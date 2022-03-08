Thursday

Swamp Fever

7:30 p.m. at SCF Recital Hall, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15

Visit SCFMusic.info/Events.

Come down and get your Florida on with the SCF Guitar Ensemble. These students will put down their best licks on original music commissioned for this ensemble, and it's a Florida-themed vibe they'll be strumming.

An Evening with Chris Botti

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$47-$82

Visit VanWezel.org.

He's one of the world's most prominent artists on the trumpet. And he's in Sarasota for one night. Chris Botti, winner of a Grammy award, has held the No. 1 place on the Billboard jazz album chart multiple times. Botti has played around the world and with a litany of prominent artists including Sting, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Yo-Yo Ma, among others.

A Place in the Sun

6-8 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Visit ArtSarasota.org.

It's the changing of the art at Art Center Sarasota. Three new exhibits — "The Sea is Alive in Me" by Osa Atoe, "Signs & Wonders" by Philomena Marano and "A Place in the Sun" by Susan Sidebottom — will have their opening on Thursday, and the gallery will also be showing the Annual Members Juried Show. These exhibits will be on display through April 30

Godfather Expressions

5-8 p.m. at Ligon Fine Arts Gallery, 1570 Blvd. of the Arts

Free

Visit LigonFineArt.com

The Ligon Fine Arts Gallery is making you an offer you can't refuse. It's a Godfather-themed art opening at Ligon, an event that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Francis Ford Coppola classic. Peruse the art and come dressed as your favorite character; the best costume will win an original drawing inspired by the Godfather. The exhibit will run through April 10.

Cirque de Voix is back after a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic. (Courtesy photo)

Friday

Cirque des Voix: The Next Decade of Wonder

One of Sarasota's signature events is back.

Cirque des Voix has been canceled for two straight years, but now the Circus Arts Conservatory is teaming up again with Key Chorale.

You'll see both incredible entertainers testing the boundaries of gravity and balance, and you'll hear the 100-plus voices of Key Chorale backed by the consummate skill of the Cirque Orchestra.

Aerialists, jugglers and a fire twirler will compete for your attention under Circus Sarasota's European-style big top.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 18; 2 p.m. March 19; 1 p.m. March 20

Where: Circus Sarasota, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Tickets: $30-$60

Info: CircusArts.org.

Upsetting the Classical Tradition: Beethoven and the Next 100 Years

10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St.

Free

Visit SarasotaMusicClub.org

The jocular and affable pianist Alan Wasserman is upsetting the classical tradition. Wasserman will talk about Beethoven and how his compositional style changed the orchestral world, and he'll also play and discuss Chopin, Joplin and more.

Shelly Berg and Tierney Sutton

Jazz Club of Sarasota

6:30 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

$45-$120

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

All that jazz. The Sarasota Jazz Festival continues with this pairing of voice and piano. Pianist Shelly Berg and vocalist Tierney Sutton will headline the outdoor event, and they'll be preceded by Russell Malone and Friends.

Orny Adams

6:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$31

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Put me in, Coach. Orny Adams, who played Coach Bobby Finstock in the TV adaptation of "Teen Wolf," will bring his unique sensibility to McCurdy's for a pair of shows on Friday and Saturday night.

FST Improv Presents: Tournament of Fools

7:30 p.m. at FST’s Bowne’s Lab, 1265 1st St.

$15

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

It's a comedy competition at FST. The members of FST's Improv troupe will appeal directly to the audience in crowning a "Champion of the Fools," and they'll match up head-to-head in a series of improvisational scenes, songs and games.

Game of Romes

7:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice

$31-$56

Visit VenicePerformingArtsCenter.org.

The Venice Symphony will play the familiar strains of the score to "Ben Hur," at this show, and they'll also work their way through intermezzos by Puccini and Mascagni. There will be an encore performance on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The touring company of Anastasia is coming to give you a Broadway fix. (Courtesy photo)

‘Anastasia’

It's a Broadway touring company featuring a familiar face.

Sarasota native Lauren Teyke, a graduate of Pine View School and an alumnus of the Ovation School of Musical Theatre run by her mom Michelle McCord, will be back in the same building that hosted her high school graduation when she performs in "Anastasia."

"Anastasia," based on the 1997 Disney film of the same name, was nominated for two Tony Awards during its Broadway run.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19; 6:30 p.m. March 20

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $42-$97

Info: VanWezel.org.

Saturday

'Ocean Body' with Helga Davis

6 p.m. at Hermitage Palm House Studio, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

$25; virtual $5

Visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Here's your chance to see this art before the rest of the world. Helga Davis, winner of the 2019 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, will premiere her new commissioned work Ocean Body, a multi-screen film and music installation.

Arturo Sandoval at the Sarasota Jazz Festival

6:30 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park

$45 -$120

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

The Sarasota Jazz Festival will keep on swinging with Cuban-American jazz trumpet master Arturo Sandoval and company. Sandoval, a winner of two Grammy Awards, has performed in the White House and at the Super Bowl during his distinguished career.

Sunday

Spring Is Here

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Visit SunCoastConcertBand.org.

Make way for the Suncoast Concert Band heralding the vernal equinox. The calendar will officially move into spring just before noon on Sunday, and the Concert Band will warm your soul with sounds of renewal and rebirth.



The Anthems: The Music of Whitney Houston

7:30 p.m. at Jervey Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$40

Visit VeniceTheatre.org

Didn't we almost have it all? This tribute act consisting of velvet voices Jade and Samuel E. will run through the expressive pop canon of pop superstar Whitney Houston. There will also be two additional shows on Monday, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Scotty Wright

7:30 p.m. at FST’s John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 1st St.

$35-$39

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

The Monday Night Jazz Cabaret will feature the Scotty Wright Quintet, who play original music and will also take on the venerable work of artists as varied as Gershwin and Porter. The band will also play jazz standards by Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk.

‘My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$17-$52

Visit VanWezel.org.

Steve Solomon isn't afraid to air his dirty laundry. Solomon's exterior monologue was a long-running tour de force on Broadway, and he'll bring his family peccadillos and signature punchlines to Van Wezel for your amusement.

Tuesday

PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$27-$72

Visit VanWezel.org.

Big wheel keep on turning. Proud Mary keep on burning. It's the Sarasota debut of a tribute to the hardest working lady in show business. Tina Turner, dubbed by many as "The Queen of Rock and Roll," will get a run for her money from tribute artist Caroline Borole, and the event will be punctuated by an appearance by special guest Belinda Davids.

Wednesday

Lenten Organ Recital with Sam Nelson

Church of the Redeemer

12:15 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Visit RedeemerSarasota.org.

Sarasota stalwart Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe was scheduled to play a Lenten Organ Recital at Church of the Redeemer, but she will perform in early April. Sam Nelson will play on Wednesday, and he will play for approximately a half-hour.

BoyGirlBoyGirl

6 p.m. at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice

$58

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

It's a good meal and a good time. BoyGirlBoyGirl, a Milwaukee-based jazz quartet, will sing famous jazz standards and old radio classics, and Joseph Holt will provide piano accompaniment. Pasta and chicken breast are on the menu for this Dinner Series show.

The Neutral Ground

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

Free

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

Come screen this documentary centered on the push to remove monuments to fallen Confederates in New Orleans, and stick around for a discussion with producer Darcy McKinnon to hear more about the creative process behind it.

Beethoven: Kingma Returns

7:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5616 Midnight Pass Road

$30

Visit ChamberOrchestraSarasota.org.

The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota is playing their first show at St. Boniface, and pianist Joseph Kingma is returning to Sarasota to play Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4. It's the third and final concert of the season for the Chamber Orchestra.