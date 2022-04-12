Thursday

Corporeal Decorum by Liony Garcia

11 a.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bayshore Road

$25-$35

Visit Ringling,org.

Liony Garcia wants you to look at Miami architecture in new and interesting ways. Garcia, born in Cuba and based in Miami, was an artist in residence at Ringling in 2020, and his new performance aims to evoke the feeling of time and place in south Florida.

Jazz Thursdays at SAM

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

Free for members; $20 nonmembers

Visit: JazzClubSarasota.org

Fred Johnson and the Michael Ross Trio will provide the soundtrack for your moving and shaking at this outdoor concert, and the art museum's bistro, galleries and shops will be open if you want to break away from the festivities for a few moments.

Wash that man right out of your hair with South Pacific. (Courtesy photo)

'South Pacific'

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$97

Visit VanWezel.org.

South Pacific took Broadway by storm in 1949, and it swept the Tonys in 1950. The original production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic ran for nearly 2,000 performances and won a Pulitzer Prize and 10 Tony Awards; when it was revived in 2008, it won another seven Tony Awards. Now it's coming to Sarasota for just two nights; it will also run Friday evening at 7:30.

'To Kill a Mockingbird'

7:30 p.m. at Jervey Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$15-$28

Visit VeniceTheatre.org.

Here's another Pulitzer Prize-winner on stage for local audiences. To Kill a Mockingbird won the Pulitzer Prize for literature in 1961, and it was adapted for the Broadway stage by Aaron Sorkin in 2018. This production, dramatized by Christopher Sergel, will run for two weeks at the Venice Theatre and stars Jim Floyd as Atticus Finch.

Friday

In-Studio Performance Series featuring Natalie Helm

7 p.m. at SCD Home Studio, 1400 Blvd. of the Arts

$20; $10 virtual performance Saturday

Visit SarasotaContemporaryDance.org.

Natalie Helm is a busy lady! Helm, the principal cellist for the Sarasota Orchestra, will play a selection of Bach suites while dancers interpret the music. This is the third act in Helm's "Bach Immersion" series with Sarasota Contemporary Dance, and there will be an encore performance on Saturday night at 7. Helm will also headline a totally different show later in the week.

The Players Teens present Oz/S.P.A.R.

7 p.m. at Studio 1130, Crossings at Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$15

Visit ThePlayers.org.

They're not in Kansas anymore. The Players Teens will perform in this play about a youngster who has to deal with the loss of her sister and suddenly finds herself in a world resembling "The Wizard of Oz." This show will also run Saturday at 7 p.m.

'Blackbird'

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre Pinkerton, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$15-$25

Visit VeniceTheatre.org.

The past strikes back in Blackbird, a story about human relationships viewed through the lens of time and distance. Ron Ziegler directs, and Stacy Gilson and Rick Goodwin play star-crossed lovers who find each other again. Runs through May 1.

Knoxville cast members Paul Alexander Nolan, Jack Casey and Jason Danieley during rehearsals for the upcoming world premiere of Knoxville. (Courtesy photo: Ian Johnston)

DON'T MISS

'Knoxville'

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$33-$81

Visit AsoloRep.org.

Come see Knoxville before it hits the bigtime like Ragtime. Knoxville, the world premiere of a play based on a James Agee novel, has an award-winning team helming the production.

Director Frank Galati has teamed before with composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens, and this time they're opening their production right here in Sarasota.

This show was originally slated to open two years ago but was delayed by COVID. The production team spent the extra time improving on script and songs, and now it's ready for a closeup.

Saturday is just a preview showing; the show will begin its theatrical run on April 23 and run through May 11.

When: 8 p.m., April 15; Will run through May 11.

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $33-$81

Info: AsoloRep.org

'Peter / Wendy'

8 p.m. at SCF Howard Studio, 5840 26th Street West, Bradenton

$15

Visit SCF.edu.

