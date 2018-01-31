The Water Club at Longboat Key condo sells for $1.5 million

A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ralph Trine and Barry Trine, of Angola, Ind., sold their Unit 102 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott Salick and Rosemarie Salick, trustees, of Nashotah, Wis., for $1.5 million. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,107 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2002.

Country Club Shores

Enrique and Rosario Ponte, of El Paso, Texas, sold their home at 1075 Bogey Lane to Timothy and Jorie Riesen, of Longboat Key, for $1.4 million. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $965,000 in 2006.

Longboat Key Towers

Gerard Daniel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit S-1101 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to Kevin Mauger and Danielle Mauger, trustees, of North Wales, Pa., for $1.35 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2016.

Conrad Beach

Jennifer Lynn Ahlstrand, trustee, of Rockford, Ill., sold the home at 343 Firehouse Lane to Benjamin Robles, of Longboat Key, for $1.32 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,225,000 in 2006.

Emerald Harbor

Alice Lucas, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 691 Binnacle Point Drive to Thomas and Faye Blakely, of Longboat Key, for $775,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,345 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,500 in 1982.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Samuel and Diana Neely, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 405 condominium at 2191 Harbourside Drive to Stephen Coyle and Patricia English, of Longboat Key, for $649,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2003.

Longboat Shores

Leslie Pascarelli, of Newington, Conn., sold her home at 620 Buttonwood Drive to Thomas Tucker and Kim Royster, of Longboat Key, for $535,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,405 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 1996.

Windward Bay

Daniel Bubb sold the Unit PH6 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Garry Hennis and Storm Gressem, of Gotha, for $338,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1996.

Longboat Harbour

Margaret and Steven LaFlamme, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to John McArdle, of Evergreen Park, Ill., for $240,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2008.