Thief struck at right time to steal Rolex in Sarasota

JUNE 30

THIEF STRUCK AT RIGHT TIME

7000 block of 43rd Court East, Sarasota

Burglary to unoccupied dwelling: A man called the Sheriff's Office to report his Rolex watch had been stolen out of his garage. The man told deputies he had left his Rolex sitting on a work bench in plain view with the garage door open. An unknown person entered the garage and took the watch. Nothing else in the garage was disturbed and there was no forced entry.

JULY 2

PICTURE NOT SO ACCURATE

1300 block of Glossy Ibis Place, Bradenton

Information only: A woman came to the Sheriff's Office to report she had been scammed by a landlord who had posted a photo of the property she was about to rent online depicting a clean, nice environment. The woman paid $1,925 to hold the home and a full year's rent of $23,228. The woman contacted the man offering the rental, who informed her the property was in move-in condition. When the woman arrived, the home was trashed and was covered in mold and dead bugs. Masking tape help up the curtain rods and the pool water was green. Her calls to the man offering the rental were not returned. She finally received an email saying her money would be returned, however, she still has not received her money.

JULY 2

DOG SHOT DURING WALK

8500 block of 54th Avenue Circle East, Bradenton

Animal cruelty: A man was walking his dog, Buddy, in front of a neighborhood home when he noticed his dog recoil in pain. He took Buddy home and noticed blood on the floor. In checking his dog, the man found blood in the dog's shoulder area and he eventually squeezed a pellet from the dog's skin. The man took Buddy to the veterinarian where he was treated. The man never heard a shot of saw anyone in the area with a pellet gun. A deputy checked the area where the dog was shot. He checked with neighbors to see if anyone had seen or heard anything. A security camera was mounted on one of the neighbor's homes and deputies want to review the tape.

JULY 3

CRIME WAS PURE GARBAGE

13000 Mulholland Road, Bradenton

Petit theft: A woman called the Sheriff's Office to report an unknown person had stolen her garbage can. However, the woman was able to collect a video and photo of the incident as it took place. The Sheriff's Office is reviewing the tape, which shows a person stop in front of the victim's home, jump out the passenger side of a pickup truck, grab the garbage can and put it into the back of his truck. Deputies ran the plate on the truck and are pursuing a suspect. A case number was issued to the victim.