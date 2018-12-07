Thelma “Temi” Saivetz

Thelma “Temi” Saivetz, 97, of Sarasota, FL, died on December 3, 2018. Born in New York City she resided in Quincy, MA for 70 years and retired to Longboat Key, FL for the past 27 years.

She was the beloved wife of the late Bradford Saivetz, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage. Temi was the devoted mother of Richard Saivetz, who predeceased her, and of Ruthellen Rubin & her husband Marc. She was the adoring grandmother of Michael & Amy Saivetz, Becky & Stephen Tountas, Aliza & Daniel Glasser, Julia & Sequoia Stalder and Allie & Jason Meizlish. Temi was the loving great-grandmother of Noah, Lila, Elliot, Stella, Zoe, Emma, Abigail, Silas, Nathaniel and Naomi. Temi is also survived by her loving brother, Berton Steir & his wife Judith. Fond aunt to her nieces and nephews. Temi’s family was her pride and joy.

After graduating from Quincy High School, she joined the World War II effort and worked in Washington, DC. After her marriage, Temi helped Bradford establish the Civil Engineering and Architectural firm of Bradford Saivetz and Associates, Inc. in Braintree, MA. She worked by his side for that firm for five decades and they were joined by their son, Richard Saivetz, an architect, from 1974 – 2000. Their engineering firm became prominent in New England and they collaborated with some of the largest housing and commercial enterprises in the country. Temi and her husband were founders of Temple Beth El of Quincy, MA, where they were active throughout their lives.

Temi and her husband Bradford enjoyed retirement on Longboat Key, FL where she was an avid tennis player and golfer. She was a member of the Longboat Key Club and Temple Beth Israel. Temi generously supported the State of Israel and a multitude of Jewish and secular philanthropies.

A private graveside service will be held with Temi’s family at Sharon Memorial Park in MA. Memorial contributions may be made to: “JFCS Suncoast” Attn: The Bradford and Temi Saivetz Fund for Seniors, Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237. This fund has been established by the Saivetz Family to help Seniors and their families cope with the challenges of aging.



