Thieves camp out at Bradenton RV lot, steal five trailers

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported that thieves stole five travel trailers from Gerzeny's RV World at 6120 S.R. 64, Bradenton late on March 31.

The Sheriff's Office report said the thieves cut a lock on a gate to the property. They stole two Intrepid trailers, two Aspen Trail trailers and a Kodiak Ultra-Light. The stolen property is valued at $200,000.

The report said surveillance cameras captured images of three possible suspect vehicles. Detectives are seeking information about two silver or white late model Ford dually pick-up trucks and one white or silver Dodge dually pick-up truck.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com