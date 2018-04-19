The Vue's Unit 1906 sells for $2,903,000

A condominium in the Vue tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1906 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to John and Barbara Depizzo, of Sarasota, for $2,903,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,720 square feet of living area.

REAL ESTATE

SARASOTA

Vue

Guy Hurley LLC sold the Unit 1404 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Edward and Lucinda Smith, of Sarasota, for $1,495,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,220,600 in January.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1503 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Whipple, of Sarasota, for $1,416,200. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,730 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1706 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to James Doyle Jr., of Sarasota, for $1,231,200. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,701 square feet of living area.

Condominium on the Bay

Richard and Elizabeth Epstein, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 717 condominium at 988 Boulevard of the Arts to Vincent and Wendy Spirziri, of Duxbury, Mass., for $1.2 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $582,000 in 2004.

James Magee, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 812 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Tyler Michand, of Sarasota, for $930,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Hartsdale

Joe Lipski’s Construction Management Co. LLC sold the home at 1940 Boyce St. to Andrew Olwert III and Beth Dilley, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2013.

Hawthorne Street

Teresa Evans sold the home at 1747 Hawthorne St. to Joel and Marcia Gorick, of Rockville, Md., for $1,055,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,000 in 1992.

Granada

Timothy and Diane Muldoon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1725 Bonita Court to Detlev Con Kessel, of Sarasota, for $1,049,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,519 square feet of living area.

Harbor Acres

Harbor Acres LLC sold the home at 1359 Harbor Drive to Tara Butler, of Sarasota, for $940,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2011.

St. Regis

Christiane Evans, of Blanquefort, France, sold her Unit 103 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Ringling Acquisitions LLC for $775,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2002.

Janet Underwood, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Ringling Acquisitions LLC for $775,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2013.

Thomas and Cameron Icard, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Ringling Acquisitions LLC for $775,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2003.

Essex House

Alice Sesnon, of Charlotte, N.C., sold the Unit 905 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Jose Garnham and Barbara Lausche, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,800 in 1998.

Rivo at Ringling

Patricia and Michael Houston, trustees, of Wayzata, Minn., sold the Unit 1209 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Ringling Haven LLC for $530,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2011.

Royal St. Andrew

Margaret Severs, trustee, sold the Unit 601 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Charles Jeffrey, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,000 in 1992.

Sunnyside Park

Kevin Grant Homes LLC sold the home at 2256 Sunnyside Place to Jeffrey Wright and Cristina Gonzalez-Wright, of Sarasota, for $432,500. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,645 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2016.

Homecroft

Delbert Mullet and Anna Mullet, trustees, sold the home at 3540 Gardenia St. to GPG Ltd. LLC for $380,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2008.

South Gate

C&N SRQ Properties LLC sold the home at 2311 Alpine Ave. to Richard Yingling and Carolin Jahn, of Sarasota, for $352,500. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,825 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $101,000 in 1993.

Christine and David Morgan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2920 Bougainvillea St. to Harry and Mariette Hollins, of Northport, Maine, for $340,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2015.

Bay Acres

Pierre Filiatrault Martine Briotet, trustees, sold the home at 26 Bay Acres Ave. to Jonathan Redgrave, of Osprey, for $343,500. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1999.

Pelican Cove

Jane Darst, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 238-B condominium at 1629 Pelican Cove Road to Mark Solomon and Lila Solomon, of Hallowell, Maine, for $335,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1983.

Castel Del Mare

Carole Clarke, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 408 condominium at 1624 Stickney Point Road to Jennifer Greenberg and Daniel Mendler, of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., for $330,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2003.

Sapphire Heights

Veronica Morgan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4941 Winchester Drive to Karen Stack, of Sarasota, for $304,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,261 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $111,000 in 2012.

Bellevue Terrace

Margaret Farwell, trustee, and William Farwell, of New Foundland, Canada, sold the home at 3129 Novus Court to Cecily Ann Reading, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,500 in 1999.

