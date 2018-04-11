Thief in East County likes to tailgate

March 31

THIEF LIKES TO TAIL GATE

5300 block of 30th Street East, Bradenton

Grand theft of vehicle part: A man had parked his pickup truck in a department store and went shopping. When he returned, he got back into his truck and went to another department store not far away. When he got out of his truck, he realized his tailgate was missing. He called the Sheriff's Office, but there are no suspects at this time.

March 31

WHAT BACKHOE?

3500 block of 45th Street East, Bradenton

Recovered stolen vehicle: The Sheriff's Office was notified that a man driving with a stolen backhoe and trailer was in the vicinity. The original theft had occurred in North Port. The man was pulling the trailer and backhoe on 45th Street E. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was detained. The driver had an outstanding warrant. The driver denied knowing the equipment was stolen. He was placed under arrest for grand theft auto and transported to jail.

March 31

AGGRESSIVE HOG SHOT

7000 block of Harrington Lane, Bradenton

Information only: A Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched when a homeowner heard shots fired behind some houses in a preserve area. Upon arrival, the deputy located the owner of a home and a group of friends who were outside spreading mulch when a wild hog came out of the bushes. Everyone there said they tried to re-direct the hog back into the bushes by yelling "get out of here." But the hog became even more aggressive and walked closer to the group. The homeowner went into his home and came back with a shotgun. He shot the animal because it was becoming increasing aggressive. The deputy found sufficient evidence that the hog was aggressively approaching the parties and that use of force was justified to keep everyone safe. The homeowner was run for warrants or felonies and had none. The deputy took photos of the residence and the area where the hog attempted to attack.

April 3

DEPUTY INVESTIGATES WET HORSE

27000 block of Crosby Road, Myakka City

Information only: A Sheriff's Office deputy was sent to a ranch because the reporting party said someone had thrown an unknown liquid on his horse. No evidence was found along the west or south fence lines of the property to know exactly what happened. No suspects were found. The horse was washed with soap and water.

April 4

IN YOUR FACE CRIME

6305 block of State Road 70 East, Bradenton

Information only: The Sheriff's Office was called when it received a call about a counterfeit $20 bill. The deputy went to a technical school's cosmetology department, which had accepted the bill for a facial. There were no client records. The money was collected and placed into property and evidence.