Take Peter Pan and strip it down to its essence. That's what Jeremy Bloom did in this adaptation, which will be directed by India Marie Paul. Peter takes Wendy to Neverland, and the pair come belly-to-belly with Tinkerbell and Captain Hook. Runs through April 24.

Rites of Spring Music Festival

8:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$75

Visit SarasotaOpera.org

It's a three-day celebration of music, culture and community taking place at the Sarasota Opera House. Rites of Spring Music Festival returns from a two-year absence, and a three-day pass to the festival will cost $250. Adrian Belew and Jerry Harrison will play on Friday, and the Dave KerZner All Star Prog Band will headline on Sunday, the festival's closing day.

Saturday

Reverend Billy C. Wirtz

8 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$15 members, $18 non-members

Visit: wslr.org/fogartyville/

Church is in session with the multi-talented Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, who bills himself as "the Victor Borge of the blues." Wirtz will be joined on stage by Steve Arvey, Anna Van Atta and Sandi Grecco.

Cellist Natalie Helm plays shows for Sarasota Contemporary Dance and for the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota this week. (Courtesy photo: Matthew Holler)

Sunday

Natalie Helm & Jesse Martins

3 p.m. at Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota

$54

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

If you miss Natalie Helm with Sarasota Contemporary Dance, you'll have another chance to hear her play. Helm and Jesse Martins will play a show illustrating how artists adapted and improvised during the pandemic on Sunday, and they'll repeat the performance on Monday at 7 p.m. Martins, a conductor and pianist, has been on staff at Sarasota Opera since 2011, and he serves as Youth Opera Music Director.

Monday

Community Guitar Showcase

7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Visit GuitarSarasota.org.

Do you want Sarasota to hear you shred? The multi-generational community and youth showcase is intended to let local artists perform and show off their skills to local audiences.

Music Theatre Showcase

7:30 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton

Free

Visit SCF.edu.

SCF's Music Theatre Ensemble will delight audiences with music and dance set to famous Broadway show tunes and contemporary pop music. Support local students as they take their own star turns and participate in larger group ensembles.

'Waves'

8 p.m. at Mildred Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road

$25

Visit Ensrq.org.

EnsembleNewSRQ wraps up its sixth season with "Waves," based on a book by Virginia Woolf. Sebastian Currier brought this production to life, crafting a work for soprano, small ensemble and electronics. "Waves" will be paired with "Entropic Arrows" and "Firn."

Tuesday

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$97

Visit VanWezel.org.

Tradition! TRADITION. Fiddler on the Roof won nine Tony Awards and ran for more than 3,000 performances in its original Broadway theatrical run, and then it doubled down by winning three Academy Awards in its film adaptation. Now, Fiddler comes to Sarasota for a three-night run at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, and it's directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher.

Betsy Hudson Traba and Fernando Traba are in character and ready to play along with the Sarasota Orchestra in their exploration of Western motifs. (Courtesy photo)

Wednesday

OUR PICK

Great Escapes 6: Saddles of the Silver Screen

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$65

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Get along, little doggies.

The latest edition of the Sarasota Orchestra's Great Escapes program will have you tapping your feet and whistling along to some of the most indelible tunes from TV and movie Westerns.

Enrico Lopez-Yanez, the principal pops conductor of the Nashville Symphony, will lead the orchestra through songs made popular by movies like "High Noon," "Silverado" and "Annie Get Your Gun."

The Wednesday and Friday editions of the show will not have an intermission, but the Thursday and Saturday editions will have one; the show is an hour without intermission and 1:45 with it.

When: 5:30 p.m., April 20; 7:30 p.m., April 21; 5:30 p.m., April 22; 8:00 p.m., April 23

Where: Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $42-$65

Info: SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Kendra Colton and Kayo Iwama

6 p.m. at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice

$58

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

Soprano Kendra Colton first appeared with the Artist Series Concerts way back in the debut season of 1997; Now she's back for the first time since then, and she'll be paired with frequent collaborator Kayo Iwama on piano.