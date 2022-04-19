Thursday

JIJI Artist Conversation

5 p.m. at Mildred Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road

$15, Free for NCF students/staff

Visit: NCF.edu.

JIJI usually speaks with her guitar. But now's your chance to hear from one of the world's most innovative musicians about how she got to where she is and where she'll be taking her music next. JIJI will play on the same stage Saturday night.

Music Around the World with Kavita Shah

6 p.m. at Bayfront Gardens, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free members, $5 non-members

Visit Ringling.org.

The students of the Sailor Circus Academy are ready to blow your mind. (Courtesy photo)

Hermitage Fellow Kavita Shah, a jazz singer and composer, will bring her distinctive blend of sounds from around the world to the grounds of the Ringling Museum for one night only.

OUR PICK

The Greatest Little Show on Earth

What does Sarasota do better than anyone else in America? Instructing and performing in the circus arts. Step right up and gape in amazement as the Sailor Circus Academy students display their full complement of skills from clowns, acrobats and trapeze acts all the way down to jugglers and trampoline artists.

The students of the academy range in age from eight to 18, and the show is meant to pay tribute to the origins of the circus arts. The Sailor Circus Academy has been a local institution for 73 years, and it's still going strong thanks to Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis.

When: 7 p.m. Apr. 21 and 22; 2 and 7 p.m. Apr. 23; 1 and 6 p.m. Apr. 24

Where: Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

Tickets: $20-$30

Info: CircusArts.org.

‘The Sixth Sense’

7:30 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15, $5 students/staff

Visit SCF.edu.

The SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra will punctuate its sixth season with Handel, Dvorak and Beethoven. The orchestra is comprised of SF students and community members and it is open to anybody with high school band or orchestra experience.

Beyond Van Gogh

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Starry Night Pavilion, 195 University Town Center Drive

$24-$74

Visit VanGoghSarasota.com.

This exhibit has been extended due to popular demand. Now the immersive Van Gogh exhibit will run until June 5, giving you even more time to stand in the shadow of greatness in the form of sunflowers and starry nights.

Friday

Rodney Rojas Jazz Ensemble

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$15-$20

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

Rodney Rojas brings his 10-piece ensemble New Profiles in Jazz to round out the Jazz Club of Sarasota's Jazz at 2 season. Rojas and his band will play jazz standards, blues, bossa nova and cuts from the American Songbook.

Ryan Hamilton

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$39

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Idaho native Ryan Hamilton is bringing his clean comedic stylings to McCurdy's for two shows on Friday night and another two shows on Saturday. Hamilton's first comedy special, "Happy Face," is available on Netflix.

FST Improv Presents: ‘To Die For’

7:30 p.m. at FST’s Bowne’s Lab, 1265 1st St.

$15

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Who did it? Not even the cast may know. Prepare for a wild ride as Florida Studio Theatre improvises its way through a murder mystery, and audience suggestions will help guide the show's plucky detective character.

Kris Parins of Sarasota won first prize with her painting "Castnet on the Creek."

DON'T MISS

Here's your chance to support local art and local artists from the comfort of your own home. The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society is holding its online spring exhibition through the end of the month, and most of the pieces on display are also on sale.

Hodges Soileau of Venice, a signature member of the Oil Painters of America, served as juror for the exhibition. Both the first-prize and third-prize winners of the show hail from Sarasota.

Where: Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society

When: Online through April 30

Tickets: Free

Info: SuncoastWatercolorSociety.online

Fantasy, Firebird and Fabiola

7:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$31-$56

Visit VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.

Virtuoso violinist Fabiola Kim solos on "The Lark Ascending," and the Venice Symphony will play Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries" and Stravinsky's "The Firebird Suite" among other classics in their season finale. There will also be a performance Saturday afternoon.

Il Divo: Greatest Hits Tour

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$95-$171

Visit VanWezel.org.

It's a bittersweet Sarasota debut. Il Divo are playing in Sarasota for the first time, and they'll be dedicating their tour to late former member Carlos Marin, who passed away in December. Guest vocalist Steven LaBrie will join stalwart voices David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler as they power through a catalogue that has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Saturday

Lakewood Ranch Arts & Crafts Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakewood Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Free

Visit ParagonArtEvents.com.

Crafts from a wide variety of local artisans will be on display for purchase at the Lakewood Ranch Arts & Crafts Festival, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. You'll be able to browse fine craftsmanship in painting, sculpting, woodworking, jewelry, photography, ceramics and more.

JIJI is in town for a pair of events at New College this week. (Courtesy photo)

JIJI: Never Not Enough

8 p.m. at Mildred Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road

$15

Visit NCF.edu.

You heard her speak. Now's your chance to hear her play. JIJI will bring her classical and electrical guitar wizardry to Mildred Sainer Pavilion, and she'll play an eclectic mix of material from both young and established composers.

Diana Krall

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$92-$132

Visit VanWezel.org.

Few modern jazz artists have made a bigger impact than Diana Krall. The two-time Grammy Award-winner has released seven multi-platinum albums, and eight of her albums have debuted at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Now she's here in Sarasota for one night playing at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; her most recent album "The Dream of You" was released in 2020.

Sunday

Season Finale: Suncoast Concert Band

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Visit Suncoastconcertband.org.

Come down and pay tribute to the Suncoast Concert Band, concluding its season of concerts. The Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors Big Band concluded its season earlier this month.

Student Composers: Sarasota Piano Quartet

2:30 p.m. at Mildred Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Free

Visit NCF.edu.

New Music New College New Fest welcomes the Sarasota Piano Quartet to play original works by New College student composers. The composers will participate in a question-and-answer session with the audience as part of this event.

Alter Eagles

7:30 p.m. at Jervey Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$38

Visit VeniceTheatre.org.

Don't tell The Big Lebowski about this event. This sweet-voiced tribute act to the Eagles will hit all the high notes, from early canon classics like "Take it Easy" and "Desperado" all the way to "Hotel California." The show will also play Monday night.

Monday

SCF Spring Piano Recital

7 p.m. at SCF Recital Hall

$15, $5 students/staff

Visit SCF.edu.

Piano players ranging in abilities from beginner level to advanced will play the pieces they've been working on all semester.

LaRue Nickelson Monday Night Cabaret

7:30 p.m. at FST’s John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 1st St.

$35-$39

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

Tampa Bay area composer and guitarist LaRue Nickelson will wow the Jazz Club of Sarasota audience with his style and panache, and he'll be capably supported by vibraphonist Cole Hazlitt, bassist Joe Porter and drummer Jean Bolduc.

Tuesday

Motown with a Twist

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$32-$77

Visit VanWezel.org.

Sugarpie, honeybunch. You know this show's for you. Hear the most famous songs from the Motown era sung by finalists from American Idol and The Voice and danced by talented performers from Dancing With the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance.

Wednesday

Dennis Blair

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Dennis Blair toured with George Carlin for 18 years, and now he's bringing his musical comedy act to McCurdy's. Blair, who has played everywhere from the Kennedy Center to Carnegie Hall, will have you laughing and clapping along.