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$52-$72

Visit VanWezel.org.

You can dance. You can jive. Having the time of your life.

It's a tribute to the chart-topping Swedish group that brought the world "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," "Dancing Queen" and more.

Joy of Jazz

2 p.m. at Centennial Park Venice, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice

Free

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

This event is free, but its proceeds will help benefit a good cause. There's free parking at Centennial Park for this event, and all charitable donations will be used to benefit the Jazz Club's Scholarship Program.

This study of corals is one of many displays demonstrating how science has been impacted by technology and study of light. (Photo: Spencer Fordin)

OUR PICK

Picturing Science

Scientists have developed many tools to gain an increased understanding of the world we live in, and this Bishop Museum exhibit makes it possible to see how technology has revealed details of both natural phenomena and also ancient cultural artifacts.

You'll see enlarged details of animals like scorpions and bees and the circulatory system of a fish, and you'll also see how scientists use light to better understand the workings of outer space.

This exhibit, presented locally, originated at New York's Museum of Natural History, and it opened here on March 5. Area visitors will have a chance to visit it from now until the end of the year.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is closed on Monday and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday; it's also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

When: 12-5 p.m.

Where: Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton

Tickets: Free with museum admission

Info: BishopScience.org

Monday

The Choice is Yours

7:30 p.m. at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton

$30-$35

Visit ThePopsOrchestra.org.

Now's your chance to play DJ for an orchestra. The Pops are inviting the audience to choose the selections for their season's grand finale, and you can watch them play your program in person on both Sunday and Monday. The Pops will play their Sunday show at 3 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center and will repeat the program Monday at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center.

enSRQ presents: Vortex Temporum (featuring Han Chen)

8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$25

Visit Ensrq.org

Han Chen, a graduate of Juilliard, was first-prize winner at the Sixth China International Piano Competition, and he'll lead the audience on a journey into the French spectral compositional movement. The program will include compositions by Philip Hurel, Nina C. Young and Gerald Grisey; Hurel's composition, in fact, is a tribute to Grisey entitled "Tombeau in Memoriam Gerard Grisey."

Tuesday

‘The Price is Right LIVE’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$57

Visit VanWezel.org.

Come on down! You're the next contestant on "The Price is Right." The venerable classic game show will give audience members an opportunity to live out their home viewing fantasies by competing for cash and prizes in Plinko, The Big Wheel and more.

Wednesday

Rick Sherman, flute, and Joseph Holt, piano

10:30 a.m. at Selby Library, 1331 1st St.

Free

Visit SarasotaMusicArchive.org.

Sherman, a professor of flute at Michigan State University of Music, will team up with Joseph Holt for a virtuoso performance. Sherman is a soloist, orchestral musician and recitalist, and he's the principal flutist for the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.

Lenten Organ Recital with Cynthia Roberts-Greene

12:15 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Visit RedeemerSarasota.org.

Roberts-Green, the longtime organist at Temple Emanuel, will perform as part of the church's Great Music Series.

Jodi White

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

It's one night and one show only for Jodi White at McCurdy's, so circle the date and settle in for some laughs.