Pinecraft

Dave Beachy, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1546 Kaufman Ave. to Nelson and June Knepp, Gary and Morrava Knepp, Steve and Sharon Wittmer, Scott and Darla Yoder, of Montgomery, Ind., for $268,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,199 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2007.

Gulf Gate

C. Reed and Virgina Savidge, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6723 Half Moon Drive to John Michaels, of Sarasota, for $256,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,363 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1991.

Palm Lakes

Christopher Bermann and Susanne Lombardi sold their home at 6220 Murdock Ave. to Patricia and Richard Rosenberger, of Westminster, Md., for $252,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,200 in 2002.

SIESTA KEY

The Terrace

Carolyn Mutz, trustee, of Indianapolis, sold the Unit M-1 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Laurence and Valerie Parry, of Sarasota, for $1,900,100. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.55 million in 2004.

Sarasota Beach

Warren Holmes and Julie Goss, of Sarasota, sold their home at 320 Calle Miramar to William and Janice Farber, of New York City, for $1,885,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,725,000 in 2015.

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 5213 Calle Menorca to Higel Canal LLC for $997,500. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 2,488 square feet of living area.

Horizons West

John and Esther Plaskon, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 608 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to SSDA-MC LLC Series ASDS Acquisitions LLC for $1,075,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $652,500 in 2002.

The Terrace East

Thomas and Joan LaStrange, of Franklin, Ohio, sold their Unit 504 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to RBK Realty Ltd. for $1,069,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2012.

Oyster Cove

Patricia Wilson and Albert Woods, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1221 Oyster Cove Drive to Paul and Sandra Waldmiller, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $925,000 in 2005.

Siesta Isles

Jerry and Karen Agee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5634 Cape Leyte Drive to Barbara Simmons, of Sarasota, for $805,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $764,000 in 2004.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Joseph and Marylou Gerrits, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 6268 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher Legner and Jacqueline Halderman, of Tipp City, Ohio, for $670,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2008.

Thomas and Susan Culliton, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6263 Midnight Pass Road to William and Susan Traeger, of Grand Ledge, Mich., for $450,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2015.

Continental’s Sea Club

C. Garrett Durfee, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 2A condominium at 5955 Midnight Pass Road to Brock Butts and Jane Butts, trustees, of Treemont, Ill., for $560,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,000 in 1983.

Tortuga Beach

Jean-Daniel and Mariette Favre, of N. Hollywood, Calif., sold their Unit 403 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Freida Broughton, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 1998.

Russell Watson and Janice Smith, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel Leonard, trustee, of Golden Colo., for $385,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2013.

Siesta Beach

Craig Huss, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5021 Midnight Pass Road to Lisa Coltogirone, of Cockeysville, Md., for $525,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,500 in 2013.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Robin Ferracone, trustee, of Newport Beach, Calif., sold the Unit 407 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Jerry and Donna Thacker, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,000 in 1992.

Twin Oak Pond

Winding Way Property LLC sold the home at 5255 Winding Way to Yury and Irina Koretsky, of Falls Church, Va., for $415,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Midnight Cove II

Gwendolyn Rodemoyer, trustee, and William Rodemoyer, of Champaign, Ill., sold the Unit 333 condominium at 1700 Cove II Place to Jason and Krista Dickinson, of Hudson, Wis., for $355,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,500 in 1996.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Lais Pfitzenreiter, trustee, sold the home at 3691 Boca Pointe Drive to Earl Pottorff, of Sarasota, for $920,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $939,000 in 2006.

Silver Oak

Pamela Eaton, Robert Eaton, Nicola Eaton Guinn, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 5339 Hunt Club Way to Raymond and Marie Bernard, of Sarasota, for $915,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,090 square feet of living area.

Prestancia

Allen and Pauline White, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4015 Escondito Circle to Robert Messinger and Minoo Messinger, trustees, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,506 square feet of living area.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 4117 Cascina Way to Suzanne Yellen, trustee, of Northbrook, Ill., for $627,400. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,077 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Rick Maraj and Alisha Maraj, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6302 Anise Drive to Jason and Ashlee Maroney, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 2014, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $554,600 in 2014.

Villagewalk

Valerie Di Pasquale, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5792 Wilena Place to Michael Gurtler, trustee, of Wayland, Mass., for $458,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,900 in 2004.

Gregory and Sheila Geisler, trustees, of Creve Coeur, Mo., sold the home at 8833 Etera Drive to Dennis Wilbee and Carolyn Wilbee, trustees, of Rapid River, Mich., for $308,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2013.

Dennis and Nancy Corona sold their home at 7611 Pesaro Drive to Roger and Nancy Bruno, of Manchester, Vt., for $282,500. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,000 in 2007.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Gregory Born, Kathryn Panko, Karen Rawls and Jeffrey Born, of Wheaton, Ill., sold their home at 3968 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Petr Kulhanek, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1988.

Isles of Sarasota

William and Ruth Ruggiero, of Nokomis, sold their home at 5775 Benevento Drive to Ervin Pierce, trustee, of Sarasota, for $412,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,000 in 2013.

Ronald and Susan Lockwood, of Hornell, N.Y., sold their home at 6108 Granaway Court to Thomas and Mara Eckhardt, of Sarasota, for $385,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Gillian Ross, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5911 Guarino Drive to Edward and Lorraine Griffitts, of Sarasota, for $304,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2012.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Peter Byrnes, trustee, and Marianne Byrnes, of Annapolis, Md., sold the home at 8335 Canary Palm Court to Kenneth and Sharon Hurley, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,082 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,000 in 2014.

Cookie Carlson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8356 Canary Palm Court to Walter and Theresa Davis, of Sarasota, for $348,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,646 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2013.

Turtle Rock

Zofia Maciolek, of Niles, Ill., sold the home at 8263 Nice Way to David Thompson, of Ontario, Canada, for $375,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,041 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2009.

Villa Mirada

Marlon and M.M. Gates, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 31 condominium at 4634 Mirada Way to James and Phyllis Jensen, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2011.

Wellington Chase

H. Craig and Sharon Stevens, of Columbus, Ohio, sold their home at 6260 Weymouth Drive to Marina and Hugo Fochi, of Sarasota, for $328,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,500 in 2013.

Marbella

Joan Styles, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4010 Via Mirada to John Burdick Jr. and Lucille DeLeo, trustees, of Oakham, Mass., for $299,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,500 in 2016.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

June Faunce, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5777 Augusta Circle to John Irwin, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,500 in 2008.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Andrew and Carol Chaikovsky sold their home at 568 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Xiaoyu Chen and Jinxia Deng, of Osprey, for $795,000. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2012.

Michael and Dolores Blazo, of Osprey, sold their home at 229 Saint James Park to James Rutledge, trustee, of Osprey, for $750,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2008.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Allen and Hilda Hardy sold their home at 1440 Seafarer Drive to Natalie and John Regan, of Osprey, for $428,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Rivendell

David Levin and Rosemary Cullain, of Denver, sold their home at 498 Meadow Sweet Circle to Mary Green, trustee, of Osprey, for $350,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2015.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

Albert and Cynthia Bryan, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 2486 Sonoma Drive to Rene and Ange Sprunger, of W. Nokomis, for $532,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Sorrento Woods

Ray Boriello, Kathleen Boriello, Maybeth Baisley, James Baisley, Debra Ahlfeld and James Ahlfeld, of Montgomery, Ky., sold their home at 1399 Vermeer Drive to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $325,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area.

Casas Bonitas

Robert Schwarz and April Rubenstrunk, of E. Northport, N.Y., sold their home at 500 Casas Bonitas Drive to Hans and Barbara Krins, of Nokomis, for $262,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,000 in 2000.